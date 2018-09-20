openbase logo
accordion

by John Gardner
3.0.2 (see all)

Silky-smooth accordion widgets with no external dependencies.

Documentation
579

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Accordion

Silky-smooth accordion widgets with no external dependencies.

npm install accordion --save
bower install silk-accordion --save

An simple interactive demo can be found here. More complicated and extreme demos can be found in the demos directory.

Usage

Include the following two files in your project:

src/accordion.css
src/accordion.js

Layout your markup like this:

<div class="accordion">

    <div>
        <h1> Heading </h1>
        <div> Content </div>
    </div>
    
    <div>
        <h1> Heading </h1>
        <div> Content </div>
    </div>
    
</div>

Then create an Accordion instance with a reference to a DOM element:

var el = document.querySelector(".accordion");
new Accordion(el);

Options can be passed in a second argument:

new Accordion(el, {
    onToggle: function(fold, isOpen){
        console.log(fold);   // -> Reference to a `Fold` instance
        console.log(isOpen); // -> true / false
    }
});

Styling

The base stylesheet is located at src/accordion.css. Embed it into your application's existing styling, tweaking it if desired.

Note: This stylesheet only includes properties necessary for the Accordion to function. Making it look appealing with colours and fonts is left as an exercise to the developer. Check the source of the bundled demos for some ideas.

Using ES6 modules

If your project uses native JavaScript modules, consider loading src/accordion.mjs instead:

<!-- ES6+ -->
<script type="module">
    import Accordion from "./src/accordion.mjs";
    for(const el of document.querySelectorAll(".accordion"))
        new Accordion(el);
</script>

The old accordion.js file contains only ES5, and can be used as a fallback for older platforms which lack ES module support:

<!-- Fallback to ES5 for legacy browsers -->
<script nomodule src="src/accordion.js"></script>
<script nomodule>
    "use strict";
    var accordions = document.querySelectorAll(".accordion");
    for(var i = 0, l = accordions.length; i < l; ++i)
        new Accordion(accordions[i]);
</script>

IE8 support

For IE8-9 compatibility, install fix-ie:

npm install fix-ie --save
bower install fix-ie --save

Then link to it using a conditional comment, before any other script on the page!

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
    <head>
    <!--[if lte IE 9]>
        <script src="node_modules/fix-ie/dist/ie.lteIE9.js"></script>
    <![endif]-->
    <meta charset="utf-8" />

This fixes IE's buggy handling of Object.defineProperty, which the Accordion makes extensive use of. fix-ie also provides oodles of helpful polyfills to fix IE8's shoddy DOM support.

Options

NameTypeDefaultDescription
closeClassString"closed"CSS class used to mark a fold as closed
disabledBooleanfalseWhether to disable the accordion on creation
disabledClassStringundefinedCSS class marking an accordion as disabled
edgeClassString"edge-visible"CSS class toggled based on whether the bottom-edge is visible
enabledClassString"accordion"CSS class marking an accordion as enabled
heightOffsetNumber0Distance to offset each fold by
modalBooleanfalseWhether to close the current fold when opening another
noAriaBooleanfalseDisable the addition and management of ARIA attributes
noKeysBooleanfalseDisable keyboard navigation
noTransformsBooleanfalseDisable CSS transforms; positioning will be used instead
onToggleFunctionundefinedCallback executed when opening or closing a fold
openClassString"open"CSS class controlling each fold's "open" state
snapClassString"snap"CSS class for disabling transitions between window resizes
useBordersBoolean"auto"Consider borders when calculating fold heights

