acquit

Parse BDD-style tests (Mocha, Jasmine) to generate documentation

Website

acquit.mongoosejs.io

It can parse Mocha tests into blocks

Acquit's parse() function takes in mocha tests as a string, and outputs a list of "blocks", which are either describe or it calls. A describe call contains a list of "blocks", whereas an it call contains the actual code in order to provide an effective, well-tested example.

var contents = ` /** * A Model is a convenience wrapper around objects stored in a * collection */ describe('Model', function() { /** * Model **should** be able to save **/ it('can save', function() { assert.ok(1); }); it('can save with a parameter', function() { }); }); ` ; var ret = acquit.parse(contents); assert.equal( 1 , ret.length); assert.equal( 'describe' , ret[ 0 ].type); assert.equal( 1 , ret[ 0 ].comments.length); assert.ok(ret[ 0 ].comments[ 0 ].indexOf( 'Model' ) != -1 ); assert.equal( 2 , ret[ 0 ].blocks.length); assert.equal( 'it' , ret[ 0 ].blocks[ 0 ].type); assert.equal( 1 , ret[ 0 ].blocks[ 0 ].comments.length); assert.ok(ret[ 0 ].blocks[ 0 ].code.indexOf( 'assert.ok(1)' ) !== -1 ); assert.equal( 'can save' , ret[ 0 ].blocks[ 0 ].contents); assert.equal( 'it' , ret[ 0 ].blocks[ 1 ].type); assert.equal( 'can save with a parameter' , ret[ 0 ].blocks[ 1 ].contents); assert.equal( 0 , ret[ 0 ].blocks[ 1 ].comments.length);

It can call user function on code block and save return value

Acquit can also take a callback as second parameter. This callback gets executed on every block and can transform the block however you want.

var contents = ` describe('ES6', function() { // ES6 has a yield keyword it(\'should be able to yield\', function() { // some code }); }); ` ; var cb = function ( block ) { block.code = 'return value from callback' ; }; var ret = acquit.parse(contents, cb); assert.equal( 'return value from callback' , ret[ 0 ].blocks[ 0 ].code);

It can define transforms

Want to chain multiple callbacks together and/or develop re-usable plugins? acquit.transform() allows you to add transformations that are executed each time you call .parse() .

Transform functions are executed in order before the callback function passed to .parse() .

var contents = ` describe('ES6', function() { // ES6 has a yield keyword it('should be able to yield', function() { // some code }); }); ` ; var cb = function ( block ) { block.code = 'my transformed code' ; }; acquit.transform(cb); var ret = acquit.parse(contents); assert.equal( 'my transformed code' , ret[ 0 ].blocks[ 0 ].code); acquit.removeAllTransforms();

It can parse the ES6 yield keyword

Acquit can also parse ES6 code

var contents = ` describe('ES6', function() { // ES6 has a yield keyword it('should be able to yield', function() { co(function*() { yield 1; })(); }); }); ` ; var ret = acquit.parse(contents); assert.equal( 1 , ret.length); assert.equal( 'describe' , ret[ 0 ].type); assert.equal( 0 , ret[ 0 ].comments.length); assert.equal( 1 , ret[ 0 ].blocks.length); assert.equal( 'it' , ret[ 0 ].blocks[ 0 ].type); assert.equal( 1 , ret[ 0 ].blocks[ 0 ].comments.length); assert.ok(ret[ 0 ].blocks[ 0 ].code);

It can parse Mocha's context() and specify()

Acquit can parse Mocha alias:

context = describe

= specify = it

var contents = ` context('Mocha aliases', function() { specify('should be parsed', function() { assert.equal(1, 1); }); }); ` ; var ret = acquit.parse(contents); assert.equal( 1 , ret.length); assert.equal( 'describe' , ret[ 0 ].type); assert.equal( 0 , ret[ 0 ].comments.length); assert.equal( 1 , ret[ 0 ].blocks.length); assert.equal( 'it' , ret[ 0 ].blocks[ 0 ].type); assert.equal( 0 , ret[ 0 ].blocks[ 0 ].comments.length); assert.ok(ret[ 0 ].blocks[ 0 ].code);

trimEachLine() is a helper function for trimming whitespace and asterisks from JSdoc-style comments

var str = ` * This comment looks like a * parsed JSdoc-style comment` ; assert.equal(acquit.trimEachLine(str), 'This comment looks like a

' + 'parsed JSdoc-style comment' );

You don't have to use JSdoc-style comments: trimEachLine() also trims leading and trailing whitespace.

var str = `This comment looks like a * parsed JSdoc-style comment` ; assert.equal(acquit.trimEachLine(str), 'This comment looks like a

' + 'parsed JSdoc-style comment' );

Output processors

It can transform acquit output

You can use the .output() function to attach output processors, which transform the output from acquit.parse() before you get it.

var contents = ` describe("My feature", function() { it("works", function() { // some code }); }); ` ; acquit.output( function ( res ) { return ` # ${res[ 0 ].contents} ## ${res[ 0 ].blocks[ 0 ].contents} ` ; }); var res = acquit.parse(contents); assert.equal(res.trim(), ` # My feature ## works ` .trim()); acquit.removeAllTransforms();

acquit() constructor

It creates a new instance with its own set of transforms

You can also use acquit as a constructor, in case you need multiple sets of transforms.