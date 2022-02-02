accessibility-insights-for-android-service-bin

Accessibility Insights for Android Service is a service for Android that helps in assessing the accessibility of Android applications.
Download and install Android Studio
Emulator (optional, if not using a physical device):
*Note: We do not recommend using a personal Android device for testing and development; we recommend using a testing device or emulator. Software under development may not yet be fully secure, and many development tools require permissions that could present a potential risk to your device and data.*
While the instructions for Windows, Linux, and Mac are the same, the instructions below are written with Windows-style file paths.
Fork and clone the repository
Open the project with Android Studio
AccessibilityInsightsForAndroidService inside the repo, not the top-level
accessibility-insights-for-android-service folder
The project will automatically sync and build
Change the launch options in Android Studio:
Run the app from Android Studio (this will install the APK onto the emulator). The app won't show up in the list of programs--it shows up as a downloaded accessibility service. It will be off by default. To activate it:
While the service is running, you can manually trigger requests by invoking the following
adb shell content commands:
Config
adb shell content read --uri content://com.microsoft.accessibilityinsightsforandroidservice/config
deviceName - the name of the device from the Android
Build.MODEL
packageName - the package the associated root
AccessibilityInfoNode comes from
serviceVersion - the version of the service
Raw Axe and ATFA Results (results version 2)
adb shell content read --uri content://com.microsoft.accessibilityinsightsforandroidservice/result
AxeResults
axeConf - the set AxeConf object listing which rules will run
axeContext - the Context axe-android is running the rules on
axeDevice - the device the context was built on
axeEventStream - the AccessibilityEvent Stream since the last view refresh
axeMetadata
analysisTimestamp - the timestamp at time of analysis
appIdentifier - the Android PackageName
axeVersion - implementation version of package
screenTitle - title of current screen
axeView - the serializable view hierarchy at the time the context was built
screenshot - the screenshot at the time the Context was built (this will display as a wall of text BitMap in the browser)
axeRuleResults - an array of AxeRuleResult objects. Each has:
axeViewId - the ID of the view it's associated with (corresponds to a view listed above in
axeContext)
impact - the severity of the issue
props - the properties used in determining the outcome
ruleId - the ID of the rule
ruleSummary - short summary of the rule.
status - the status of the rule (PASS, FAIL, etc)
ATFARules - an array of AccessibilityHierarchyCheck objects. Each has:
class - the name of the class for the check
titleMessage - the human-readable title of the check
category - the type of accessibility check (see Category)
helpUrl - the URL for a help article related to the check
resultIdsAndMetadata - a map providing possible result IDs and additional metadata about the check
ATFAResults- an array of AccessibilityHierarchyCheckResult objects. Each has:
AccessibilityHierarchyCheckResult.element - a ViewHierarchyElement object corresponding to the result
AccessibilityHierarchyCheckResult.resultId - an ID grouping all results from a single class
AccessibilityCheckResult.checkClass - the name of the class for the check which reported the result
AccessibilityCheckResult.type - the status of the result (see AccessibilityCheckResultType)
AccessibilityHierarchyCheckResult.metadata - an object which implements ResultMetadata containing additional information about the result
Restarting Android Studio and waiting for everything to load before building the project could solve the issue
Error message: Cannot find symbol.
Error message: Failed to install the following Android SDK packages as some licences have not been accepted.
(Windows) Error message: Intel HAXM is required to run this AVD. VT-x is disabled in BIOS. Enable VT-x in your BIOS security settings (refer to documentation for your computer).
Virtualization might not be enabled on your computer. To check if it is, open Task Manager and select the Performance tab. If "Virtualization" is disabled, follow these instructions to enable virtualization in your BIOS. The option to enable virtualization might be under "Security settings"
Sometimes the issue is caused by Hyper-V blocking other virtualization apps, so you could also try to turn off Hyper-V.
(Linux) Error message: KVM is required to run this AVD. /dev/kvm device: permission denied. Grant current user access to /dev/kvm
sudo apt install qemu-kvm
sudo adduser $USER kvm
adb forward to access an http server on the device". This method has been removed in 2.x and replaced with the
adb shell content commands listed above.
