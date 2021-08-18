This client library makes it easy to create Actions for the Google Assistant and supports Dialogflow, Actions SDK (v2), and Smart Home fulfillment.
⚠️ We now recommend using Actions Builder or the Actions SDK to develop, test, and deploy Conversational Actions. For Conversational Actions built using Actions Builder see the @assistant/conversation library.
Install the library with either
npm install actions-on-google or
yarn add actions-on-google if you use yarn.
To support features under Developer Preview, the library has a special
preview branch which can be installed using the
@preview tag.
This is installed with either
npm install actions-on-google@preview or
yarn add actions-on-google@preview.
The
preview tag will be kept up to date with every new version of the library.
You can use the Developer Preview version to experience exciting new features that we’re still testing to make sure we have the best developer experience, and help us providing feedback on the API design and feature set.
The APIs offered in Developer Preview have not matured to General Availability yet, which means:
// Import the appropriate service and chosen wrappers
const {
dialogflow,
Image,
} = require('actions-on-google')
// Create an app instance
const app = dialogflow()
// Register handlers for Dialogflow intents
app.intent('Default Welcome Intent', conv => {
conv.ask('Hi, how is it going?')
conv.ask(`Here's a picture of a cat`)
conv.ask(new Image({
url: 'https://developers.google.com/web/fundamentals/accessibility/semantics-builtin/imgs/160204193356-01-cat-500.jpg',
alt: 'A cat',
}))
})
// Intent in Dialogflow called `Goodbye`
app.intent('Goodbye', conv => {
conv.close('See you later!')
})
app.intent('Default Fallback Intent', conv => {
conv.ask(`I didn't understand. Can you tell me something else?`)
})
// Import the appropriate service and chosen wrappers
const {
actionssdk,
Image,
} = require('actions-on-google')
// Create an app instance
const app = actionssdk()
// Register handlers for Actions SDK intents
app.intent('actions.intent.MAIN', conv => {
conv.ask('Hi, how is it going?')
conv.ask(`Here's a picture of a cat`)
conv.ask(new Image({
url: 'https://developers.google.com/web/fundamentals/accessibility/semantics-builtin/imgs/160204193356-01-cat-500.jpg',
alt: 'A cat',
}))
})
app.intent('actions.intent.TEXT', (conv, input) => {
if (input === 'bye' || input === 'goodbye') {
return conv.close('See you later!')
}
conv.ask(`I didn't understand. Can you tell me something else?`)
})
conv.ask/
conv.close
can be called with any of the
Response types.
Helper classes are of the
Response type.
app is an instance of type
DialogflowApp.
app accepts options of type
DialogflowOptions.
conv is an instance of type
DialogflowConversation.
app is an instance of type
ActionsSdkApp.
app accepts options of type
ActionsSdkOptions.
conv is an instance of type
ActionsSdkConversation.
// Import the appropriate service
const { smarthome } = require('actions-on-google')
// Create an app instance
const app = smarthome()
// Register handlers for Smart Home intents
app.onExecute((body, headers) => {
return {
requestId: 'ff36...',
payload: {
// ...
},
}
})
app.onQuery((body, headers) => {
return {
requestId: 'ff36...',
payload: {
// ...
},
}
})
app.onSync((body, headers) => {
return {
requestId: 'ff36...',
payload: {
// ...
},
}
})
app is an instance of type
SmartHomeApp.
app accepts options of type
SmartHomeOptions.
Export or run for your appropriate framework:
const functions = require('firebase-functions')
// ... app code here
exports.fulfillment = functions.https.onRequest(app)
const functions = require('firebase-functions')
// ... app code here
// name has to be `dialogflowFirebaseFulfillment`
exports.dialogflowFirebaseFulfillment = functions.https.onRequest(app)
const express = require('express')
const bodyParser = require('body-parser')
// ... app code here
const expressApp = express().use(bodyParser.json())
expressApp.post('/fulfillment', app)
expressApp.listen(3000)
// ... app code here
exports.fulfillment = app
Take a look at the docs and samples linked at the top to get to know the platform and supported functionalities.
This library uses
yarn to run commands. Install yarn using instructions from https://yarnpkg.com/en/docs/install or with npm:
npm i -g yarn.
Install the library dependencies with
yarn. If you want to run any of the sample apps, follow the instructions in the sample README.
Public interfaces, classes, functions, objects, and properties are labeled with the JSDoc
@public tag and exported at the top level. Everything else that is not labeled
@public and exported at the top level is considered internal and may be changed.
This library supports the following Services:
This library supports only Actions SDK fulfillment version 2.
To ensure that your fulfillment uses version 2, set the
"fulfillmentApiVersion": 2 property in your action package.
Please read and follow the steps in the CONTRIBUTING.md.
See LICENSE.
Your use of this sample is subject to, and by using or downloading the sample files you agree to comply with, the Google APIs Terms of Service.