acr

accordion-collapse-react-native

by Marouane Kadiri
1.1.0 (see all)

React native Accordion/Collapse component, very good to use in toggles & show/hide content

Overview

Showing:

5.1K

GitHub Stars

130

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Collapsable/Accordion

Readme

npm version

accordion-collapse-react-native

is a react native javascript component that allow you to show an accordion or a collapse.

Installation

npm install --save accordion-collapse-react-native

Usage

import {Collapse,CollapseHeader, CollapseBody, AccordionList} from 'accordion-collapse-react-native';

//Simple collapsable
<Collapse>
    <CollapseHeader>
      <View>
        <Text>Click here</Text>
      </View>
    </CollapseHeader>
    <CollapseBody>
      <Text>Ta daa!</Text>
    </CollapseBody>
</Collapse>

//Accordion List 
<AccordionList
        list={this.state.list}
        header={this._head}
        body={this._body}
        keyExtractor={item => item.key}
      />

Collapse Components are considered as View , so you can use all the props of the View Component like style.

Demo

Simple Collapse

example in a list

this is example is based on native base list separator combined with the Collapse Components.

import {  View,Text } from 'react-native';
import { Collapse, CollapseHeader, CollapseBody } from "accordion-collapse-react-native";
import { Thumbnail, List, ListItem, Separator } from 'native-base';

<View>
    <Collapse>
      <CollapseHeader>
        <Separator bordered>
          <Text>FORWARD</Text>
        </Separator>
      </CollapseHeader>
      <CollapseBody>
        <ListItem >
          <Text>Aaron Bennet</Text>
        </ListItem>
        <ListItem>
          <Text>Claire Barclay</Text>
        </ListItem>
        <ListItem last>
          <Text>Kelso Brittany</Text>
        </ListItem>
      </CollapseBody>
    </Collapse>
    <Collapse>
      <CollapseHeader>
        <Separator bordered>
          <Text>FORWARD</Text>
        </Separator>
      </CollapseHeader>
      <CollapseBody>
        <ListItem >
          <Text>Aaron Bennet</Text>
        </ListItem>
        <ListItem>
          <Text>Claire Barclay</Text>
        </ListItem>
        <ListItem last>
          <Text>Kelso Brittany</Text>
        </ListItem>
      </CollapseBody>
    </Collapse>
  </View>

Simple Collapse inception

enter image description here

  import { View,Text } from 'react-native';
  import {Collapse, CollapseHeader, CollapseBody} from "accordion-collapse-react-native";
  import { Thumbnail } from 'native-base';

<View>
    <Collapse style={{borderBottomWidth:1,borderTopWidth:1}}>
      <CollapseHeader style={{flexDirection:'row',alignItems:'center',padding:10,backgroundColor:'#E6E6E6'}}>
        <View style={{width:'25%',alignItems:'center'}}>
          <Thumbnail source={{uri: 'https://www.biography.com/.image/t_share/MTQ3NjYxMzk4NjkwNzY4NDkz/muhammad_ali_photo_by_stanley_weston_archive_photos_getty_482857506.jpg'}} />
        </View>
        <View style={{width:'60%'}}>
          <Text>Name : Mohammed Ali Kley</Text>
          <Text>Profession: Boxer</Text>
        </View>
      </CollapseHeader>
      <CollapseBody style={{alignItems:'center',justifyContent:'center',flexDirection:'row',backgroundColor:'#EDEDED'}}>
        <Collapse style={{flexDirection:'row'}}>
          <CollapseHeader>
            <Thumbnail source={{uri: 'https://cdn3.iconfinder.com/data/icons/trico-circles-solid/24/Circle-Solid-Phone-512.png'}} />
          </CollapseHeader>
          <CollapseBody style={{alignItems:'center',justifyContent:'center',padding:10}}>
            <Text>+1 310 346 0018</Text>
          </CollapseBody>
        </Collapse>
        <Collapse style={{flexDirection:'row'}}>
          <CollapseHeader>
            <Thumbnail source={{uri: 'https://d30y9cdsu7xlg0.cloudfront.net/png/1674-200.png'}} />
          </CollapseHeader>
          <CollapseBody style={{alignItems:'center',justifyContent:'center',padding:10}}>
            <Text>sample@sample.ma</Text>
          </CollapseBody>
        </Collapse>
      </CollapseBody>
    </Collapse>
  </View>

Accordion List

enter image description here

import {AccordionList} from "accordion-collapse-react-native";
import { Separator } from 'native-base';
import { View, Text} from 'react-native';

this.state={
  list:[
      {
        id:1,
        title: 'Getting Started',
        body: 'React native Accordion/Collapse component, very good to use in toggles & show/hide content'
      },
      {
        id:2,
        title: 'Components',
        body: 'AccordionList,Collapse,CollapseHeader & CollapseBody'
      }
      ],
}

_head(item){
    return(
        <Separator bordered style={{alignItems:'center'}}>
          <Text>{item.title}</Text>
        </Separator>
    );
}

_body(item){
    return (
        <View style={{padding:10}}>
          <Text style={{textAlign:'center'}}>{item.body}</Text>
        </View>
    );
}

render() {
    return (
          <AccordionList
            list={this.state.list}
            header={this._head}
            body={this._body}
            keyExtractor={item => `${item.id}`}
          />
    );
}

Components

CollapseHeader & CollapseBody Think about CollapseHeader and CollapseBody as a View that you can style it as you want. When you touch the header it will show or hide the body.

Collapse You need to wrap a CollapseHeader & a CollapseBody in the Collapse.

Props NameDefaultTypeDescription
isExpandedfalsebooleanshow the CollapseBody if true
disabledfalsebooleandisable the click on the collapse header if true
onToggle()=>undefinedFunction(isExpanded:boolean)onToggle is a function take in input a boolean value that contains the state of the Collapse (if collapsed->true)
handleLongPressundefinedFunction()handles the onLongPress event when longPressing on the collapseHeader content
touchableOpacityProps{}Objectpass additional props to customize TouchableOpacity component

In case you want to use and change the state of the Collapse in the parent, You can use isExpanded & onToggle as an input & output to synchronise the parent collapse state & the child (Collapse) state.

Example of use

You can control & use the state collapse of the Collapse in you're component as shown down below:

  import React, { Component } from 'react';
  import{ View,Text,Button } from 'react-native';
  import {Collapse, CollapseHeader, CollapseBody} from "accordion-collapse-react-native";
  
class Example extends Component<>{ 
constructor(props){
    super(props);
    this.state = {
      expanded: false, //do not show the body by default
    }
}
render(){
    return (
    <View>
        <Button 
            title={"Click here too"} 
            onPress={()=>this.setState({expanded: !this.state.expanded})}
        />
        <Collapse 
            isExpanded={this.state.expanded} 
            onToggle={(isExpanded)=>this.setState({expanded: isExpanded})}>
          <CollapseHeader>
            <Text>Click here</Text>
          </CollapseHeader>
          <CollapseBody>
            <Text>WHoooHo!</Text>
          </CollapseBody>
        </Collapse>
      </View>
      );
      }
}

AccordionList

AccordionList components allow you to show an accordion with list of sections (head&body)

It's based on FlatList. Which means all the props related to FlatList are supported.

Props NameDefaultTypeDescription
list or data[]Arraylist of items that represents sections
header(item, index, isExpanded)=>undefinedFunctiona function that take as input an item of the list and output the render you want in the section header
body(item, index, isExpanded)=>undefinedFunctiona function that take as input an item of the list and output the render you want in the section header
onToggle(keyExtractor(item, index) or index, index, isExpanded) => undefinedFunctiona function that as input the index or the respective value extracted from the passed keyExtractor of the toggled item
expandedKeyundefinedAnyThe key of the item that should be by default expanded
expandedIndexundefinednumberThe index of the item that should be by default expanded. If the expandedKey prop is defined this will be ignored
isDisabled(item, index) => undefinedFunctionFunction that return a boolean indicating if the indicated element is disabled on the accordion

