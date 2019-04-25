A loan and interest calculation plugin for jQuery.
git clone git@github.com:jpederson/Accrue.js.git accrue.js
npm install accrue
yarn install accrue
For the most basic usage of the plugin, all you need is the code below. Of course, you may need to adjust src properties based on where you store files, and you'll want to add styles - but the core functionality will be there.
<div class="calculator"></div>
<script src="//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.11.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="jquery.accrue.min.js"></script>
<script>
$(document).ready(function(){
$(".calculator").accrue();
});
</script>
Find out more about how to use Accrue.js in the wiki
To contribute, you'll need nodejs and Grunt installed. Fork and clone the repo, then visit the directory in the terminal and type
npm install. After that you can simply run the
grunt command to watch the files in the project. It'll automatically lint, test, compile, and minify the plugin files so you can just code.