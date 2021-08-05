PostMessage API for communication.
data-tab-opener="name" attribute on the target link/button(which opens up a new tab), so that it remains to disable until
Child tab initiates a handshake and is received by the
Parent tab
~4 KB gzipped.
$ npm install across-tabs
$ bower install across-tabs
<script> tag
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/across-tabs/1.0.0/across-tabs.min.js"></script>
Note: Use the desired version of the library in place of
1.0.0. Checkout cdnjs across-tabs.
P) opens up a new Child tab(
C).
C initiates a handshake with the
P tab by sending a
postMessage.
P acknowledges the request and sends
C it's identity i.e.
UUID along with
P information.
P and
C can share custom messages with each other.
C gets closed/refreshed,
P is notified.
P is closed/refreshed, all children of
P tab gets notified.
Explanation of diagram
P) opens Child tab(
C1) at
t=1.
c1a - When
C1 initiates a handshake with the Parent.
P1 - When
P receives
C1 message.
P2 -
P acknowledges the request and sends the
C1 its identity.
c1b - When
C1 receives an acknowledgement message along with identity from
P.
Total Tabs Associated: 1 | Opened Tabs: 1 | Closed Tabs: 0
P) opens CHild tab(
C2) at
t=10.
c2a - When
C2 initiates a handshake with the Parent.
P3 - When
P receives
C2 message.
P4 -
P acknowledges the request and sends the
C2 its identity.
c2b - When
C2 receives acknowledgemnet message along with identity from
P.
Total Tabs Associated: 2 | Opened Tabs: 2 | Closed Tabs: 0
c1c - Tab
C1 closes.
P5 -
P is notified about the
C1. Parent updates the list.
Total Tabs Associated: 2 | Opened Tabs: 1 | Closed Tabs: 1
P) opens CHild tab(
C3) at
t=25.
c3a - When
C3 initiates a handshake with the Parent.
P6 - When
P receives
C3 message.
c2c - Tab
C2 sends a
custom message.
P7 - When
P receives a message from tab
C2. It processes it.
P8 -
P acknowledges the request and sends the
C3 its identity.
c3b - When
C3 receives acknowledgemnet message along with identity from
P.
Total Tabs Associated: 3 | Opened Tabs: 2 | Closed Tabs: 1
P is closed, all the opened tabs are notified about it.
Opener(Parent) tab
var config = {
onHandshakeCallback: function () { ... },
onPollingCallback: function () { ... },
onChildCommunication: function () { ... }
}
var parent = new AcrossTabs.Parent(config);
Constructor accepts a configurable
Object with the following keys.
heartBeatInterval: The time interval for polling tabs statuses
removeClosedTabs: Pass it as
true to have only opened tabs in the list
shouldInitImmediately: Pass it as
false to create an instance but initialize it later
onHandshakeCallback: Callback to be called when a successful connection has been established
onChildCommunication: Callback to be called when child sends message
onPollingCallback: Callback to be called every time a tab is polled for its status
origin: whitelist
origin for securing
postMessage communication. It will discard the malicious messages trying to trick the behavior. Eg. http://example.com
parse: parser used when parsing messages, defaults to
JSON.parse
stringify: stringifier used when converting data into messages, defaults to
JSON.stringify
|Config Keys
|default
|accepts
|heartBeatInterval
|500 msec
|A number representing milliseconds
|removeClosedTabs
|false
|Boolean
|shouldInitImmediately
|true
|Boolean
|onHandshakeCallback
|Undefined
|Function as callback
|onChildCommunication
|Undefined
|Function as callback
|onPollingCallback
|Undefined
|Function as callback
|origin
|'*'
|String(url)
|parse
|JSON.parse
|Function
|stringify
|JSON.stringify
|Function
New(Child tab)
var config = {
onReady: onReady,
onInitialize: onInitialize,
isSiteInsideFrame: false, // dont set if not required
handshakeExpiryLimit: 4000, // msec
onParentDisconnect: onParentDisconnect,
onParentCommunication: onParentCommunication
};
var child = new AcrossTabs.Child(config);
Constructor accepts a configurable
Object with the following keys.
