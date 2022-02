accounting-js is a tiny JavaScript library for number, money and currency parsing/formatting. It's lightweight, fully localisable, has no dependencies, and works great client-side or server-side. Use standalone or as a nodeJS/npm and AMD/requireJS module.

Documentation

Same as original accounting.js, but

Rewrited with es6, respecting common style

Using Rollup to produce UMD version

Tested with Ava, Coverage with Nyc

Applied corrections from @Lakshmi-Sharma @spidergears @jvc @latentflip @stevenbristol @samosad @solinas

Published as accounting-js on NPM

Copyright (c) 2016 Nashdot, MIT License

Copyright (c) 2014 Open Exchange Rates, MIT License