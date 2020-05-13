Node Acl KnexBackend

A Knex.js backend for node_acl

Knex is a query builder for PostgreSQL, MySQL and SQLite3 in Node, The Knex backend is to be used as an adapter for OptimalBits/node_acl.

##Features & Documentation Please note that this library currently supports Postgres. MySql and SQLite support coming soon.

Please see OptimalBits/node_acl.

##Installation

Using npm:

npm install acl npm install knex npm install pg ( for use with Postgres) npm install mysql ( for use with MySql, coming soon) npm install sqlite3 ( for use with SQLite, coming soon) npm install acl-knex

Setup tables:

node setup.js <<db_name>> <<username>> <<password>> <<prefix>> <<db_host>> <<db_port>> <<db>> <<db_url>> <<options>> <<db_host>>, <<db_port>> default to 127.0 .0 .1 and 5432 respectively <<db>> should actually be a knex object (only prefix would be needed if you pass in the knex object) <<db_url>> should be a connection string (only prefix would be needed if you pass in the connection string) <<options>> defaults (allows you to change the tables names) { meta: 'meta' , parents: 'parents' , permissions: 'permissions' , resources: 'resources' , roles: 'roles' , users: 'users' } eg: node setup.js 'travis_ci_test' , 'postgres' , '12345' , 'acl_' eg: node setup.js 'travis_ci_test' , 'postgres' , '12345' , 'acl_' , 192.168 .56 .10 , 5432 eg: node setup.js null , null , null , 'acl_' , null , null , 'postgres://postgres:12345@192.168.56.10:5432/travis_ci_test' typically passing db is for use within code (we use it for rebuilding acl in unit tests) var createTables = require('node_modules/acl-knex/lib/databaseTasks').createTables; createTables([ null , null , null , 'node_acl_' , null , null , null , db, options ], function(err, db) { ... });

Or to include it in a script:

var acl_knex = require ( 'acl-knex' ); new acl_knex.setup( function ( ) { ... });

#Quick Start

Acl = require ( 'acl' ); AclKnexBackend = require ( 'acl-knex' ); knex = require ( 'knex' ); var db = knex({ client : 'postgres' , connection : { host : '127.0.0.1' , port : 5432 , user : 'postgres' , database : 'travis_ci_test' } }); var acl = new Acl( new AclKnexBackend(db, 'postgres' , 'acl_' ));

#Testing

npm test