handshakeExpiryLimit: Time to wait for getting an acknowledgement from Parent window for child's request
onReady: Callback to be invoked once child instance is ready
onInitialize: Callback when a child instance is actually initiated
onParentDisconnect: Callback to be invoked when Parent gets disconnected
onParentCommunication: Callback to be invoked whenever Parent communicates with the child tab
isSiteInsideFrame: If the library is loaded inside an iframe in the child tab, this needs to be set
true for maintaining proper window/frame(s) references
origin: whitelist
origin for securing
postMessage communication. It will discard the malicious messages trying to trick the behavior. Eg. http://example.com
parse: parser used when parsing messages, defaults to
JSON.parse
stringify: stringifier used when converting data into messages, defaults to
JSON.stringify
|Config Keys
|default
|accepts
|handshakeExpiryLimit
|5000 msec
|A number representing milliseconds
|isSiteInsideFrame
|null
|If child tab has actual site in a fram
|onReady
|Undefined
|Function as callback
|onInitialize
|Undefined
|Function as callback
|onParentDisconnect
|Undefined
|Function as callback
|onParentCommunication
|Undefined
|Function as callback
|origin
|'*'
|String(url)
|parse
|JSON.parse
|Function
|stringify
|JSON.stringify
|Function
Example is included in the
example folder.
Vanilla JS and
Vue js versions are there to test out.
Note: Run
npm install if you wish to run
vuejs example since the example needs the
vue-js library to work.
Refer above section on how to create an instance before hitting API methods.
openNewTab
Saves
data in specific
key in sessionStorage. If the key is not provided, the library will warn.
Following types of JavaScript objects are supported:
|Parameter
|Description
|config
|For opening a new tab i.e. URL and windowName
parent.openNewTab({url: 'http://example.com', windowName: 'AcrossTab'});
enableElements
Links / buttons can be given a data attribute:
data-tab-opener="name". On clicking, the library finds elements with that attribute and adds
disabled="disabled" attribute to that element. The
disabled attribute is removed once the Child tab communicates back to the opener i.e. Parent. Though, this method is called internally but can also be invoked(may be within a timer) to be on a safer side.
parent.enableElements();
getAllTabs
Returns the list of all the tabs.
If
removeClosedTabs: true is provided while instantiating, it will return only the opened tabs as closed tabs would be removed.
parent.getAllTabs()
getOpenedTabs
Returns the list of all
opened tabs.
parent.getOpenedTabs();
getClosedTabs
Returns the list of all
closed tabs.
If
removeClosedTabs: true is provided while instantiating, it will return empty list as closed tabs would be removed.
parent.getClosedTabs();
closeAllTabs
Closes all the opened tabs.
parent.closeAllTabs()
closeTab
Closes a particular tab whose id is provided.
|Parameter
|Description
|id
|id of the tab to be closed
parent.closeTab('57cd47da-d98e-4a2d-814c-9b07cb51059c');
broadCastAll
Sends a same
message to all the opened tabs.
|Parameter
|Description
|msg
|msg to be ent
parent.broadCastAll('Hello my dear Child! A greeting from Parent.');
broadCastTo
Sends a
message to a particular opened tab.
|Parameter
|Description
|id
|id of the tab to send an msg
|msg
|msg to be sent
parent.broadCastTo('57cd47da-d98e-4a2d-814c-9b07cb51059c', 'Hey! Can you run the script: worker.js? Thanks!');
getTabInfo
Return id, name, and parentName of the child tab.
child.getTabInfo();
sendMessageToParent
Sends a
message to the
Parent tab.
|Parameter
|Description
|msg
|msg to be sent
child.sendMessageToParent('Hey Parent! I\'m done with my work.');
Tested in Chrome, Firefox and IE(versions >= 9).
src compilation & bundling and
dist generation.
ES6 source files
|
|
webpack
|
+--- babel, eslint
|
o--- tests and covergae
|
ready to use
library
in UMD format
npm run build - produces production version(minified) of the library under the
dist folder
npm run dev - produces development version(un minified) of the library and runs a watcher to detect file changes.
npm run test - well ... it runs the tests :)
npm install and
npm run dev.
<fix-typo> and do your work.
npm run build to build dist files and
npm run test to ensure all test cases are passing.
Note: If adding site to the list of sites using across-tabs, please mention where to verify this in the PR description.
Parent-Child communication. Will help in sending window-specific data to and fro apart from custom data messages.
The MIT license (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2017-2019 Wingify Software Pvt. Ltd.
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.