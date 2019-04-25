A loan and interest calculation plugin for jQuery.

Install

Via Github

git clone git@github .com :jpederson/Accrue .js .git accrue .js

Via NPM

npm install accrue

Via Yarn

yarn install accrue

Quick Start

For the most basic usage of the plugin, all you need is the code below. Of course, you may need to adjust src properties based on where you store files, and you'll want to add styles - but the core functionality will be there.

< div class = "calculator" > </ div > < script src = "//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.11.1/jquery.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "jquery.accrue.min.js" > </ script > < script > $( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( ".calculator" ).accrue(); }); </ script >

Find out more about how to use Accrue.js in the wiki

Contributing