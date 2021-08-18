Actions on Google Client Library

This client library makes it easy to create Actions for the Google Assistant and supports Dialogflow, Actions SDK (v2), and Smart Home fulfillment.

⚠️ We now recommend using Actions Builder or the Actions SDK to develop, test, and deploy Conversational Actions. For Conversational Actions built using Actions Builder see the @assistant/conversation library.

Setup Instructions

Install the library with either npm install actions-on-google or yarn add actions-on-google if you use yarn.

Developer Preview

To support features under Developer Preview, the library has a special preview branch which can be installed using the @preview tag.

This is installed with either npm install actions-on-google@preview or yarn add actions-on-google@preview .

The preview tag will be kept up to date with every new version of the library.

You can use the Developer Preview version to experience exciting new features that we’re still testing to make sure we have the best developer experience, and help us providing feedback on the API design and feature set.

The APIs offered in Developer Preview have not matured to General Availability yet, which means:

You can’t publish Actions that use features in Developer Preview.

that use features in Developer Preview. The APIs are potentially subject to backwards incompatible changes.

Conversational Services

Dialogflow

const { dialogflow, Image, } = require ( 'actions-on-google' ) const app = dialogflow() app.intent( 'Default Welcome Intent' , conv => { conv.ask( 'Hi, how is it going?' ) conv.ask( `Here's a picture of a cat` ) conv.ask( new Image({ url : 'https://developers.google.com/web/fundamentals/accessibility/semantics-builtin/imgs/160204193356-01-cat-500.jpg' , alt : 'A cat' , })) }) app.intent( 'Goodbye' , conv => { conv.close( 'See you later!' ) }) app.intent( 'Default Fallback Intent' , conv => { conv.ask( `I didn't understand. Can you tell me something else?` ) })

Actions SDK

const { actionssdk, Image, } = require ( 'actions-on-google' ) const app = actionssdk() app.intent( 'actions.intent.MAIN' , conv => { conv.ask( 'Hi, how is it going?' ) conv.ask( `Here's a picture of a cat` ) conv.ask( new Image({ url : 'https://developers.google.com/web/fundamentals/accessibility/semantics-builtin/imgs/160204193356-01-cat-500.jpg' , alt : 'A cat' , })) }) app.intent( 'actions.intent.TEXT' , (conv, input) => { if (input === 'bye' || input === 'goodbye' ) { return conv.close( 'See you later!' ) } conv.ask( `I didn't understand. Can you tell me something else?` ) })

Notes about the code snippet

conv.ask / conv.close can be called with any of the Response types.

/ can be called with any of the types. All Helper classes are of the Response type.

Dialogflow

app is an instance of type DialogflowApp .

is an instance of type . app accepts options of type DialogflowOptions .

accepts options of type . conv is an instance of type DialogflowConversation .

Actions SDK

app is an instance of type ActionsSdkApp .

is an instance of type . app accepts options of type ActionsSdkOptions .

accepts options of type . conv is an instance of type ActionsSdkConversation .

Smart Home

const { smarthome } = require ( 'actions-on-google' ) const app = smarthome() app.onExecute( ( body, headers ) => { return { requestId : 'ff36...' , payload : { }, } }) app.onQuery( ( body, headers ) => { return { requestId : 'ff36...' , payload : { }, } }) app.onSync( ( body, headers ) => { return { requestId : 'ff36...' , payload : { }, } })

Notes about the code snippet

app is an instance of type SmartHomeApp .

is an instance of type . app accepts options of type SmartHomeOptions .

Frameworks

Export or run for your appropriate framework:

Firebase Functions

const functions = require ( 'firebase-functions' ) exports.fulfillment = functions.https.onRequest(app)

Dialogflow Inline Editor

const functions = require ( 'firebase-functions' ) exports.dialogflowFirebaseFulfillment = functions.https.onRequest(app)

Self Hosted Express Server

const express = require ( 'express' ) const bodyParser = require ( 'body-parser' ) const expressApp = express().use(bodyParser.json()) expressApp.post( '/fulfillment' , app) expressApp.listen( 3000 )

AWS Lambda API Gateway

exports.fulfillment = app

Next Steps

Take a look at the docs and samples linked at the top to get to know the platform and supported functionalities.

Library Development Instructions

This library uses yarn to run commands. Install yarn using instructions from https://yarnpkg.com/en/docs/install or with npm: npm i -g yarn .

Install the library dependencies with yarn . If you want to run any of the sample apps, follow the instructions in the sample README.

Functionality

Public interfaces, classes, functions, objects, and properties are labeled with the JSDoc @public tag and exported at the top level. Everything else that is not labeled @public and exported at the top level is considered internal and may be changed.

This library supports the following Services:

Dialogflow v1 and v2

Actions SDK v2 only

Smart Home

Actions SDK

This library supports only Actions SDK fulfillment version 2.

To ensure that your fulfillment uses version 2, set the "fulfillmentApiVersion": 2 property in your action package.

References & Issues

Make Contributions

Please read and follow the steps in the CONTRIBUTING.md.

License

See LICENSE.

Terms

Your use of this sample is subject to, and by using or downloading the sample files you agree to comply with, the Google APIs Terms of Service.