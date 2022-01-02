openbase logo
accessible-rc-pagination

by react-component
1.20.18 (see all)

React Pagination

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16

GitHub Stars

564

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

122

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

rc-pagination

React Pagination Component.

NPM version dumi build status Test coverage codecov Dependencies DevDependencies npm download

Development

npm install
npm start

Example

http://localhost:9001

online example: https://pagination-react-component.vercel.app

Install

rc-pagination

Usage

import Pagination from 'rc-pagination';

ReactDOM.render(<Pagination />, container);

API

ParameterDescriptionTypeDefault
disableddisable paginationBool-
defaultCurrentuncontrolled current pageNumber1
currentcurrent pageNumberundefined
totalitems total countNumber0
defaultPageSizedefault items per pageNumber10
pageSizeitems per pageNumber10
onChangepage change callbackFunction(current, pageSize)-
showSizeChangershow pageSize changerBoolfalse when total less then totalBoundaryShowSizeChanger, true when otherwise
totalBoundaryShowSizeChangerwhen total larger than it, showSizeChanger will be truenumber50
pageSizeOptionsspecify the sizeChanger selectionsArray['10', '20', '50', '100']
onShowSizeChangepageSize change callbackFunction(current, size)-
hideOnSinglePagehide on single pageBoolfalse
showPrevNextJumpersshow jump-prev, jump-nextBooltrue
showQuickJumpershow quick goto jumperBool / Objectfalse / {goButton: true}
showTotalshow total records and rangeFunction(total, [from, to])-
classNameclassName of paginationString-
simplewhen set, show simple pagerObjectnull
localeto set l10n configObjectzh_CN
stylethe style of paginationObject{}
showLessItemsshow less page itemsBoolfalse
showTitleshow page items titleBooltrue
itemRendercustom page item rendererFunction(current, type: 'page' | 'prev' | 'next' | 'jump-prev' | 'jump-next', element): React.ReactNode | (current, type, element) => element
prevIconspecifict the default previous iconReactNode | (props: PaginationProps) => ReactNode
nextIconspecifict the default previous iconReactNode | (props: PaginationProps) => ReactNode
jumpPrevIconspecifict the default previous iconReactNode | (props: PaginationProps) => ReactNode
jumpNextIconspecifict the default previous iconReactNode | (props: PaginationProps) => ReactNode

License

rc-pagination is released under the MIT license.

