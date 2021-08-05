AcrossTabs - Easy communication between cross-origin browser tabs.

Features

Safely enables cross-origin communication among different browser tabs. Uses PostMessage API for communication. Easy to hook custom callback at various levels. Eg: executing a custom method in Child's tab on receiving a message from Parent tab. Option to provide data-tab-opener="name" attribute on the target link/button(which opens up a new tab), so that it remains to disable until Child tab initiates a handshake and is received by the Parent tab Fully fledged API to get information regarding the tabs(Parent and Child tabs) and other communication-related methods. Exports in a UMD format i.e. library works everywhere. Only ~4 KB gzipped.

Installation

Via npm

npm install across-tabs

Via bower

bower install across-tabs

Via cdnjs, using <script> tag

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/across-tabs/1.0.0/across-tabs.min.js" > </ script >

Note: Use the desired version of the library in place of 1.0.0 . Checkout cdnjs across-tabs.

Flow Diagram

Opener/Parent tab( P ) opens up a new Child tab( C ).

) opens up a new Child tab( ). C initiates a handshake with the P tab by sending a postMessage .

initiates a handshake with the tab by sending a . P acknowledges the request and sends C it's identity i.e. UUID along with P information.

acknowledges the request and sends it's identity i.e. along with information. This sets up a communication channel between Parent and Child tab.

Now, P and C can share custom messages with each other.

and can share custom messages with each other. Whenever C gets closed/refreshed, P is notified.

gets closed/refreshed, is notified. Whenever P is closed/refreshed, all children of P tab gets notified.

Explanation of diagram

Parent( P ) opens Child tab( C1 ) at t=1 .

) opens Child tab( ) at . c1a - When C1 initiates a handshake with the Parent.

- When initiates a handshake with the Parent. P1 - When P receives C1 message.

- When receives message. P2 - P acknowledges the request and sends the C1 its identity.

- acknowledges the request and sends the its identity. c1b - When C1 receives an acknowledgement message along with identity from P .

Total Tabs Associated: 1 | Opened Tabs: 1 | Closed Tabs: 0

Parent( P ) opens CHild tab( C2 ) at t=10 .

) opens CHild tab( ) at . c2a - When C2 initiates a handshake with the Parent.

- When initiates a handshake with the Parent. P3 - When P receives C2 message.

- When receives message. P4 - P acknowledges the request and sends the C2 its identity.

- acknowledges the request and sends the its identity. c2b - When C2 receives acknowledgemnet message along with identity from P .

Total Tabs Associated: 2 | Opened Tabs: 2 | Closed Tabs: 0

c1c - Tab C1 closes.

- Tab closes. P5 - P is notified about the C1 . Parent updates the list.

Total Tabs Associated: 2 | Opened Tabs: 1 | Closed Tabs: 1

Parent( P ) opens CHild tab( C3 ) at t=25 .

) opens CHild tab( ) at . c3a - When C3 initiates a handshake with the Parent.

- When initiates a handshake with the Parent. P6 - When P receives C3 message.

- When receives message. c2c - Tab C2 sends a custom message.

- Tab sends a message. P7 - When P receives a message from tab C2 . It processes it.

- When receives a message from tab . It processes it. P8 - P acknowledges the request and sends the C3 its identity.

- acknowledges the request and sends the its identity. c3b - When C3 receives acknowledgemnet message along with identity from P .

Total Tabs Associated: 3 | Opened Tabs: 2 | Closed Tabs: 1

When Parent Tab P is closed, all the opened tabs are notified about it.

Usage

Create an instance / reference before using.

Opener(Parent) tab

var config = { onHandshakeCallback: function () { ... }, onPollingCallback: function () { ... }, onChildCommunication: function () { ... } } var parent = new AcrossTabs. Parent (config);

Constructor accepts a configurable Object with the following keys.

heartBeatInterval : The time interval for polling tabs statuses

: The time interval for polling tabs statuses removeClosedTabs : Pass it as true to have only opened tabs in the list

: Pass it as to have only opened tabs in the list shouldInitImmediately : Pass it as false to create an instance but initialize it later

: Pass it as to create an instance but initialize it later onHandshakeCallback : Callback to be called when a successful connection has been established

: Callback to be called when a successful connection has been established onChildCommunication : Callback to be called when child sends message

: Callback to be called when child sends message onPollingCallback : Callback to be called every time a tab is polled for its status

: Callback to be called every time a tab is polled for its status origin : whitelist origin for securing postMessage communication. It will discard the malicious messages trying to trick the behavior. Eg. http://example.com

: whitelist for securing communication. It will discard the malicious messages trying to trick the behavior. Eg. http://example.com parse : parser used when parsing messages, defaults to JSON.parse

: parser used when parsing messages, defaults to stringify : stringifier used when converting data into messages, defaults to JSON.stringify

Config Keys default accepts heartBeatInterval 500 msec A number representing milliseconds removeClosedTabs false Boolean shouldInitImmediately true Boolean onHandshakeCallback Undefined Function as callback onChildCommunication Undefined Function as callback onPollingCallback Undefined Function as callback origin '*' String(url) parse JSON.parse Function stringify JSON.stringify Function

New(Child tab)

var config = { onReady: onReady, onInitialize: onInitialize, isSiteInsideFrame: false , // dont set if not required handshakeExpiryLimit: 4000 , // msec onParentDisconnect: onParentDisconnect, onParentCommunication: onParentCommunication }; var child = new AcrossTabs.Child(config);

