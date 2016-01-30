Some functions to help transform an acorn/babel ast to esprima format.

Primarily for use in babel-eslint, babel-jscs, and ast explorer

There are no dependencies (the methods were changed to pass in dependencies instead)

The current functions exposed are:

function attachComments(ast, comments, tokens) This modifies the comments passed in.

function toTokens(tokens, tt) tt is require("babel-core").acorn.tokTypes Converts template string tokens ( convertTemplateType ) filters out comment tokens runs toToken over each token

function toToken(token, tt) Sets token.type , token.range , and token.value

function toAST(ast, traverse) traverse is require("babel-core").traverse; traverses over the ast and makes any necessary changes (usually es6+)

function convertComments(comments) Modifies comment.type



How to use:

Check out the parse method of https://github.com/babel/babel-eslint/blob/master/index.js