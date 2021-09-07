|Latest ✔
Minimalist accessible progress bar (no dependencies)
Slim accessible progress bars for Ajax'y applications. Inspired by Google, YouTube, and Medium.
Originally forked from https://github.com/rstacruz/nprogress
1.0.0+ has be rewritten and only supports IE 11+ & A+ spec promises but the API is essentially the same.
For a drop in replacement of the original nprogress with accessibility fixes and older browser support then use version 0.3.0
Using npm.
$ npm install --save accessible-nprogress
Using CDN:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/accessible-nprogress/dist/accessible-nprogress.min.js"></script>
<link rel='stylesheet' href='https://unpkg.com/accessible-nprogress/dist/accessible-nprogress.min.css'/>
Simply call
start() and
done() to control the progress bar.
NProgress.start();
NProgress.done();
Ensure you're using Turbolinks 5+, and use this: (explained here)
$(document).on('turbolinks:click', function() {
NProgress.start();
});
$(document).on('turbolinks:render', function() {
NProgress.done();
NProgress.remove();
});
Ensure you're using Turbolinks 1.3.0+, and use this: (explained here)
$(document).on('page:fetch', function() { NProgress.start(); });
$(document).on('page:change', function() { NProgress.done(); });
$(document).on('page:restore', function() { NProgress.remove(); });
Try this: (explained here)
$(document).on('pjax:start', function() { NProgress.start(); });
$(document).on('pjax:end', function() { NProgress.done(); });
var requests = 0;
$(document).ajaxStart(function() {
if (requests === 0) {
NProgress.start();
}
requests++;
});
$(document).ajaxStop(function() {
requests--;
if (requests === 0) {
NProgress.done();
}
});
var requests = 0;
axios.interceptors.request.use(function (config) {
if (requests === 0) {
NProgress.start();
}
requests++;
return config;
}, function (error) {
return Promise.reject(error);
});
axios.interceptors.response.use(function (response) {
requests--;
if (requests === 0) {
NProgress.done();
}
return response;
}, function (error) {
return Promise.reject(error);
});
$(document).ready and
$(window).load.
Percentages: To set a progress percentage, call
.set(n), where n is a number between
0..1.
NProgress.set(0.0); // Sorta same as .start()
NProgress.set(0.4);
NProgress.set(1.0); // Sorta same as .done()
Incrementing: To increment the progress bar, just use
.inc(). This increments it with a random amount. This will never get to 100%: use it for every image load (or similar).
NProgress.inc();
If you want to increment by a specific value, you can pass that as a parameter:
NProgress.inc(0.2); // This will get the current status value and adds 0.2 until status is 0.994
Force-done: By passing
true to
done(), it will show the progress bar even if it's not being shown. (The default behavior is that .done() will not do anything if .start() isn't called)
NProgress.done(true);
Promise: By passing A+ spec promises to
promise(), it will automatically track progress for those promises as they complete.
NProgress.promise(new Promise((resolve) => setTimeout(resolve(), 1000)));
NProgress.promise(new Promise((resolve) => setTimeout(resolve(), 500)));
Get the status value: To get the status value, use
.status
Get the settings value: To get the settings value, use
.settings
minimum
Changes the minimum percentage used upon starting. (default:
0.08)
NProgress.configure({ minimum: 0.1 });
template
You can change the markup using
template. To keep the progress bar working, keep an element with
class='bar' in there. See the default template for reference.
NProgress.configure({
template: "<div class='....'>...</div>"
});
easing and
speed
Adjust animation settings using easing (a CSS easing string) and speed (in ms). (default:
ease and
200)
NProgress.configure({ easing: 'ease', speed: 500 });
trickle
Turn off the automatic incrementing behavior by setting this to
false. (default:
true)
NProgress.configure({ trickle: false });
trickleSpeed
Adjust how often to trickle/increment, in ms.
NProgress.configure({ trickleSpeed: 200 });
showSpinner
Turn off loading spinner by setting it to false. (default:
true)
NProgress.configure({ showSpinner: false });
parent
specify this to change the parent container. (default:
body)
NProgress.configure({ parent: '#container' });
barSelector and
spinnerSelector
specify this to change the selectors for the bar and spinner. (default:
div.bar &
div.spinner)
NProgress.configure({ spinnerSelector: 'div.spin' });
barLabel and
spinnerLabel
specify this to change the aria-label for the bar and spinner. (default:
processing request)
NProgress.configure({ barLabel: 'fetching data' });
Just edit
dist/accessible-nprogress.css to your liking. Tip: you probably only want to find and replace occurrences of
#29d.
The included CSS file is pretty minimal... in fact, feel free to scrap it and make your own!
Acessible NProgress © 2021, Nicholas Mackey. Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by Nicholas Mackey with help from contributors.