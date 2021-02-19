This tool keeps npm dependencies up-to-date by making pull requests from GitHub Actions or CI.
This tool successor of taichi/ci-yarn-upgrade.
GitHub Action for package.json update.
below is the complete workflow example.
on:
schedule:
- cron: 0 0 * * 3
name: Update
jobs:
package-update:
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
steps:
- uses: actions/checkout@master
- name: set remote url
run: git remote set-url --push origin https://$GITHUB_ACTOR:${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}@github.com/$GITHUB_REPOSITORY
- name: package-update
uses: taichi/actions-package-update@master
env:
AUTHOR_EMAIL: john@example.com
AUTHOR_NAME: john
EXECUTE: "true"
GITHUB_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}
LOG_LEVEL: debug
with:
args: -u --packageFile package.json --loglevel verbose
args are pass to npm-check-updates
AUTHOR_NAME and
AUTHOR_EMAIL is use for commit.
EXECUTE is true, then actions-package-update makes a Pull Request.
GITHUB_TOKEN, because actions-package-update access to your repository and make Pull Request.
Update devDependencies only
- name: package-update
uses: taichi/actions-package-update@master
env:
AUTHOR_EMAIL: john@example.com
AUTHOR_NAME: John
EXECUTE: "true"
GITHUB_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}
with:
args: -u --packageFile package.json --dep dev
Use yarn upgrade
- name: package-update
uses: taichi/actions-package-update@master
env:
AUTHOR_EMAIL: john@example.com
AUTHOR_NAME: John
EXECUTE: "true"
GITHUB_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}
UPDATE_COMMAND: yarn
with:
args: upgrade --latest
Use npm update
- name: package-update
uses: taichi/actions-package-update@master
env:
AUTHOR_EMAIL: john@example.com
AUTHOR_NAME: John
EXECUTE: "true"
GITHUB_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}
UPDATE_COMMAND: npm
with:
args: update
Use ncu with yarn workspaces
In your workspace root run:
yarn add -DW wsrun npm-check-updates
Add this script to your root package.json:
{
"ncu-all": "ncu -u --packageFile package.json && wsrun --serial ncu -u --packageFile package.json"
}
Add this config:
- name: package-update
uses: taichi/actions-package-update@master
env:
AUTHOR_EMAIL: john@example.com
AUTHOR_NAME: John
EXECUTE: "true"
GITHUB_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}
UPDATE_COMMAND: yarn
with:
args: ncu-all
yarn global add actions-package-update
or
npm install actions-package-update -g
GITHUB_TOKEN
AUTHOR_NAME and
AUTHOR_EMAIL
EXECUTE
EXECUTE=true, then this command push branch to remote, and make a pull request.
this command works locally and output result to standard output.
BRANCH_PREFIX
package-update/.
COMMIT_MESSAGE
update dependencies.
COMMIT_FILES
"package.json package-lock.json" to ensure only these two files gets added to the commit
UPDATE_COMMAND
ncu.
yarn or
npm.
WITH_SHADOWS
false.
KEEP
false.
LOG_LEVEL
fatal,
error,
warn,
info,
debug,
trace or
silent.
info.
debug.
WORKING_DIR
./.
SET_NODE_VERSION
latest.
execute below commands on project root dir.
yarn install
code .
release package to npmjs
yarn publish
edit Dockerfile