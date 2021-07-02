Actions on Google Testing Library

This library allows developers to write automated testing for their actions in Node.js.

⚠️ This library supports Dialogflow and the legacy Actions SDK. We now recommend using Actions Builder or the new Actions SDK to develop, test, and deploy Conversational Actions. For testing Conversational Actions built using Actions Builder see the @assistant/conversation-testing library.

Examples can be found in the /examples directory for two sample apps.

The Assistant SDK is used to give developers programmatic access to the Assistant and returns debug information about their actions that are in a test state.

Note: This library is currently in an alpha, experimental state. APIs may break between releases. Feedback and bugs can be provided by filing an issue in this repository.

How to get started

Go to the Actions console Create a new project. This project can be independent of your other projects. You can use this project to test any of your actions that are in a test state For this new project, enable the Google Assistant API Go to the Device Registration section. Click REGISTER MODEL Fill out the product and manufacturer name Set the Device type to Light, although the choice does not matter Download the credentials.json file Use this credentials file to generate test credentials:

node generate-credentials.js /path/to/credentials.json

Copy and paste the URL and enter the authorization code. You will see a response similar to the following:

Saved user credentials in "test-credentials.json"

Create a JavaScript file for your tests: test.js

; const { ActionsOnGoogleAva } = require ( 'actions-on-google-testing' ); const { expect } = require ( 'chai' ); const action = new ActionsOnGoogleAva( require ( './test/test-credentials.json' )); action.startTest( 'Facts about Google - direct cat path' , action => { return action.start() .then( ( { textToSpeech } ) => { return action.send( 'cats' ); }) .then( ( { ssml } ) => { expect(ssml[ 0 ]).to.have.string( "Alright, here's a cat fact." ) }) });

Run yarn Update your package.json to add this test file to your test script.

"scripts" : { "test" : "./node_modules/.bin/ava -c 1 -s ./test.js" },

Run yarn test . You should see your test be executed.

NOTE You can also alternatively set the following environment variables - ACTIONS_TESTING_CLIENT_ID , ACTIONS_TESTING_CLIENT_SECRET , ACTIONS_TESTING_REFRESH_TOKEN - to authenticate your Actions project with the Assistant SDK.

Supported features

This library provides the following features to control your conversation:

action.start() - Start your conversation with your action using "my test app".

- Start your conversation with your action using "my test app". action.startWith() - Start your conversation with your action using the specified action name.

- Start your conversation with your action using the specified action name. action.send() - Send some phrase to your action.

- Send some phrase to your action. action.cancel() - End your conversation. This library says "cancel".

- End your conversation. This library says "cancel". action.locale - Set a locale for your conversation.

- Set a locale for your conversation. action.location - Set an array of a latitude and a longitude.

Possible responses

These responses will come from your fulfillment, and will consist of whatever objects that you return.

res .micOpen - Boolean .textToSpeech - String [] .displayText - String [] .ssml - String [] .cards - Card [] .title - String .subtitle - String .text - String .imageUrl - String .imageAltText - String .buttons - Button [] .title - String .url - String .carousel - Array for Browse Carousel or Selection Carousel .title - String .description - String , .imageUrl - String , .imageAltText - String , .url - String .list .title - String .items - Item [] .title - String .description - String .imageUrl - String .imageAltText - String .mediaResponse .type - String .name - String .description - String .sourceUrl - String .icon - String .suggestions - String [] .linkOutSuggestion .url - String .name - String .table .headers - String [] .rows - Row [] .cells - String [] .divider - Boolean

Known Issues

Testing transactions does not work

Testing smart home fulfillment does not work

Unable to set surface capabilities

Selecting an item for a ListSelect and CarouselSelect do not work

License