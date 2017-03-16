openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

accounting

by openexchangerates
0.4.1 (see all)

A lightweight JavaScript library for number, money and currency formatting - fully localisable, zero dependencies.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

269K

GitHub Stars

4.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Number Formatting, Node.js Accounting, Vanilla JavaScript Currency

Reviews

Average Rating

3.3/53
Read All Reviews
elbougly

Top Feedback

2Great Documentation

Readme

accounting.js is a tiny JavaScript library for number, money and currency parsing/formatting. It's lightweight, fully localisable, has no dependencies, and works great client-side or server-side. Use standalone or as a nodeJS/npm and AMD/requireJS module.

Visit the plugin homepage for demos and documentation: http://openexchangerates.github.io/accounting.js/

Please checkout or download the latest stable tag before using in production. Bug reports and pull requests are welcome.

Maintained by Open Exchange Rates and originally by @josscrowcroft and other contributors.

Works great with:

  • money.js - a tiny (1kb) standalone JavaScript currency conversion library, for web & nodeJS
  • Open Exchange Rates - the free currency conversion data API

Changelog

v0.4.1 - Alias accounting.formatNumber() as accounting.format()

v0.4 - Transferred repository to Open Exchange Rates for ongoing maintenance

v0.3.2 - Fixed package.json dependencies (should be empty object)

v0.3.0

  • Rewrote library structure similar to underscore.js for use as a nodeJS/npm and AMD module. Use npm install accounting and then var accounting = require("accounting"); in your nodeJS scripts.
  • Also works with requireJS or any AMD module loader.
  • unformat now only attempts to parse the number if it's not already a valid number.
  • acounting.unformat now also aliased as acounting.parse
  • Fixed an IE bug in the defaults method

v0.2.2 - Fixed same issue as #Num: #24 in formatNumber; switch to Google Closure Compiler for minified version.

v0.2.1 - Fixed issue #Num: #24 (locally-defined settings object was being modified by formatMoney)

v0.2

  • Rewrote formatting system for formatMoney and formatColumn for better control of string output
  • Now supports separate formats for negative and zero values (optionally) via accounting.settings.currency.format
  • Internal improvements and helper methods

v0.1.4

  • formatMoney recursively formats arrays
  • Added Jasmine test suite (thanks to millermedeiros) and QUnit functionality/speed tests

v0.1.3

  • Added configurable settings object for default formatting parameters.
  • Added format parameter to control symbol and value position (default "%s%v", or [symbol][value])
  • Methods consistently accept object as 2nd parameter, matching/overriding the library defaults

v0.1.2

  • formatColumn works recursively on nested arrays (e.g. accounting.formatColumn( [[1,12,123,1234], [1234,123,12,1]] ), returns matching array with inner columns lined up)
  • Fix rounding in formatNumber

v0.1.1

  • Added toFixed method (accounting.toFixed(value, precision)), which treats floats more like decimals for more accurate currency rounding
  • Minified version preserves semicolons
  • Fixed NaN errors when no value in unformat

v0.1 - First version

Rate & Review

Great Documentation2
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
elbougly52 Ratings123 Reviews
November 10, 2020

Accounting served me well before Intl APIs were standardized and shipped in every modern browser, wouldn't use for newer projects.

0
Andy Allison9 Ratings1 Review
4 months ago
jayceleste-dewise4 Ratings0 Reviews
5 months ago
Yegze3 Ratings0 Reviews
October 15, 2020
Great Documentation
Ahmedistanbul1 Rating0 Reviews
Micro7 General Manager
October 13, 2020
Great Documentation

Alternatives

num
numeralA javascript library for formatting and manipulating numbers.
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
813K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
3Performant
nar
narabicwordsA simple and effective Number to Arabic Words converter converting numbers to the equivalent Arabic text in accordance with Arabic grammar rules
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
30
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
num
numbroA JS library for number formatting
GitHub Stars
886
Weekly Downloads
150K
wnu
wnumbwNumb - JavaScript Number & Money formatting
GitHub Stars
156
Weekly Downloads
29K
pdn
parse-decimal-number🏧 Parse a decimal number with i18n format support (localized decimal points and comma separators)
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
16K
See 7 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial