openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
acq

acquit

by Valeri Karpov
1.2.1 (see all)

Parse BDD-style tests (Mocha, Jasmine) to generate documentation

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

103

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

acquit

Parse BDD-style tests (Mocha, Jasmine) to generate documentation

Build Status Coverage Status

Website

acquit.mongoosejs.io

acquit.parse()

It can parse Mocha tests into blocks

Acquit's parse() function takes in mocha tests as a string, and outputs a list of "blocks", which are either describe or it calls. A describe call contains a list of "blocks", whereas an it call contains the actual code in order to provide an effective, well-tested example.

var contents = `
  /**
   * A Model is a convenience wrapper around objects stored in a
   * collection
   */
  describe('Model', function() {
    /**
     * Model **should** be able to save
     **/
     it('can save', function() {
       assert.ok(1);
     });

     it('can save with a parameter', function() {
     });
  });
`;

var ret = acquit.parse(contents);

// One top-level block: describe('Model')
assert.equal(1, ret.length);
assert.equal('describe', ret[0].type);
assert.equal(1, ret[0].comments.length);
assert.ok(ret[0].comments[0].indexOf('Model') != -1);

// Top-level block contains the `it('can save')` block, which contains
// the code
assert.equal(2, ret[0].blocks.length);
assert.equal('it', ret[0].blocks[0].type);
assert.equal(1, ret[0].blocks[0].comments.length);
assert.ok(ret[0].blocks[0].code.indexOf('assert.ok(1)') !== -1);
assert.equal('can save', ret[0].blocks[0].contents);

assert.equal('it', ret[0].blocks[1].type);
assert.equal('can save with a parameter', ret[0].blocks[1].contents);
assert.equal(0, ret[0].blocks[1].comments.length);

It can call user function on code block and save return value

Acquit can also take a callback as second parameter. This callback gets executed on every block and can transform the block however you want.

var contents = `
  describe('ES6', function() {
    // ES6 has a yield keyword
    it(\'should be able to yield\', function() {
     // some code
   });
  });
`;

var cb = function(block) {
  block.code = 'return value from callback';
};

var ret = acquit.parse(contents, cb);

assert.equal('return value from callback', ret[0].blocks[0].code);

It can define transforms

Want to chain multiple callbacks together and/or develop re-usable plugins? acquit.transform() allows you to add transformations that are executed each time you call .parse().

Transform functions are executed in order before the callback function passed to .parse().

var contents = `
  describe('ES6', function() {
    // ES6 has a yield keyword
    it('should be able to yield', function() {
      // some code
    });
  });
`;

var cb = function(block) {
  block.code = 'my transformed code';
};

acquit.transform(cb);

var ret = acquit.parse(contents);

assert.equal('my transformed code', ret[0].blocks[0].code);
acquit.removeAllTransforms();

It can parse the ES6 yield keyword

Acquit can also parse ES6 code

var contents = `
  describe('ES6', function() {
    // ES6 has a yield keyword
    it('should be able to yield', function() {
      co(function*() {
        yield 1;
      })();
    });
  });
`;

var ret = acquit.parse(contents);

assert.equal(1, ret.length);
assert.equal('describe', ret[0].type);
assert.equal(0, ret[0].comments.length);
assert.equal(1, ret[0].blocks.length);
assert.equal('it', ret[0].blocks[0].type);
assert.equal(1, ret[0].blocks[0].comments.length);
assert.ok(ret[0].blocks[0].code);

It can parse Mocha's context() and specify()

Acquit can parse Mocha alias:

  • context = describe
  • specify = it
var contents = `
  context('Mocha aliases', function() {
    specify('should be parsed', function() {
      assert.equal(1, 1);
    });
  });
`;

var ret = acquit.parse(contents);

assert.equal(1, ret.length);
assert.equal('describe', ret[0].type);
assert.equal(0, ret[0].comments.length);
assert.equal(1, ret[0].blocks.length);
assert.equal('it', ret[0].blocks[0].type);
assert.equal(0, ret[0].blocks[0].comments.length);
assert.ok(ret[0].blocks[0].code);

acquit.trimEachLine()

It strips out whitespace and asterisks in multiline comments

trimEachLine() is a helper function for trimming whitespace and asterisks from JSdoc-style comments

var str = `  * This comment looks like a
  * parsed JSdoc-style comment`;

assert.equal(acquit.trimEachLine(str), 'This comment looks like a\n' +
  'parsed JSdoc-style comment');

It strips out whitespace and asterisks in multiline comments

You don't have to use JSdoc-style comments: trimEachLine() also trims leading and trailing whitespace.

var str = `This comment looks like a
    * parsed JSdoc-style comment`;

assert.equal(acquit.trimEachLine(str), 'This comment looks like a\n' +
  'parsed JSdoc-style comment');

Output processors

It can transform acquit output

You can use the .output() function to attach output processors, which transform the output from acquit.parse() before you get it.

var contents = `
  describe("My feature", function() {
    it("works", function() {
      // some code
    });
  });
`;

acquit.output(function(res) {
  return `
    # ${res[0].contents}

    ## ${res[0].blocks[0].contents}
  `;
});

var res = acquit.parse(contents);

assert.equal(res.trim(), `
    # My feature

    ## works
`.trim());
acquit.removeAllTransforms();

acquit() constructor

It creates a new instance with its own set of transforms

You can also use acquit as a constructor, in case you need multiple sets of transforms.

acquit.transform(function(block) {});
assert.equal(acquit.getTransforms().length, 1);

var parser = acquit();
assert.equal(parser.getTransforms().length, 1);

parser.transform(function(block) {});
assert.equal(parser.getTransforms().length, 2);

parser.removeAllTransforms();
assert.equal(parser.getTransforms().length, 0);
assert.equal(acquit.getTransforms().length, 1);

assert.equal(parser.parse('describe("test", function() {});').length,
  1);

parser.output(function(res) {
  return 'myFakeOutput';
});

assert.equal(parser.parse('describe("test", function() {});'),
  'myFakeOutput');

parser.removeAllOutputProcessors();

assert.equal(parser.parse('describe("test", function() {});').length,
  1);

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial