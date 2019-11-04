acl-sequelize
Sequelize is an SQL ORM that supports many sql servers (mysql, mariadb, sqlite, postgres and mssql) OptimalBits/node_acl.
For ACL general use please see OptimalBits/node_acl. For Sequelize general use please see Sequelize Docs.
Using npm:
npm install acl
npm install sequelize
npm install [DIALECT] #One of the supported Sequelize dialects
npm install acl-sequelize
Acl = require('acl');
Sequelize = require('sequelize'),
AclSeq = require('acl-sequelize');
db = new Sequelize( 'DB', 'USER', 'PASSWORD'),
acl = new Acl(new AclSeq(db, { prefix: 'acl_' }));
The second parameter sent to the backend constructor can have supports the following options -
prefix - prefix for table names in the database default ''
defaultSchema - Sequlize Schema settings for all buckets with no specific schema default schema has two columns key: Primary STRING, value: STRING
schema - Object with Sequlize Schema settings per bucket (meta|parents|permissions|resources|roles|users ) to override default schema
ACL-Sequelize will automatically register and sync needed schemes
if for some reason you need to register your own tables and the schema override parameters are not good enough you can register the schemes yourself before instiating the
backend. ACL-Sequelize will use the existing schema instead of adding a new one (Register schema should follow
prefix+
bucket_name convention and have key, value columns)
The test database connection settings are in the
test/runner.js.
The current setting expect a local
mysql server with passwordless
root account and
test database.
npm test
This project participates in the Responsible Disclosure Policy program for the Node.js Security Ecosystem. see security.md for more info
