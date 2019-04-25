openbase logo
accrue

by James Pederson
1.0.1

A loan and interest calculation plugin for jQuery. Create calculators that allow you to calculate interest on loans, compare multiple loans (with different interest rates), and create amortization charts.

Downloads/wk

Downloads/wk

40

GitHub Stars

97

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Accrue.js

A loan and interest calculation plugin for jQuery.

Documentation

preview

Install

Via Github

git clone git@github.com:jpederson/Accrue.js.git accrue.js

Via NPM

npm install accrue

Via Yarn

yarn install accrue

Quick Start

For the most basic usage of the plugin, all you need is the code below. Of course, you may need to adjust src properties based on where you store files, and you'll want to add styles - but the core functionality will be there.

<div class="calculator"></div>
<script src="//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.11.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="jquery.accrue.min.js"></script>
<script>
$(document).ready(function(){
    $(".calculator").accrue();
});
</script>

Find out more about how to use Accrue.js in the wiki

Contributing

To contribute, you'll need nodejs and Grunt installed. Fork and clone the repo, then visit the directory in the terminal and type npm install. After that you can simply run the grunt command to watch the files in the project. It'll automatically lint, test, compile, and minify the plugin files so you can just code.

Built with Grunt

