stage 3 proposal support for Acorn

This is a plugin for Acorn - a tiny, fast JavaScript parser, written completely in JavaScript.

It implements support for some missing ECMAScript stage 3 proposals. Neither loose mode nor walk are currently supported.

Usage

This module provides a plugin that can be used to extend the Acorn Parser class:

const {Parser} = require ( 'acorn' ); const stage3 = require ( 'acorn-stage3' ); Parser.extend(stage3).parse( 'class X { #a() {} }' );

License

This plugin is released under an MIT License.