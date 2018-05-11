Client side accessibility error scanner.
npm install accessibilityjs --save
import {scanForProblems} from 'accessibilityjs'
function logError(error) {
error.element.classList.add('accessibility-error')
error.element.addEventListener('click', function () {
alert(`${error.name}\n\n${error.message}`)
}, {once: true})
}
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() {
scanForProblems(document, logError)
})
List of errors:
ImageWithoutAltAttributeError
ElementWithoutLabelError
LinkWithoutLabelOrRoleError
LabelMissingControlError
InputMissingLabelError
ButtonWithoutLabelError
ARIAAttributeMissingError
In GitHub we use this script to scan for inaccessible elements in development and production staff mode. We style the elements with red borders in the
logError function passed in, and add a click handler explaining the reasons.
Internet Explorer and Edge require a polyfill for
closest.
> npm install
> npm test
> npm run example