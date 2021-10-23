is a react native javascript component that allow you to show an accordion or a collapse.

Installation

npm install --save accordion-collapse-react- native

Usage

import {Collapse,CollapseHeader, CollapseBody, AccordionList} from 'accordion-collapse-react-native' ; < Collapse > < CollapseHeader > < View > < Text > Click here </ Text > </ View > </ CollapseHeader > < CollapseBody > < Text > Ta daa! </ Text > </ CollapseBody > </ Collapse > < AccordionList list = {this.state.list} header = {this._head} body = {this._body} keyExtractor = {item => item.key} />

Collapse Components are considered as View , so you can use all the props of the View Component like style.

Demo

Simple Collapse

this is example is based on native base list separator combined with the Collapse Components.

import { View,Text } from 'react-native' ; import { Collapse, CollapseHeader, CollapseBody } from "accordion-collapse-react-native" ; import { Thumbnail, List, ListItem, Separator } from 'native-base' ; < View > < Collapse > < CollapseHeader > < Separator bordered > < Text > FORWARD </ Text > </ Separator > </ CollapseHeader > < CollapseBody > < ListItem > < Text > Aaron Bennet </ Text > </ ListItem > < ListItem > < Text > Claire Barclay </ Text > </ ListItem > < ListItem last > < Text > Kelso Brittany </ Text > </ ListItem > </ CollapseBody > </ Collapse > < Collapse > < CollapseHeader > < Separator bordered > < Text > FORWARD </ Text > </ Separator > </ CollapseHeader > < CollapseBody > < ListItem > < Text > Aaron Bennet </ Text > </ ListItem > < ListItem > < Text > Claire Barclay </ Text > </ ListItem > < ListItem last > < Text > Kelso Brittany </ Text > </ ListItem > </ CollapseBody > </ Collapse > </ View >

Simple Collapse inception

import { View,Text } from 'react-native'; import {Collapse, CollapseHeader, CollapseBody} from "accordion-collapse-react-native"; import { Thumbnail } from 'native-base'; < View > < Collapse style = {{borderBottomWidth:1,borderTopWidth:1}} > < CollapseHeader style = {{flexDirection:'row',alignItems:'center',padding:10,backgroundColor:'#E6E6E6'}} > < View style = {{width:'25%',alignItems:'center'}} > < Thumbnail source = {{uri: 'https://www.biography.com/.image/t_share/MTQ3NjYxMzk4NjkwNzY4NDkz/muhammad_ali_photo_by_stanley_weston_archive_photos_getty_482857506.jpg'}} /> </ View > < View style = {{width:'60%'}} > < Text > Name : Mohammed Ali Kley </ Text > < Text > Profession: Boxer </ Text > </ View > </ CollapseHeader > < CollapseBody style = {{alignItems:'center',justifyContent:'center',flexDirection:'row',backgroundColor:'#EDEDED'}} > < Collapse style = {{flexDirection:'row'}} > < CollapseHeader > < Thumbnail source = {{uri: 'https://cdn3.iconfinder.com/data/icons/trico-circles-solid/24/Circle-Solid-Phone-512.png'}} /> </ CollapseHeader > < CollapseBody style = {{alignItems:'center',justifyContent:'center',padding:10}} > < Text > +1 310 346 0018 </ Text > </ CollapseBody > </ Collapse > < Collapse style = {{flexDirection:'row'}} > < CollapseHeader > < Thumbnail source = {{uri: 'https://d30y9cdsu7xlg0.cloudfront.net/png/1674-200.png'}} /> </ CollapseHeader > < CollapseBody style = {{alignItems:'center',justifyContent:'center',padding:10}} > < Text > sample@sample.ma </ Text > </ CollapseBody > </ Collapse > </ CollapseBody > </ Collapse > </ View >

Accordion List

import {AccordionList} from "accordion-collapse-react-native" ; import { Separator } from 'native-base' ; import { View, Text} from 'react-native' ; this .state={ list :[ { id : 1 , title : 'Getting Started' , body : 'React native Accordion/Collapse component, very good to use in toggles & show/hide content' }, { id : 2 , title : 'Components' , body : 'AccordionList,Collapse,CollapseHeader & CollapseBody' } ], } _head(item){ return ( < Separator bordered style = {{alignItems: ' center '}}> < Text > {item.title} </ Text > </ Separator > ); } _body(item){ return ( < View style = {{padding:10}} > < Text style = {{textAlign: ' center '}}> {item.body} </ Text > </ View > ); } render() { return ( < AccordionList list = {this.state.list} header = {this._head} body = {this._body} keyExtractor = {item => `${item.id}`} /> ); }

Components

CollapseHeader & CollapseBody Think about CollapseHeader and CollapseBody as a View that you can style it as you want. When you touch the header it will show or hide the body.

Collapse You need to wrap a CollapseHeader & a CollapseBody in the Collapse.

Props Name Default Type Description isExpanded false boolean show the CollapseBody if true disabled false boolean disable the click on the collapse header if true onToggle ()=>undefined Function(isExpanded:boolean) onToggle is a function take in input a boolean value that contains the state of the Collapse (if collapsed->true) handleLongPress undefined Function() handles the onLongPress event when longPressing on the collapseHeader content touchableOpacityProps {} Object pass additional props to customize TouchableOpacity component

In case you want to use and change the state of the Collapse in the parent, You can use isExpanded & onToggle as an input & output to synchronise the parent collapse state & the child (Collapse) state.

Example of use

You can control & use the state collapse of the Collapse in you're component as shown down below:

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { View,Text,Button } from 'react-native' ; import {Collapse, CollapseHeader, CollapseBody} from "accordion-collapse-react-native" ; class Example extends Component <> { constructor (props){ super (props); this .state = { expanded : false , } } render(){ return ( < View > < Button title = { " Click here too "} onPress = {() => this.setState({expanded: !this.state.expanded})} /> < Collapse isExpanded = {this.state.expanded} onToggle = {(isExpanded) => this.setState({expanded: isExpanded})}> < CollapseHeader > < Text > Click here </ Text > </ CollapseHeader > < CollapseBody > < Text > WHoooHo! </ Text > </ CollapseBody > </ Collapse > </ View > ); } }

AccordionList

AccordionList components allow you to show an accordion with list of sections (head&body)

It's based on FlatList. Which means all the props related to FlatList are supported.