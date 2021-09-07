openbase logo
Readme

Accessible NProgress

Build Status npm version npm downloads

Tested with Jest Tested with TestCafe

ChromeFirefoxSafariOperaEdgeIE
Latest ✔Latest ✔Latest ✔Latest ✔Latest ✔11+ ✔

Minimalist accessible progress bar (no dependencies)

Slim accessible progress bars for Ajax'y applications. Inspired by Google, YouTube, and Medium.

Originally forked from https://github.com/rstacruz/nprogress

1.0.0+ has be rewritten and only supports IE 11+ & A+ spec promises but the API is essentially the same.

For a drop in replacement of the original nprogress with accessibility fixes and older browser support then use version 0.3.0

Installation

Using npm.

$ npm install --save accessible-nprogress

Using CDN:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/accessible-nprogress/dist/accessible-nprogress.min.js"></script>
<link rel='stylesheet' href='https://unpkg.com/accessible-nprogress/dist/accessible-nprogress.min.css'/>

Basic usage

Simply call start() and done() to control the progress bar.

NProgress.start();
NProgress.done();

Ensure you're using Turbolinks 5+, and use this: (explained here)

$(document).on('turbolinks:click', function() {
  NProgress.start();
});
$(document).on('turbolinks:render', function() {
  NProgress.done();
  NProgress.remove();
});

Ensure you're using Turbolinks 1.3.0+, and use this: (explained here)

$(document).on('page:fetch',   function() { NProgress.start(); });
$(document).on('page:change',  function() { NProgress.done(); });
$(document).on('page:restore', function() { NProgress.remove(); });

Pjax

Try this: (explained here)

$(document).on('pjax:start', function() { NProgress.start(); });
$(document).on('pjax:end',   function() { NProgress.done();  });

Ideas

  • Add progress to your Ajax calls! Bind it to the jQuery or axios requests.

jQuery

var requests = 0;
$(document).ajaxStart(function() {
  if (requests === 0) {
    NProgress.start();
  }
  requests++;
});
$(document).ajaxStop(function() {
  requests--;
  if (requests === 0) {
    NProgress.done();
  }
});

Axios

var requests = 0;
axios.interceptors.request.use(function (config) {
    if (requests === 0) {
      NProgress.start();
    }
    requests++;
    return config;
  }, function (error) {
    return Promise.reject(error);
  });

axios.interceptors.response.use(function (response) {
    requests--;
    if (requests === 0) {
      NProgress.done();
    }
    return response;
  }, function (error) {
    return Promise.reject(error);
  });
  • Make a fancy loading bar even without Turbolinks/Pjax! Bind it to $(document).ready and $(window).load.

Advanced usage

Percentages: To set a progress percentage, call .set(n), where n is a number between 0..1.

NProgress.set(0.0);     // Sorta same as .start()
NProgress.set(0.4);
NProgress.set(1.0);     // Sorta same as .done()

Incrementing: To increment the progress bar, just use .inc(). This increments it with a random amount. This will never get to 100%: use it for every image load (or similar).

NProgress.inc();

If you want to increment by a specific value, you can pass that as a parameter:

NProgress.inc(0.2);    // This will get the current status value and adds 0.2 until status is 0.994

Force-done: By passing true to done(), it will show the progress bar even if it's not being shown. (The default behavior is that .done() will not do anything if .start() isn't called)

NProgress.done(true);

Promise: By passing A+ spec promises to promise(), it will automatically track progress for those promises as they complete.

NProgress.promise(new Promise((resolve) => setTimeout(resolve(), 1000)));
NProgress.promise(new Promise((resolve) => setTimeout(resolve(), 500)));

Get the status value: To get the status value, use .status

Get the settings value: To get the settings value, use .settings

Configuration

minimum

Changes the minimum percentage used upon starting. (default: 0.08)

NProgress.configure({ minimum: 0.1 });

template

You can change the markup using template. To keep the progress bar working, keep an element with class='bar' in there. See the default template for reference.

NProgress.configure({
  template: "<div class='....'>...</div>"
});

easing and speed

Adjust animation settings using easing (a CSS easing string) and speed (in ms). (default: ease and 200)

NProgress.configure({ easing: 'ease', speed: 500 });

trickle

Turn off the automatic incrementing behavior by setting this to false. (default: true)

NProgress.configure({ trickle: false });

trickleSpeed

Adjust how often to trickle/increment, in ms.

NProgress.configure({ trickleSpeed: 200 });

showSpinner

Turn off loading spinner by setting it to false. (default: true)

NProgress.configure({ showSpinner: false });

parent

specify this to change the parent container. (default: body)

NProgress.configure({ parent: '#container' });

barSelector and spinnerSelector

specify this to change the selectors for the bar and spinner. (default: div.bar & div.spinner)

NProgress.configure({ spinnerSelector: 'div.spin' });

barLabel and spinnerLabel

specify this to change the aria-label for the bar and spinner. (default: processing request)

NProgress.configure({ barLabel: 'fetching data' });

Customization

Just edit dist/accessible-nprogress.css to your liking. Tip: you probably only want to find and replace occurrences of #29d.

The included CSS file is pretty minimal... in fact, feel free to scrap it and make your own!

Thanks

Bugs and requests: submit them through the project's issues tracker.
Issues

Thanks

Acessible NProgress © 2021, Nicholas Mackey. Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by Nicholas Mackey with help from contributors.

 

