aj

actioncable-js

by Mike Walsh
5.0.0-rc2 (see all)

Standalone ActionCable Javascript from Rails 5 for usage outside of Ruby on Rails (e.g. with ReactJS/Angular)

npm
GitHub
CDN

70

46

4yrs ago

2

1

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

This project has been deprecated

This project is no longer being maintained, as the Rails team has published an official npm package.

actioncable-js

Standalone ActionCable Javascript from Rails 5 for usage outside of Ruby on Rails (e.g. with ES6/ES7 apps, React/Angular JS, etc.)

Usage

actioncable-js can be installed using npm:

npm install actioncable-js

And included in your ES6+ project with:

import { ActionCable } from 'actioncable-js';

Alternatively, simply include dist/action_cable.js in your project.

ActionCable documentation is available here.

Example

A simple HTML/JS example app is provided in examples/. Simply put examples/clock_channel.rb in your Rails 5 app, launch the Rails server, and open examples/clock_channel.html in your web browser. This app assumes that ActionCable is mounted at http://localhost:3000.

Updating

You can update and recompile action_cable.js by running ./update.sh.

License

actioncable-js is released under the MIT license:

http://www.opensource.org/licenses/MIT

