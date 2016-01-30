Some functions to help transform an acorn/babel ast to esprima format.
Primarily for use in babel-eslint, babel-jscs, and ast explorer
There are no dependencies (the methods were changed to pass in dependencies instead)
The current functions exposed are:
function attachComments(ast, comments, tokens)
function toTokens(tokens, tt)
tt is
require("babel-core").acorn.tokTypes
convertTemplateType)
toToken over each token
function toToken(token, tt)
token.type,
token.range, and
token.value
function toAST(ast, traverse)
traverse is
require("babel-core").traverse;
function convertComments(comments)
comment.type
How to use:
Check out the parse method of https://github.com/babel/babel-eslint/blob/master/index.js
// example
exports.parse = function (code) {
var comments = opts.onComment = [];
var tokens = opts.onToken = [];
var ast;
try {
ast = parse(code, {
locations: true,
ranges: true
});
} catch (err) { throw err; }
tokens.pop();
ast.tokens = acornToEsprima.toTokens(tokens, tt);
acornToEsprima.convertComments(comments);
ast.comments = comments;
acornToEsprima.attachComments(ast, comments, ast.tokens);
acornToEsprima.toAST(ast, traverse);
return ast;
}