accounting.js is a tiny JavaScript library for number, money and currency parsing/formatting. It's lightweight, fully localisable, has no dependencies, and works great client-side or server-side. Use standalone or as a nodeJS/npm and AMD/requireJS module.

Visit the plugin homepage for demos and documentation: http://openexchangerates.github.io/accounting.js/

Please checkout or download the latest stable tag before using in production. Bug reports and pull requests are welcome.

Maintained by Open Exchange Rates and originally by @josscrowcroft and other contributors.

Works great with:

money.js - a tiny (1kb) standalone JavaScript currency conversion library, for web & nodeJS

Changelog

v0.4.2 - Added bower.json

v0.4.1 - Alias accounting.formatNumber() as accounting.format()

v0.4 - Transferred repository to Open Exchange Rates for ongoing maintenance

v0.3.2 - Fixed package.json dependencies (should be empty object)

v0.3.0

Rewrote library structure similar to underscore.js for use as a nodeJS/npm and AMD module. Use npm install accounting and then var accounting = require("accounting"); in your nodeJS scripts.

and then in your nodeJS scripts. Also works with requireJS or any AMD module loader.

unformat now only attempts to parse the number if it's not already a valid number.

now only attempts to parse the number if it's not already a valid number. acounting.unformat now also aliased as acounting.parse

now also aliased as Fixed an IE bug in the defaults method

v0.2.2 - Fixed same issue as #Num: #24 in formatNumber; switch to Google Closure Compiler for minified version.

v0.2.1 - Fixed issue #Num: #24 (locally-defined settings object was being modified by formatMoney)

v0.2

Rewrote formatting system for formatMoney and formatColumn for better control of string output

and for better control of string output Now supports separate formats for negative and zero values (optionally) via accounting.settings.currency.format

Internal improvements and helper methods

v0.1.4

formatMoney recursively formats arrays

recursively formats arrays Added Jasmine test suite (thanks to millermedeiros) and QUnit functionality/speed tests

v0.1.3

Added configurable settings object for default formatting parameters.

Added format parameter to control symbol and value position (default "%s%v" , or [symbol][value])

parameter to control symbol and value position (default , or [symbol][value]) Methods consistently accept object as 2nd parameter, matching/overriding the library defaults

v0.1.2

formatColumn works recursively on nested arrays (e.g. accounting.formatColumn( [[1,12,123,1234], [1234,123,12,1]] ) , returns matching array with inner columns lined up)

works recursively on nested arrays (e.g. , returns matching array with inner columns lined up) Fix rounding in formatNumber

v0.1.1

Added toFixed method ( accounting.toFixed(value, precision) ), which treats floats more like decimals for more accurate currency rounding

method ( ), which treats floats more like decimals for more accurate currency rounding Minified version preserves semicolons

Fixed NaN errors when no value in unformat

v0.1 - First version