accounting.js is a tiny JavaScript library for number, money and currency parsing/formatting. It's lightweight, fully localisable, has no dependencies, and works great client-side or server-side. Use standalone or as a nodeJS/npm and AMD/requireJS module.
Visit the plugin homepage for demos and documentation: http://openexchangerates.github.io/accounting.js/
Please checkout or download the latest stable tag before using in production. Bug reports and pull requests are welcome.
Maintained by Open Exchange Rates and originally by @josscrowcroft and other contributors.
v0.4.1 - Alias
accounting.formatNumber() as
accounting.format()
v0.4 - Transferred repository to Open Exchange Rates for ongoing maintenance
v0.3.2 - Fixed package.json dependencies (should be empty object)
v0.3.0
npm install accounting and then
var accounting = require("accounting"); in your nodeJS scripts.
acounting.unformat now also aliased as
acounting.parse
defaults method
v0.2.2 - Fixed same issue as #Num: #24 in formatNumber; switch to Google Closure Compiler for minified version.
v0.2.1 - Fixed issue #Num: #24 (locally-defined settings object was being modified by formatMoney)
v0.2
accounting.settings.currency.format
v0.1.4
v0.1.3
format parameter to control symbol and value position (default
"%s%v", or [symbol][value])
v0.1.2
accounting.formatColumn( [[1,12,123,1234], [1234,123,12,1]] ), returns matching array with inner columns lined up)
v0.1.1
accounting.toFixed(value, precision)), which treats floats more like decimals for more accurate currency rounding
NaN errors when no value in unformat
v0.1 - First version
Accounting served me well before Intl APIs were standardized and shipped in every modern browser, wouldn't use for newer projects.