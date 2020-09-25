Parse BDD-style tests (Mocha, Jasmine) to generate documentation
acquit.parse()
blocks
Acquit's
parse() function takes in mocha tests as a string, and outputs
a list of "blocks", which are either
describe or
it calls. A
describe
call contains a list of "blocks", whereas an
it call contains the actual
code in order to provide an effective, well-tested example.
var contents = `
/**
* A Model is a convenience wrapper around objects stored in a
* collection
*/
describe('Model', function() {
/**
* Model **should** be able to save
**/
it('can save', function() {
assert.ok(1);
});
it('can save with a parameter', function() {
});
});
`;
var ret = acquit.parse(contents);
// One top-level block: describe('Model')
assert.equal(1, ret.length);
assert.equal('describe', ret[0].type);
assert.equal(1, ret[0].comments.length);
assert.ok(ret[0].comments[0].indexOf('Model') != -1);
// Top-level block contains the `it('can save')` block, which contains
// the code
assert.equal(2, ret[0].blocks.length);
assert.equal('it', ret[0].blocks[0].type);
assert.equal(1, ret[0].blocks[0].comments.length);
assert.ok(ret[0].blocks[0].code.indexOf('assert.ok(1)') !== -1);
assert.equal('can save', ret[0].blocks[0].contents);
assert.equal('it', ret[0].blocks[1].type);
assert.equal('can save with a parameter', ret[0].blocks[1].contents);
assert.equal(0, ret[0].blocks[1].comments.length);
code block and save return value
Acquit can also take a callback as second parameter. This callback gets executed on every block and can transform the block however you want.
var contents = `
describe('ES6', function() {
// ES6 has a yield keyword
it(\'should be able to yield\', function() {
// some code
});
});
`;
var cb = function(block) {
block.code = 'return value from callback';
};
var ret = acquit.parse(contents, cb);
assert.equal('return value from callback', ret[0].blocks[0].code);
Want to chain multiple callbacks together and/or develop re-usable
plugins?
acquit.transform() allows you to add transformations that
are executed each time you call
.parse().
Transform functions are executed in order before the callback
function passed to
.parse().
var contents = `
describe('ES6', function() {
// ES6 has a yield keyword
it('should be able to yield', function() {
// some code
});
});
`;
var cb = function(block) {
block.code = 'my transformed code';
};
acquit.transform(cb);
var ret = acquit.parse(contents);
assert.equal('my transformed code', ret[0].blocks[0].code);
acquit.removeAllTransforms();
yield keyword
Acquit can also parse ES6 code
var contents = `
describe('ES6', function() {
// ES6 has a yield keyword
it('should be able to yield', function() {
co(function*() {
yield 1;
})();
});
});
`;
var ret = acquit.parse(contents);
assert.equal(1, ret.length);
assert.equal('describe', ret[0].type);
assert.equal(0, ret[0].comments.length);
assert.equal(1, ret[0].blocks.length);
assert.equal('it', ret[0].blocks[0].type);
assert.equal(1, ret[0].blocks[0].comments.length);
assert.ok(ret[0].blocks[0].code);
context() and
specify()
Acquit can parse Mocha alias:
context =
describe
specify =
it
var contents = `
context('Mocha aliases', function() {
specify('should be parsed', function() {
assert.equal(1, 1);
});
});
`;
var ret = acquit.parse(contents);
assert.equal(1, ret.length);
assert.equal('describe', ret[0].type);
assert.equal(0, ret[0].comments.length);
assert.equal(1, ret[0].blocks.length);
assert.equal('it', ret[0].blocks[0].type);
assert.equal(0, ret[0].blocks[0].comments.length);
assert.ok(ret[0].blocks[0].code);
acquit.trimEachLine()
trimEachLine() is a helper function for trimming whitespace and asterisks
from JSdoc-style comments
var str = ` * This comment looks like a
* parsed JSdoc-style comment`;
assert.equal(acquit.trimEachLine(str), 'This comment looks like a\n' +
'parsed JSdoc-style comment');
You don't have to use JSdoc-style comments:
trimEachLine() also trims
leading and trailing whitespace.
var str = `This comment looks like a
* parsed JSdoc-style comment`;
assert.equal(acquit.trimEachLine(str), 'This comment looks like a\n' +
'parsed JSdoc-style comment');
You can use the
.output() function to attach output processors,
which transform the output from
acquit.parse() before you get it.
var contents = `
describe("My feature", function() {
it("works", function() {
// some code
});
});
`;
acquit.output(function(res) {
return `
# ${res[0].contents}
## ${res[0].blocks[0].contents}
`;
});
var res = acquit.parse(contents);
assert.equal(res.trim(), `
# My feature
## works
`.trim());
acquit.removeAllTransforms();
acquit() constructor
You can also use acquit as a constructor, in case you need multiple sets of transforms.
acquit.transform(function(block) {});
assert.equal(acquit.getTransforms().length, 1);
var parser = acquit();
assert.equal(parser.getTransforms().length, 1);
parser.transform(function(block) {});
assert.equal(parser.getTransforms().length, 2);
parser.removeAllTransforms();
assert.equal(parser.getTransforms().length, 0);
assert.equal(acquit.getTransforms().length, 1);
assert.equal(parser.parse('describe("test", function() {});').length,
1);
parser.output(function(res) {
return 'myFakeOutput';
});
assert.equal(parser.parse('describe("test", function() {});'),
'myFakeOutput');
parser.removeAllOutputProcessors();
assert.equal(parser.parse('describe("test", function() {});').length,
1);