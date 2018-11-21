openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ams

ace-mode-solidity

by Raphael Huefner
0.1.1 (see all)

Ace ( https://ace.c9.io/ ) Edit Mode for Ethereum's Solidity language ( https://solidity.readthedocs.io/en/latest/ ).

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

396

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ace/mode/solidity

Build Status npm version

Ace Edit Mode for Ethereum's Solidity language.

  • The build directory holds prebuilt versions of the Solidity edit mode like you would find in the ace-builds repository.
  • The build/legacy directory has older versions which were built with a re-created ACE build process which does not crash on recent Node.js versions.
    • (At least for me, the ACE build fails <=v1.2.3 on my Node.js v8.11.3 . Re-creating that build process was a very good AST lesson for me, I'm happy I took that detour.)
  • As an added bonus, the legacy directory has also brace (ACE for browserify) versions, look for src-brace subdirs.
  • Please do not wonder about any mode-javascript.js files, they only exist to ensure the 2 build processes are consistent.
  • Currently the only tested build is build/remix-ide/mode-solidity.js because the main focus is to enable Remix IDE to start using this NPM package. See this GitHub issue for the progress on that.
  • After that transition succeeded I will extend the tests to the other ACE versions.
  • No support for EVM assembly yet.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial