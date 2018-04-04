Sass color-palette management by OddBird…

Organize all your colors into a single map, or set of maps

Document color relationships directly in the code

Automate WCAG-appropriate contrast checking

Generate color-palette documentation with Herman

OddBird's Accoutrement toolkits are designed around the idea that code should be meaningful to both humans and machines – opening the door for automation, while improving or maintaining readability. These tools integrate with Herman, our automated living pattern-library generator built on SassDoc.

Other Accoutrement include…

Init provides lightweight browser-normalization.

Scale helps manage scale patterns like font-sizes, margins, and gutters.

Type provides webfont management tools, and other typography helpers.

Layout provides layout utilities such as box-sizing, intrinsic ratios, z-index management, named media-queries, and a clearfix.

Quick Start: Colors

Install the package with npm or yarn:

npm install accoutrement-color yarn add accoutrement-color

Import the library:

@ import '<path-to>/accoutrement-color/sass/color' ;

Establish your color palette:

$colors : ( // set explicit colors 'brand-pink' : hsl( 330 , 85% , 62% ), 'brand-light' : #ddf , 'brand-dark' : #224 , // reference existing colors 'background' : 'brand-light' , 'border' : 'brand-dark' , // make adjustments as needed, using color functions 'link' : 'brand-pink' ( 'shade' : 25% , 'desaturate' : 15% ), );

Access your colors from anywhere:

.example { border-color : color( 'border' ); }

You can also define your colors in smaller maps, and then add them to the global $colors variable using the merge-color() function, or add-colors() mixin.

$brand : ( 'brand-pink' : hsl( 330 , 85% , 62% ), 'brand-light' : #ddf , 'brand-dark' : #224 , ); $patterns : ( 'background' : 'brand-light' , 'border' : 'brand-dark' , 'link' : 'brand-pink' ( 'shade' : 25% ), ); @ include add-colors( $brand , $patterns );

We'll also help you calculate WCAG-appropriate color contrasts: