apu

actions-package-update

by taichi
0.11.0 (see all)

keeps npm dependencies up-to-date by making pull requests from GitHub Actions or CI.

Readme

actions-package-update

This tool keeps npm dependencies up-to-date by making pull requests from GitHub Actions or CI.

actions-package-update

This tool successor of taichi/ci-yarn-upgrade.

Basic Usage

GitHub Action for package.json update.

GitHub Actions

below is the complete workflow example.

on:
  schedule:
  - cron: 0 0 * * 3
name: Update
jobs:
  package-update:
    runs-on: ubuntu-latest
    steps:
    - uses: actions/checkout@master
    - name: set remote url
      run: git remote set-url --push origin https://$GITHUB_ACTOR:${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}@github.com/$GITHUB_REPOSITORY
    - name: package-update
      uses: taichi/actions-package-update@master
      env:
        AUTHOR_EMAIL: john@example.com
        AUTHOR_NAME: john
        EXECUTE: "true"
        GITHUB_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}
        LOG_LEVEL: debug
      with:
        args: -u --packageFile package.json --loglevel verbose

Examples

  • Update devDependencies only

    - name: package-update
  uses: taichi/actions-package-update@master
  env:
    AUTHOR_EMAIL: john@example.com
    AUTHOR_NAME: John
    EXECUTE: "true"
    GITHUB_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}
  with:
    args: -u --packageFile package.json  --dep dev

  • Use yarn upgrade

    - name: package-update
  uses: taichi/actions-package-update@master
  env:
    AUTHOR_EMAIL: john@example.com
    AUTHOR_NAME: John
    EXECUTE: "true"
    GITHUB_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}
    UPDATE_COMMAND: yarn
  with:
    args: upgrade --latest

  • Use npm update

    - name: package-update
  uses: taichi/actions-package-update@master
  env:
    AUTHOR_EMAIL: john@example.com
    AUTHOR_NAME: John
    EXECUTE: "true"
    GITHUB_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}
    UPDATE_COMMAND: npm
  with:
    args: update

  • Use ncu with yarn workspaces

    In your workspace root run:

    yarn add -DW wsrun npm-check-updates

    Add this script to your root package.json:

    {
  "ncu-all": "ncu -u --packageFile package.json && wsrun --serial ncu -u --packageFile package.json"
}

    Add this config:

    - name: package-update
  uses: taichi/actions-package-update@master
  env:
    AUTHOR_EMAIL: john@example.com
    AUTHOR_NAME: John
    EXECUTE: "true"
    GITHUB_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}
    UPDATE_COMMAND: yarn
  with:
    args: ncu-all

Local or CI Server|Service

Install

yarn global add actions-package-update

or

npm install actions-package-update -g

Setting Environment Variables

  • Required Variables
    • GITHUB_TOKEN
    • AUTHOR_NAME and AUTHOR_EMAIL
      • this command use there variables for commit
    • EXECUTE
      • By default, actions-package-update runs in dry-run mode.
      • if you set to EXECUTE=true, then this command push branch to remote, and make a pull request.

Command Behavior

this command works locally and output result to standard output.

CLI Output

Optional Configurations

  • BRANCH_PREFIX
    • specify working branch prefix. default prefix is package-update/.
  • COMMIT_MESSAGE
    • specify the commit message. default message is update dependencies.
  • COMMIT_FILES
    • a space separated list of files that will be added to the commit. Leave empty to use git add --all.",
      • for example, you can use "package.json package-lock.json" to ensure only these two files gets added to the commit
  • UPDATE_COMMAND
    • specify the command for update. default command is ncu.
      • for example, you may set to yarn or npm.
  • WITH_SHADOWS
    • if you specify this option, shows shadow dependencies changes.
    • default value is false.
  • KEEP
    • if you specify this option, keep working branch after all.
    • default value is false.
    • this is usefull for debug.
  • LOG_LEVEL
    • One of fatal, error, warn, info, debug, trace or silent.
    • default value is info.
    • if you want to know this tool's internal states, set to debug.
  • WORKING_DIR
    • specify the working dir.
    • default value is ./.
  • SET_NODE_VERSION
    • specify the node version you want to run on.
    • default value is latest.

for developers

setup

execute below commands on project root dir.

yarn install
code .

release

  • release package to npmjs

    yarn publish

  • edit Dockerfile

