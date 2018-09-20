Accordion

Silky-smooth accordion widgets with no external dependencies.

npm install accordion --save bower install silk-accordion --save

An simple interactive demo can be found here. More complicated and extreme demos can be found in the demos directory.

Usage

Include the following two files in your project:

src/accordion .css src/accordion .js

Layout your markup like this:

< div class = "accordion" > < div > < h1 > Heading </ h1 > < div > Content </ div > </ div > < div > < h1 > Heading </ h1 > < div > Content </ div > </ div > </ div >

Then create an Accordion instance with a reference to a DOM element:

var el = document .querySelector( ".accordion" ); new Accordion(el);

Options can be passed in a second argument:

new Accordion(el, { onToggle : function ( fold, isOpen ) { console .log(fold); console .log(isOpen); } });

Styling

The base stylesheet is located at src/accordion.css . Embed it into your application's existing styling, tweaking it if desired.

Note: This stylesheet only includes properties necessary for the Accordion to function. Making it look appealing with colours and fonts is left as an exercise to the developer. Check the source of the bundled demos for some ideas.

Using ES6 modules

If your project uses native JavaScript modules, consider loading src/accordion.mjs instead:

< script type = "module" > import Accordion from "./src/accordion.mjs" ; for ( const el of document .querySelectorAll( ".accordion" )) new Accordion(el); </ script >

The old accordion.js file contains only ES5, and can be used as a fallback for older platforms which lack ES module support:

< script nomodule src = "src/accordion.js" > </ script > < script nomodule > ; var accordions = document .querySelectorAll( ".accordion" ); for ( var i = 0 , l = accordions.length; i < l; ++i) new Accordion(accordions[i]); </ script >

IE8 support

For IE8-9 compatibility, install fix-ie :

npm install fix-ie --save bower install fix-ie --save

Then link to it using a conditional comment, before any other script on the page!

< html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" />

This fixes IE's buggy handling of Object.defineProperty , which the Accordion makes extensive use of. fix-ie also provides oodles of helpful polyfills to fix IE8's shoddy DOM support.

Options