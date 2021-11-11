ActionCableVue is an easy-to-use Action Cable integration for VueJS.
npm install actioncable-vue --save
// Vue 2.x
import Vue from "vue";
import ActionCableVue from "actioncable-vue";
import App from "./App.vue";
Vue.use(ActionCableVue, {
debug: true,
debugLevel: "error",
connectionUrl: "ws://localhost:5000/api/cable", // or function which returns a string with your JWT appended to your server URL as a query parameter
connectImmediately: true,
});
new Vue({
router,
store,
render: (h) => h(App),
}).$mount("#app");
// Vue 3.x
import { createApp } from "vue";
import App from "./App.vue";
import ActionCableVue from "actioncable-vue";
const actionCableVueOptions = {
debug: true,
debugLevel: "error",
connectionUrl: "ws://localhost:5000/api/cable",
connectImmediately: true,
};
createApp(App)
.use(store)
.use(router)
.use(ActionCableVue, actionCableVueOptions)
.mount("#app");
|Parameters
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|debug
|Boolean
false
|Optional
|Enable logging for debug
|debugLevel
|String
error
|Optional
|Debug level required for logging. Either
info,
error, or
all
|connectionUrl
|String/Function
null
|Optional
|ActionCable websocket server url. Omit it for the default behavior
|connectImmediately
|Boolean
true
|Optional
|ActionCable connects to your server immediately. If false, ActionCable connects on the first subscription.
|store
|Object
|null
|Optional
|Vuex store
If you'd like to donate to support the continued development and maintenance of actioncable-vue, you can do so here.
If you want to listen to channel events from your Vue component, you need to either add a
channels object in the Vue component, or if you're using
vue-class-component define a
channels property. Each defined object in
channels will start to receive events provided you subscribe correctly.
new Vue({
data() {
return {
message: "Hello world",
};
},
channels: {
ChatChannel: {
connected() {},
rejected() {},
received(data) {},
disconnected() {},
},
},
methods: {
sendMessage: function () {
this.$cable.perform({
channel: "ChatChannel",
action: "send_message",
data: {
content: this.message,
},
});
},
},
mounted() {
this.$cable.subscribe({
channel: "ChatChannel",
room: "public",
});
},
});
Alternative definition for
vue-class-component users.
@Component
export default class ChatComponent extends Vue {
@Prop({ required: true }) private id!: string;
get channels() {
return {
ChatChannel: {
connected() {
console.log("connected");
},
rejected() {},
received(data) {},
disconnected() {},
},
};
}
sendMessage() {
this.$cable.perform({
channel: "ChatChannel",
action: "send_message",
data: {
content: this.message,
},
});
}
async mounted() {
this.$cable.subscribe({
channel: "ChatChannel",
room: "public",
});
}
}
Define a
channels object in your component matching the action cable server channel name you passed for the subscription.
new Vue({
channels: {
ChatChannel: {
connected() {
console.log("I am connected.");
},
},
},
mounted() {
this.$cable.subscribe({
channel: "ChatChannel",
});
},
});
ActionCableVue automatically uses your ActionCable server channel name if you do not pass in a specific channel name to use in your
channels. It will also override clashing channel names.
new Vue({
channels: {
chat_channel_public: {
connected() {
console.log("I am connected to the public chat channel.");
},
},
chat_channel_private: {
connected() {
console.log("I am connected to the private chat channel.");
},
},
},
mounted() {
this.$cable.subscribe(
{
channel: "ChatChannel",
room: "public",
},
"chat_channel_public",
);
this.$cable.subscribe(
{
channel: "ChatChannel",
room: "private",
},
"chat_channel_private",
);
},
});
// Conversations.vue
new Vue({
methods: {
openConversation(conversationId){
this.$router.push({name: 'conversation', params: {id: conversationId});
}
}
});
// Chat.vue
new Vue({
channels: {
computed: [
{
channelName() {
return `${this.$route.params.conversationId}`;
},
connected() {
console.log("I am connected to a channel with a computed name.");
},
rejected() {},
received(data) {},
disconnected() {},
},
],
},
mounted() {
this.$cable.subscribe({
channel: this.$route.params.conversationId,
});
},
});
When your component is destroyed ActionCableVue automatically unsubscribes from any channel that component was subscribed to.
new Vue({
methods: {
unsubscribe() {
this.$cable.unsubscribe("ChatChannel");
},
},
mounted() {
this.$cable.subscribe({
channel: "ChatChannel",
});
},
});
ActionCableVue automatically connects to your Action Cable server if
connectImmediately is not set to
false during setup. If you do set
connectImmediately to
false you can manually trigger a connection to your ActionCable server with
this.$cable.connection.connect.
new Vue({
methods: {
connectWithRefreshedToken(token) {
// You can optionally pass in a connection URL string
// You can optionally pass in a function that returns a connection URL
// You can choose not to pass in anything and it'll reconnect with the connection URL provided during setup.
this.$cable.connection.connect(
`ws://localhost:5000/api/cable?token=${token}`,
);
},
},
});
new Vue({
methods: {
disconnect() {
this.$cable.connection.disconnect();
},
},
});
Requires that you have a method defined in your Rails Action Cable channel whose name matches the action property passed in.
new Vue({
channels: {
ChatChannel: {
connected() {
console.log("Connected to the chat channel");
},
received(data) {
console.log("Message received");
},
},
},
methods: {
sendMessage() {
this.$cable.perform({
channel: "ChatChannel",
action: "send_message",
data: {
content: "Hi",
},
});
},
},
mounted() {
this.$cable.subscribe({
channel: "ChatChannel",
});
},
});
ActionCableVue has support for Vuex. All you have to do is setup your store correctly and pass it in during the ActionCableVue plugin setup.
// store.js
import Vue from "vue";
import Vuex from "vuex";
Vue.use(Vuex);
export default new Vuex.Store({
state: {},
mutations: {
sendMessage(state, content) {
this.$cable.perform({
action: "send_message",
data: {
content,
},
});
},
},
actions: {
sendMessage({ commit }, content) {
commit("sendMessage", content);
},
},
});
import store from "./store";
import Vue from "vue";
import ActionCableVue from "actioncable-vue";
Vue.use(ActionCableVue, {
debug: true,
debugLevel: "all",
connectionUrl: process.env.WEBSOCKET_HOST,
connectImmediately: true,
store,
});
ActionCableVue works just fine with Nuxt.JS. All you need to do is set it up as a client side plugin.
// /plugins/actioncable-vue.js
import Vue from "vue";
import ActionCableVue from "actioncable-vue";
if (process.client) {
Vue.use(ActionCableVue, {
debug: true,
debugLevel: "all",
connectionUrl: process.env.WEBSOCKET_HOST,
connectImmediately: true,
});
}
Don't forget to register your plugin.
// nuxt.config.js
/*
** Plugins to load before mounting the App
*/
plugins: [{ src: "@/plugins/actioncable-vue", ssr: false }];