Constructor accepts a configurable Object with the following keys.

handshakeExpiryLimit : Time to wait for getting an acknowledgement from Parent window for child's request

: Time to wait for getting an acknowledgement from Parent window for child's request onReady : Callback to be invoked once child instance is ready

: Callback to be invoked once child instance is ready onInitialize : Callback when a child instance is actually initiated

: Callback when a child instance is actually initiated onParentDisconnect : Callback to be invoked when Parent gets disconnected

: Callback to be invoked when Parent gets disconnected onParentCommunication : Callback to be invoked whenever Parent communicates with the child tab

: Callback to be invoked whenever Parent communicates with the child tab isSiteInsideFrame : If the library is loaded inside an iframe in the child tab, this needs to be set true for maintaining proper window/frame(s) references

: If the library is loaded inside an iframe in the child tab, this needs to be set for maintaining proper window/frame(s) references origin : whitelist origin for securing postMessage communication. It will discard the malicious messages trying to trick the behavior. Eg. http://example.com

: whitelist for securing communication. It will discard the malicious messages trying to trick the behavior. Eg. http://example.com parse : parser used when parsing messages, defaults to JSON.parse

: parser used when parsing messages, defaults to stringify : stringifier used when converting data into messages, defaults to JSON.stringify

Config Keys default accepts handshakeExpiryLimit 5000 msec A number representing milliseconds isSiteInsideFrame null If child tab has actual site in a fram onReady Undefined Function as callback onInitialize Undefined Function as callback onParentDisconnect Undefined Function as callback onParentCommunication Undefined Function as callback origin '*' String(url) parse JSON.parse Function stringify JSON.stringify Function

Example is included in the example folder. Vanilla JS and Vue js versions are there to test out. Note: Run npm install if you wish to run vuejs example since the example needs the vue-js library to work.

API

Refer above section on how to create an instance before hitting API methods.

Opener Tab(Parent) Methods

openNewTab Saves data in specific key in sessionStorage. If the key is not provided, the library will warn. Following types of JavaScript objects are supported: Parameter Description config For opening a new tab i.e. URL and windowName parent .openNewTab ({ url : 'http://example.com' , windowName: 'AcrossTab' });

enableElements Links / buttons can be given a data attribute: data-tab-opener="name" . On clicking, the library finds elements with that attribute and adds disabled="disabled" attribute to that element. The disabled attribute is removed once the Child tab communicates back to the opener i.e. Parent. Though, this method is called internally but can also be invoked(may be within a timer) to be on a safer side. parent .enableElements ();

getAllTabs Returns the list of all the tabs. If removeClosedTabs: true is provided while instantiating, it will return only the opened tabs as closed tabs would be removed. parent .getAllTabs ()

getOpenedTabs Returns the list of all opened tabs. parent .getOpenedTabs ();

getClosedTabs Returns the list of all closed tabs. If removeClosedTabs: true is provided while instantiating, it will return empty list as closed tabs would be removed. parent .getClosedTabs ();

closeAllTabs Closes all the opened tabs. parent .closeAllTabs ()

closeTab Closes a particular tab whose id is provided. Parameter Description id id of the tab to be closed parent .closeTab ( '57cd47da-d98e-4a2d-814c-9b07cb51059c' );

broadCastAll Sends a same message to all the opened tabs. Parameter Description msg msg to be ent parent .broadCastAll ( 'Hello my dear Child! A greeting from Parent.' );

broadCastTo Sends a message to a particular opened tab. Parameter Description id id of the tab to send an msg msg msg to be sent parent .broadCastTo ( '57cd47da-d98e-4a2d-814c-9b07cb51059c' , 'Hey! Can you run the script: worker.js? Thanks!' );

New Tab(Child) Methods

getTabInfo Return id, name, and parentName of the child tab. child .getTabInfo ();

sendMessageToParent Sends a message to the Parent tab. Parameter Description msg msg to be sent child.sendMessageToParent( 'Hey Parent! I\' m done with my work . ');

Browser Support

Tested in Chrome, Firefox and IE(versions >= 9).

Sites using across-tabs

app.vwo.com

Development Stack

Webpack based src compilation & bundling and dist generation.

compilation & bundling and generation. ES6 as a source of writing code.

Exports in a UMD format so the library works everywhere.

Linting with ESLint.

ES6 test setup with Karma, Jasmine and isparta.

Test coverage with Istanbul and Coveralls.

Process

ES6 source files | | webpack | + | o | ready to use library in UMD format

Scripts

npm run build - produces production version(minified) of the library under the dist folder

- produces production version(minified) of the library under the folder npm run dev - produces development version(un minified) of the library and runs a watcher to detect file changes.

- produces development version(un minified) of the library and runs a watcher to detect file changes. npm run test - well ... it runs the tests :)

Contributing

Fork the repo on GitHub. Clone the repo on a machine. Execute npm install and npm run dev . Create a new branch <fix-typo> and do your work. Run npm run build to build dist files and npm run test to ensure all test cases are passing. Commit your changes to the branch. Submit a Pull request.

Roadmap

Having a Queue mechanism to deal with loads of async events.

Promise based Parent-Child communication. Will help in sending window-specific data to and fro apart from custom data messages.

communication. Will help in sending window-specific data to and fro apart from custom data messages. E2E testing so that the behavior can be tested automatically.

Maintaining and adding more enhancements as and when required. Open to everyone's suggestions.

Authors

Varun Malhotra @softvar

