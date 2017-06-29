Same as action-cable-react, but allows authenticating websockets using JWTs
Yarn:
yarn add action-cable-react-jwt
npm:
npm install action-cable-react-jwt
Import action-cable-react-jwt
import ActionCable from 'action-cable-react-jwt.js';
// if you don't use ES6 then use
// const ActionCable = require('action-cable-react-jwt.js');
Creating an actioncable websocket
let App = {};
App.cable = ActionCable.createConsumer("ws://cable.example.com", jwt) // place your jwt here
// you shall also use this.cable = ActionCable.createConsumer(...)
// to create the connection as soon as the view loads, place this in componentDidMount
Subscribing to a Channel for Receiving data
this.subscription = App.cable.subscriptions.create({channel: "YourChannel"}, {
connected: function() { console.log("cable: connected") }, // onConnect
disconnected: function() { console.log("cable: disconnected") }, // onDisconnect
received: (data) => { console.log("cable received: ", data); } // OnReceive
}
Send data to a channel
this.subscription.send('hello world')
Call a method on channel with arguments
this.subscription.perform('method_name', arguments)
In your
ApplicationCable::Connection class in Ruby add
# app/channels/application_cable/connection.rb
module ApplicationCable
class Connection < ActionCable::Connection::Base
identified_by :current_user
def connect
self.current_user = find_verified_user
end
private
def find_verified_user
begin
header_array = request.headers[:HTTP_SEC_WEBSOCKET_PROTOCOL].split(',')
token = header_array[header_array.length-1]
decoded_token = JWT.decode token.strip, Rails.application.secrets.secret_key_base, true, { :algorithm => 'HS256' }
if (current_user = User.find((decoded_token[0])['sub']))
current_user
else
reject_unauthorized_connection
end
rescue
reject_unauthorized_connection
end
end
end
end
And in YourChannel.rb
# app/channels/you_channel.rb
class LocationChannel < ApplicationCable::Channel
# calls connect in client
def subscribed
stream_from 'location_user_' + current_user.id.to_s
end
# calls disconnect in client
def unsubscribed
# Any cleanup needed when channel is unsubscribed
end
# called when send is called in client
def receive(params)
print params[:data]
end
# called when perform is called in client
def method_name(params)
print params[:data]
end
end
Remove a subscription from cable
App.cable.subscriptions.remove(this.subscription)
// Place this in componentWillUnmount to remove subscription on exiting app
Add a subscription to cable
App.cable.subscriptions.add(this.subscription)
Querying url and jwt from cable
console.log(App.cable.jwt);
console.log(App.cable.url);
Querying subscriptions and connection from cable
console.log(App.cable.subscriptions);
console.log(App.cable.connection);
MIT
Copyright (c) 2017 Zeke
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.