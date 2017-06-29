Same as action-cable-react, but allows authenticating websockets using JWTs

Installation

Yarn:

yarn add action-cable-react-jwt

npm:

npm install action-cable-react-jwt

Usage

Import action-cable-react-jwt

import ActionCable from 'action-cable-react-jwt.js' ;

Creating an actioncable websocket

let App = {}; App.cable = ActionCable.createConsumer( "ws://cable.example.com" , jwt)

Subscribing to a Channel for Receiving data

this .subscription = App.cable.subscriptions.create({ channel : "YourChannel" }, { connected : function ( ) { console .log( "cable: connected" ) }, disconnected : function ( ) { console .log( "cable: disconnected" ) }, received : ( data ) => { console .log( "cable received: " , data); } }

Send data to a channel

this .subscription.send( 'hello world' )

Call a method on channel with arguments

this .subscription.perform( 'method_name' , arguments )

In your ApplicationCable::Connection class in Ruby add

module ApplicationCable class Connection < ActionCable::Connection:: Base identified_by :current_user def connect self .current_user = find_verified_user end private def find_verified_user begin header_array = request.headers[ :HTTP_SEC_WEBSOCKET_PROTOCOL ].split( ',' ) token = header_array[header_array.length- 1 ] decoded_token = JWT.decode token.strip, Rails.application.secrets.secret_key_base, true , { :algorithm => 'HS256' } if (current_user = User.find((decoded_token[ 0 ])[ 'sub' ])) current_user else reject_unauthorized_connection end rescue reject_unauthorized_connection end end end end

And in YourChannel.rb

class LocationChannel < ApplicationCable::Channel def subscribed stream_from 'location_user_' + current_user.id.to_s end def unsubscribed end def receive (params) print params[ :data ] end def method_name (params) print params[ :data ] end end

Remove a subscription from cable

App.cable.subscriptions.remove( this .subscription)

Add a subscription to cable

App.cable.subscriptions.add( this .subscription)

Querying url and jwt from cable

console .log(App.cable.jwt); console .log(App.cable.url);

Querying subscriptions and connection from cable

console .log(App.cable.subscriptions); console .log(App.cable.connection);

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2017 Zeke

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.