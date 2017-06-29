openbase logo
acr

action-cable-react-jwt

by Saravanabalagi Ramachandran
0.0.5 (see all)

Rails action-cable integration with JWT authentication

Readme

action-cable-react-jwt

Same as action-cable-react, but allows authenticating websockets using JWTs

Installation

Yarn:

yarn add action-cable-react-jwt

npm:

npm install action-cable-react-jwt

Usage

Import action-cable-react-jwt

import ActionCable from 'action-cable-react-jwt.js';

// if you don't use ES6 then use
// const ActionCable = require('action-cable-react-jwt.js');

Creating an actioncable websocket

let App = {};
App.cable = ActionCable.createConsumer("ws://cable.example.com", jwt) // place your jwt here

// you shall also use this.cable = ActionCable.createConsumer(...)
// to create the connection as soon as the view loads, place this in componentDidMount

Subscribing to a Channel for Receiving data

this.subscription = App.cable.subscriptions.create({channel: "YourChannel"}, {
      connected: function() { console.log("cable: connected") },             // onConnect
      disconnected: function() { console.log("cable: disconnected") },       // onDisconnect
      received: (data) => { console.log("cable received: ", data); }         // OnReceive
}

Send data to a channel

this.subscription.send('hello world')

Call a method on channel with arguments

this.subscription.perform('method_name', arguments)

In your ApplicationCable::Connection class in Ruby add

# app/channels/application_cable/connection.rb
module ApplicationCable
  class Connection < ActionCable::Connection::Base
    identified_by :current_user

    def connect
      self.current_user = find_verified_user
    end

    private

    def find_verified_user
      begin
        header_array = request.headers[:HTTP_SEC_WEBSOCKET_PROTOCOL].split(',')
        token = header_array[header_array.length-1]
        decoded_token = JWT.decode token.strip, Rails.application.secrets.secret_key_base, true, { :algorithm => 'HS256' }
        if (current_user = User.find((decoded_token[0])['sub']))
          current_user
        else
          reject_unauthorized_connection
        end
      rescue
        reject_unauthorized_connection
      end
    end

  end
end

And in YourChannel.rb

# app/channels/you_channel.rb
class LocationChannel < ApplicationCable::Channel

  # calls connect in client
  def subscribed
    stream_from 'location_user_' + current_user.id.to_s
  end

  # calls disconnect in client
  def unsubscribed
    # Any cleanup needed when channel is unsubscribed
  end
  
  # called when send is called in client
  def receive(params)
    print params[:data]
  end
  
  # called when perform is called in client
  def method_name(params)
    print params[:data]
  end
  
end

Remove a subscription from cable

App.cable.subscriptions.remove(this.subscription)

// Place this in componentWillUnmount to remove subscription on exiting app

Add a subscription to cable

App.cable.subscriptions.add(this.subscription)

Querying url and jwt from cable

console.log(App.cable.jwt);
console.log(App.cable.url);

Querying subscriptions and connection from cable

console.log(App.cable.subscriptions);
console.log(App.cable.connection);

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2017 Zeke

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

