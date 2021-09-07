Accessible NProgress

Latest ✔ Latest ✔ Latest ✔ Latest ✔ Latest ✔ 11+ ✔

Minimalist accessible progress bar (no dependencies)

Slim accessible progress bars for Ajax'y applications. Inspired by Google, YouTube, and Medium.

Originally forked from https://github.com/rstacruz/nprogress

1.0.0+ has be rewritten and only supports IE 11+ & A+ spec promises but the API is essentially the same.

For a drop in replacement of the original nprogress with accessibility fixes and older browser support then use version 0.3.0

Installation

Using npm.

$ npm install

Using CDN:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/accessible-nprogress/dist/accessible-nprogress.min.js" > </ script > < link rel = 'stylesheet' href = 'https://unpkg.com/accessible-nprogress/dist/accessible-nprogress.min.css' />

Basic usage

Simply call start() and done() to control the progress bar.

NProgress.start(); NProgress.done();

Ensure you're using Turbolinks 5+, and use this: (explained here)

$( document ).on( 'turbolinks:click' , function ( ) { NProgress.start(); }); $( document ).on( 'turbolinks:render' , function ( ) { NProgress.done(); NProgress.remove(); });

Ensure you're using Turbolinks 1.3.0+, and use this: (explained here)

$( document ).on( 'page:fetch' , function ( ) { NProgress.start(); }); $( document ).on( 'page:change' , function ( ) { NProgress.done(); }); $( document ).on( 'page:restore' , function ( ) { NProgress.remove(); });

Pjax

Try this: (explained here)

$( document ).on( 'pjax:start' , function ( ) { NProgress.start(); }); $( document ).on( 'pjax:end' , function ( ) { NProgress.done(); });

Ideas

Add progress to your Ajax calls! Bind it to the jQuery or axios requests.

jQuery

var requests = 0 ; $( document ).ajaxStart( function ( ) { if (requests === 0 ) { NProgress.start(); } requests++; }); $( document ).ajaxStop( function ( ) { requests--; if (requests === 0 ) { NProgress.done(); } });

Axios

var requests = 0 ; axios.interceptors.request.use( function ( config ) { if (requests === 0 ) { NProgress.start(); } requests++; return config; }, function ( error ) { return Promise .reject(error); }); axios.interceptors.response.use( function ( response ) { requests--; if (requests === 0 ) { NProgress.done(); } return response; }, function ( error ) { return Promise .reject(error); });

Make a fancy loading bar even without Turbolinks/Pjax! Bind it to $(document).ready and $(window).load .

Advanced usage

Percentages: To set a progress percentage, call .set(n) , where n is a number between 0..1 .

NProgress.set( 0.0 ); NProgress.set( 0.4 ); NProgress.set( 1.0 );

Incrementing: To increment the progress bar, just use .inc() . This increments it with a random amount. This will never get to 100%: use it for every image load (or similar).

NProgress.inc();

If you want to increment by a specific value, you can pass that as a parameter:

NProgress.inc( 0.2 );

Force-done: By passing true to done() , it will show the progress bar even if it's not being shown. (The default behavior is that .done() will not do anything if .start() isn't called)

NProgress.done( true );

Promise: By passing A+ spec promises to promise() , it will automatically track progress for those promises as they complete.

NProgress.promise( new Promise ( ( resolve ) => setTimeout(resolve(), 1000 ))); NProgress.promise( new Promise ( ( resolve ) => setTimeout(resolve(), 500 )));

Get the status value: To get the status value, use .status

Get the settings value: To get the settings value, use .settings

Configuration

minimum

Changes the minimum percentage used upon starting. (default: 0.08 )

NProgress.configure({ minimum : 0.1 });

template

You can change the markup using template . To keep the progress bar working, keep an element with class='bar' in there. See the default template for reference.

NProgress.configure({ template : "<div class='....'>...</div>" });

easing and speed

Adjust animation settings using easing (a CSS easing string) and speed (in ms). (default: ease and 200 )

NProgress.configure({ easing : 'ease' , speed : 500 });

trickle

Turn off the automatic incrementing behavior by setting this to false . (default: true )

NProgress.configure({ trickle : false });

trickleSpeed

Adjust how often to trickle/increment, in ms.

NProgress.configure({ trickleSpeed : 200 });

showSpinner

Turn off loading spinner by setting it to false. (default: true )

NProgress.configure({ showSpinner : false });

parent

specify this to change the parent container. (default: body )

NProgress.configure({ parent : '#container' });

barSelector and spinnerSelector

specify this to change the selectors for the bar and spinner. (default: div.bar & div.spinner )

NProgress.configure({ spinnerSelector : 'div.spin' });

barLabel and spinnerLabel

specify this to change the aria-label for the bar and spinner. (default: processing request )

NProgress.configure({ barLabel : 'fetching data' });

Customization

Just edit dist/accessible-nprogress.css to your liking. Tip: you probably only want to find and replace occurrences of #29d .

The included CSS file is pretty minimal... in fact, feel free to scrap it and make your own!

Thanks

Bugs and requests: submit them through the project's issues tracker.



Thanks

Acessible NProgress © 2021, Nicholas Mackey. Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by Nicholas Mackey with help from contributors.