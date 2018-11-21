Ace Edit Mode for Ethereum's Solidity language.
build directory holds prebuilt versions of the Solidity edit mode like you would find in the ace-builds repository.
build/legacy directory has older versions which were built with a re-created ACE build process which does not crash on recent Node.js versions.
legacy directory has also brace (ACE for browserify) versions, look for
src-brace subdirs.
mode-javascript.js files, they only exist to ensure the 2 build processes are consistent.
build/remix-ide/mode-solidity.js because the main focus is to enable Remix IDE to start using this NPM package. See this GitHub issue for the progress on that.