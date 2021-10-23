is a react native javascript component that allow you to show an accordion or a collapse.
npm install --save accordion-collapse-react-native
import {Collapse,CollapseHeader, CollapseBody, AccordionList} from 'accordion-collapse-react-native';
//Simple collapsable
<Collapse>
<CollapseHeader>
<View>
<Text>Click here</Text>
</View>
</CollapseHeader>
<CollapseBody>
<Text>Ta daa!</Text>
</CollapseBody>
</Collapse>
//Accordion List
<AccordionList
list={this.state.list}
header={this._head}
body={this._body}
keyExtractor={item => item.key}
/>
Collapse Components are considered as View , so you can use all the props of the View Component like style.
Simple Collapse
this is example is based on native base list separator combined with the Collapse Components.
import { View,Text } from 'react-native';
import { Collapse, CollapseHeader, CollapseBody } from "accordion-collapse-react-native";
import { Thumbnail, List, ListItem, Separator } from 'native-base';
<View>
<Collapse>
<CollapseHeader>
<Separator bordered>
<Text>FORWARD</Text>
</Separator>
</CollapseHeader>
<CollapseBody>
<ListItem >
<Text>Aaron Bennet</Text>
</ListItem>
<ListItem>
<Text>Claire Barclay</Text>
</ListItem>
<ListItem last>
<Text>Kelso Brittany</Text>
</ListItem>
</CollapseBody>
</Collapse>
<Collapse>
<CollapseHeader>
<Separator bordered>
<Text>FORWARD</Text>
</Separator>
</CollapseHeader>
<CollapseBody>
<ListItem >
<Text>Aaron Bennet</Text>
</ListItem>
<ListItem>
<Text>Claire Barclay</Text>
</ListItem>
<ListItem last>
<Text>Kelso Brittany</Text>
</ListItem>
</CollapseBody>
</Collapse>
</View>
Simple Collapse inception
import { View,Text } from 'react-native';
import {Collapse, CollapseHeader, CollapseBody} from "accordion-collapse-react-native";
import { Thumbnail } from 'native-base';
<View>
<Collapse style={{borderBottomWidth:1,borderTopWidth:1}}>
<CollapseHeader style={{flexDirection:'row',alignItems:'center',padding:10,backgroundColor:'#E6E6E6'}}>
<View style={{width:'25%',alignItems:'center'}}>
<Thumbnail source={{uri: 'https://www.biography.com/.image/t_share/MTQ3NjYxMzk4NjkwNzY4NDkz/muhammad_ali_photo_by_stanley_weston_archive_photos_getty_482857506.jpg'}} />
</View>
<View style={{width:'60%'}}>
<Text>Name : Mohammed Ali Kley</Text>
<Text>Profession: Boxer</Text>
</View>
</CollapseHeader>
<CollapseBody style={{alignItems:'center',justifyContent:'center',flexDirection:'row',backgroundColor:'#EDEDED'}}>
<Collapse style={{flexDirection:'row'}}>
<CollapseHeader>
<Thumbnail source={{uri: 'https://cdn3.iconfinder.com/data/icons/trico-circles-solid/24/Circle-Solid-Phone-512.png'}} />
</CollapseHeader>
<CollapseBody style={{alignItems:'center',justifyContent:'center',padding:10}}>
<Text>+1 310 346 0018</Text>
</CollapseBody>
</Collapse>
<Collapse style={{flexDirection:'row'}}>
<CollapseHeader>
<Thumbnail source={{uri: 'https://d30y9cdsu7xlg0.cloudfront.net/png/1674-200.png'}} />
</CollapseHeader>
<CollapseBody style={{alignItems:'center',justifyContent:'center',padding:10}}>
<Text>sample@sample.ma</Text>
</CollapseBody>
</Collapse>
</CollapseBody>
</Collapse>
</View>
Accordion List
import {AccordionList} from "accordion-collapse-react-native";
import { Separator } from 'native-base';
import { View, Text} from 'react-native';
this.state={
list:[
{
id:1,
title: 'Getting Started',
body: 'React native Accordion/Collapse component, very good to use in toggles & show/hide content'
},
{
id:2,
title: 'Components',
body: 'AccordionList,Collapse,CollapseHeader & CollapseBody'
}
],
}
_head(item){
return(
<Separator bordered style={{alignItems:'center'}}>
<Text>{item.title}</Text>
</Separator>
);
}
_body(item){
return (
<View style={{padding:10}}>
<Text style={{textAlign:'center'}}>{item.body}</Text>
</View>
);
}
render() {
return (
<AccordionList
list={this.state.list}
header={this._head}
body={this._body}
keyExtractor={item => `${item.id}`}
/>
);
}
CollapseHeader & CollapseBody Think about CollapseHeader and CollapseBody as a View that you can style it as you want. When you touch the header it will show or hide the body.
Collapse You need to wrap a CollapseHeader & a CollapseBody in the Collapse.
|Props Name
|Default
|Type
|Description
|isExpanded
|false
|boolean
|show the CollapseBody if true
|disabled
|false
|boolean
|disable the click on the collapse header if true
|onToggle
|()=>undefined
|Function(isExpanded:boolean)
|onToggle is a function take in input a boolean value that contains the state of the Collapse (if collapsed->true)
|handleLongPress
|undefined
|Function()
|handles the onLongPress event when longPressing on the collapseHeader content
|touchableOpacityProps
|{}
|Object
|pass additional props to customize TouchableOpacity component
In case you want to use and change the state of the Collapse in the parent, You can use isExpanded & onToggle as an input & output to synchronise the parent collapse state & the child (Collapse) state.
Example of use
You can control & use the state collapse of the Collapse in you're component as shown down below:
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import{ View,Text,Button } from 'react-native';
import {Collapse, CollapseHeader, CollapseBody} from "accordion-collapse-react-native";
class Example extends Component<>{
constructor(props){
super(props);
this.state = {
expanded: false, //do not show the body by default
}
}
render(){
return (
<View>
<Button
title={"Click here too"}
onPress={()=>this.setState({expanded: !this.state.expanded})}
/>
<Collapse
isExpanded={this.state.expanded}
onToggle={(isExpanded)=>this.setState({expanded: isExpanded})}>
<CollapseHeader>
<Text>Click here</Text>
</CollapseHeader>
<CollapseBody>
<Text>WHoooHo!</Text>
</CollapseBody>
</Collapse>
</View>
);
}
}
AccordionList
AccordionList components allow you to show an accordion with list of sections (head&body)
It's based on FlatList. Which means all the props related to FlatList are supported.
|Props Name
|Default
|Type
|Description
|list or data
|[]
|Array
|list of items that represents sections
|header
|(item, index, isExpanded)=>undefined
|Function
|a function that take as input an item of the list and output the render you want in the section header
|body
|(item, index, isExpanded)=>undefined
|Function
|a function that take as input an item of the list and output the render you want in the section header
|onToggle
|(keyExtractor(item, index) or index, index, isExpanded) => undefined
|Function
|a function that as input the index or the respective value extracted from the passed keyExtractor of the toggled item
|expandedKey
|undefined
|Any
|The key of the item that should be by default expanded
|expandedIndex
|undefined
|number
|The index of the item that should be by default expanded. If the
expandedKey prop is defined this will be ignored
|isDisabled
|(item, index) => undefined
|Function
|Function that return a boolean indicating if the indicated element is disabled on the accordion