Silky-smooth accordion widgets with no external dependencies.
npm install accordion --save
bower install silk-accordion --save
An simple interactive demo can be found here.
More complicated and extreme demos can be found in the
demos directory.
Include the following two files in your project:
src/accordion.css
src/accordion.js
Layout your markup like this:
<div class="accordion">
<div>
<h1> Heading </h1>
<div> Content </div>
</div>
<div>
<h1> Heading </h1>
<div> Content </div>
</div>
</div>
Then create an
Accordion instance with a reference to a DOM element:
var el = document.querySelector(".accordion");
new Accordion(el);
Options can be passed in a second argument:
new Accordion(el, {
onToggle: function(fold, isOpen){
console.log(fold); // -> Reference to a `Fold` instance
console.log(isOpen); // -> true / false
}
});
The base stylesheet is located at
src/accordion.css.
Embed it into your application's existing styling, tweaking it if desired.
Note: This stylesheet only includes properties necessary for the Accordion to function. Making it look appealing with colours and fonts is left as an exercise to the developer. Check the source of the bundled demos for some ideas.
If your project uses native JavaScript modules, consider loading
src/accordion.mjs instead:
<!-- ES6+ -->
<script type="module">
import Accordion from "./src/accordion.mjs";
for(const el of document.querySelectorAll(".accordion"))
new Accordion(el);
</script>
The old
accordion.js file contains only ES5, and can be used as a fallback for older platforms which lack ES module support:
<!-- Fallback to ES5 for legacy browsers -->
<script nomodule src="src/accordion.js"></script>
<script nomodule>
"use strict";
var accordions = document.querySelectorAll(".accordion");
for(var i = 0, l = accordions.length; i < l; ++i)
new Accordion(accordions[i]);
</script>
For IE8-9 compatibility, install
fix-ie:
npm install fix-ie --save
bower install fix-ie --save
Then link to it using a conditional comment, before any other script on the page!
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<!--[if lte IE 9]>
<script src="node_modules/fix-ie/dist/ie.lteIE9.js"></script>
<![endif]-->
<meta charset="utf-8" />
This fixes IE's buggy handling of
Object.defineProperty, which the Accordion makes extensive use of.
fix-ie also provides oodles of helpful polyfills to fix IE8's shoddy DOM support.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|closeClass
|String
"closed"
|CSS class used to mark a fold as closed
|disabled
|Boolean
false
|Whether to disable the accordion on creation
|disabledClass
|String
undefined
|CSS class marking an accordion as disabled
|edgeClass
|String
"edge-visible"
|CSS class toggled based on whether the bottom-edge is visible
|enabledClass
|String
"accordion"
|CSS class marking an accordion as enabled
|heightOffset
|Number
0
|Distance to offset each fold by
|modal
|Boolean
false
|Whether to close the current fold when opening another
|noAria
|Boolean
false
|Disable the addition and management of ARIA attributes
|noKeys
|Boolean
false
|Disable keyboard navigation
|noTransforms
|Boolean
false
|Disable CSS transforms; positioning will be used instead
|onToggle
|Function
undefined
|Callback executed when opening or closing a fold
|openClass
|String
"open"
|CSS class controlling each fold's "open" state
|snapClass
|String
"snap"
|CSS class for disabling transitions between window resizes
|useBorders
|Boolean
"auto"
|Consider borders when calculating fold heights