accessibilityjs

Client side accessibility error scanner.

Install

npm install accessibilityjs --save

Usage

import {scanForProblems} from 'accessibilityjs' function logError ( error ) { error.element.classList.add( 'accessibility-error' ) error.element.addEventListener( 'click' , function ( ) { alert( ` ${error.name}



${error.message} ` ) }, { once : true }) } document .addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded' , function ( ) { scanForProblems( document , logError) })

List of errors:

ImageWithoutAltAttributeError

ElementWithoutLabelError

LinkWithoutLabelOrRoleError

LabelMissingControlError

InputMissingLabelError

ButtonWithoutLabelError

ARIAAttributeMissingError

Scenario

In GitHub we use this script to scan for inaccessible elements in development and production staff mode. We style the elements with red borders in the logError function passed in, and add a click handler explaining the reasons.

Browser support

Chrome

Firefox

Safari 6+

Internet Explorer 9+

Microsoft Edge

Internet Explorer and Edge require a polyfill for closest .

Development