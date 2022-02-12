Accessibility Insights for Web & Android

Two projects are built from this repository:

Accessibility Insights for Web is a browser extension for Google Chrome and the new Microsoft Edge, used for assessing the accessibility of web sites and web applications.

Install Accessibility Insights for Web

Canary (released continuously)

Insider (on feature completion) Production (after validation in Insider)

Install Accessibility Insights for Android

MacOS (Canary, Insider, Production)

Windows (Canary, Insider, Production)

Linux (Canary, Insider, Production)

By opting into telemetry, you help the community develop inclusive software. We collect anonymized data to identify the top accessibility issues found by the users. This will help focus the accessibility tools and standards community to improve guidelines, rules engines, and features.

This project collects usage data and sends it to Microsoft to help improve our products and services. Read our privacy statement to learn more.

Reporting security vulnerabilities

If you believe you have found a security vulnerability in this project, please follow these steps to report it. For more information on how vulnerabilities are disclosed, see Coordinated Vulnerability Disclosure.

Trademarks

This project may contain trademarks or logos for projects, products, or services. Authorized use of Microsoft trademarks or logos is subject to and must follow Microsoft's Trademark & Brand Guidelines. Use of Microsoft trademarks or logos in modified versions of this project must not cause confusion or imply Microsoft sponsorship. Any use of third-party trademarks or logos are subject to those third-party's policies.

FAQ

Please visit our FAQ page.

Contributing

All contributions are welcome! To get started, please read through our CONTRIBUTING guidelines for this project. After that, see:

Code of Conduct

Please read through our Code of Conduct to this project.