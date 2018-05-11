openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

accessibilityjs

by github
1.1.2 (see all)

Client side accessibility error scanner.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

929

GitHub Stars

2.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

accessibilityjs build status

Client side accessibility error scanner.

Install

npm install accessibilityjs --save

Usage

import {scanForProblems} from 'accessibilityjs'

function logError(error) {
  error.element.classList.add('accessibility-error')
  error.element.addEventListener('click', function () {
    alert(`${error.name}\n\n${error.message}`)
  }, {once: true})
}

document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() {
  scanForProblems(document, logError)
})

List of errors:

  • ImageWithoutAltAttributeError
  • ElementWithoutLabelError
  • LinkWithoutLabelOrRoleError
  • LabelMissingControlError
  • InputMissingLabelError
  • ButtonWithoutLabelError
  • ARIAAttributeMissingError

Scenario

In GitHub we use this script to scan for inaccessible elements in development and production staff mode. We style the elements with red borders in the logError function passed in, and add a click handler explaining the reasons.

Red borders are added to offending elements example

An alert pops up on clicking the elements

Browser support

  • Chrome
  • Firefox
  • Safari 6+
  • Internet Explorer 9+
  • Microsoft Edge

Internet Explorer and Edge require a polyfill for closest.

Development

> npm install
> npm test
> npm run example

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial