This is a library of accessibility-related testing and utility code.
Its main component is the accessibility audit: a collection of audit rules checking for common accessibility problems, and an API for running these rules in an HTML page.
There is also a collection of accessibility-related utility code, including but not limited to:
To include just the javascript rules, require the following file:
https://raw.github.com/GoogleChrome/accessibility-developer-tools/stable/dist/js/axs_testing.js
git 1.6.5 or later:
% git clone --recursive https://github.com/GoogleChrome/accessibility-developer-tools.git
Before
git 1.6.5:
% git clone https://github.com/GoogleChrome/accessibility-developer-tools.git
% cd accessibility-developer-tools
% git submodule init; git submodule update
You will need
node and
grunt-cli to build.
(Once only) Install Node.js and
npm - useful instructions here: https://gist.github.com/isaacs/579814
Make sure you have Node.js v 0.8 or higher.
(Once only) Use
npm to install
grunt-cli
% npm install -g grunt-cli # May need to be run as root
(Every time you make a fresh checkout) Install dependencies (including
grunt) for this project (run from project root)
% npm install
(Rebuild if you make changes) Build using
grunt (run from project root)
% grunt
This project uses Closure Compiler to build our releases. You may need to install a recent version of JDK in order for builds to successfully complete.
The simplest option is to include the generated
axs_testing.js library on your page. After you build, you will have two versions of
axs_testings.js:
Work is underway to include the library in WebDriver and other automated testing frameworks.
axs.Audit.run() method
Once you have included
axs_testing.js, you can call
axs.Audit.run(). This returns an object in the following form:
{
/** @type {axs.constants.AuditResult} */
result, // one of PASS, FAIL or NA
/** @type {Array.<Element>} */
elements, // The elements which the rule fails on, if result == axs.constants.AuditResult.FAIL
/** @type {axs.AuditRule} */
rule // The rule which this result is for.
}
The Accessibility Developer Tools project includes a command line runner for the audit. To use the runner, install phantomjs then run the following command from the project root directory.
$ phantomjs tools/runner/audit.js <url-or-filepath>
The runner will load the specified file or URL in a headless browser, inject axs_testing.js, run the audit and output the report text.
val driver = org.openqa.selenium.firefox.FirefoxDriver //use driver of your choice
val jse = driver.asInstanceOf[JavascriptExecutor]
jse.executeScript(scala.io.Source.fromURL("https://raw.githubusercontent.com/GoogleChrome/" +
"accessibility-developer-tools/stable/dist/js/axs_testing.js").mkString)
val report = jse.executeScript("var results = axs.Audit.run();return axs.Audit.createReport(results);")
println(report)
val cache = collection.mutable.Map[String, String]()
val driver = org.openqa.selenium.firefox.FirefoxDriver //use driver of your choice
val jse = driver.asInstanceOf[JavascriptExecutor]
def getUrlSource(arg: String): String = cache get arg match {
case Some(result) => result
case None =>
val result: String = scala.io.Source.fromURL(arg).mkString
cache(arg) = result
result
}
jse.executeScript(getUrlSource("https://raw.githubusercontent.com/GoogleChrome/" +
"accessibility-developer-tools/stable/dist/js/axs_testing.js"))
val report = js.executeScript("var results = axs.Audit.run();return axs.Audit.createReport(results);")
println(report)
If println() outputs nothing, check if you need to set DesiredCapabilities for your WebDriver (such as loggingPrefs): https://code.google.com/p/selenium/wiki/DesiredCapabilities
The result may be one of three constants:
axs.constants.AuditResult.PASS - This implies that there were elements on the page that may potentially have failed this audit rule, but they passed. Congratulations!
axs.constants.AuditResult.NA - This implies that there were no elements on the page that may potentially have failed this audit rule. For example, an audit rule that checks video elements for subtitles would return this result if there were no video elements on the page.
axs.constants.AuditResult.FAIL - This implies that there were elements on the page that did not pass this audit rule. This is the only result you will probably be interested in.
The static, global
axs.Audit.createReport(results, opt_url) may be used to create an error message using the return value of axs.Audit.run(). This will look like the following:
*** Begin accessibility audit results ***
An accessibility audit found 4 errors and 4 warnings on this page.
For more information, please see https://github.com/GoogleChrome/accessibility-developer-tools/wiki/Audit-Rules
Error: badAriaAttributeValue (AX_ARIA_04) failed on the following elements (1 - 3 of 3):
DIV:nth-of-type(3) > INPUT
DIV:nth-of-type(5) > INPUT
#aria-invalid
Error: badAriaRole (AX_ARIA_01) failed on the following element:
DIV:nth-of-type(11) > SPAN
Error: controlsWithoutLabel (AX_TEXT_01) failed on the following elements (1 - 3 of 3):
DIV > INPUT
DIV:nth-of-type(12) > DIV:nth-of-type(3) > INPUT
LABEL > INPUT
Error: requiredAriaAttributeMissing (AX_ARIA_03) failed on the following element:
DIV:nth-of-type(13) > DIV:nth-of-type(11) > DIV
Warning: focusableElementNotVisibleAndNotAriaHidden (AX_FOCUS_01) failed on the following element:
#notariahidden
Warning: imagesWithoutAltText (AX_TEXT_02) failed on the following elements (1 - 2 of 2):
#deceptive-img
DIV:nth-of-type(13) > IMG
Warning: lowContrastElements (AX_COLOR_01) failed on the following elements (1 - 2 of 2):
DIV:nth-of-type(13) > DIV
DIV:nth-of-type(13) > DIV:nth-of-type(3)
Warning: nonExistentAriaLabelledbyElement (AX_ARIA_02) failed on the following elements (1 - 2 of 2):
DIV:nth-of-type(3) > INPUT
DIV:nth-of-type(5) > INPUT
*** End accessibility audit results ***
Each rule will have at most five elements listed as failures, in the form of a unique query selector for each element.
If you wish to fine-tune the audit, you can create an
axs.AuditConfiguration object, with the following options:
For example, say you have a separate high-contrast version of your page, and there is a CSS rule which causes certain elements (with class
pretty) on the page to be low-contrast for stylistic reasons. Running the audit unmodified produces results something like
Warning: lowContrastElements (AX_COLOR_01) failed on the following elements (1 - 5 of 15):
...
You can modify the audit to ignore the elements which are known and intended to have low contrast like this:
var configuration = new axs.AuditConfiguration();
configuration.ignoreSelectors('lowContrastElements', '.pretty');
axs.Audit.run(configuration);
The
AuditConfiguration.ignoreSelectors() method takes a rule name, which you can find in the audit report, and a query selector string representing the parts of the page to be ignored for that audit rule. Multiple calls to
ignoreSelectors() can be made for each audit rule, if multiple selectors need to be ignored.
You may have a part of the page which varies while other parts of the page stay constant, like a content area vs. a toolbar. In this case, running the audit on the entire page may give you spurious results in the part of the page which doesn't vary, which may drown out regressions in the main part of the page.
You can set a
scope on the
AuditConfiguration object like this:
var configuration = new axs.AuditConfiguration();
configuration.scope = document.querySelector('main'); // or however you wish to choose your scope element
axs.Audit.run(configuration);
You may also specify a configuration payload while instantiating the
axs.AuditConfiguration,
which allows you to provide multiple configuration options at once.
var configuration = new axs.AuditConfiguration({
auditRulesToRun: ['badAriaRole'],
scope: document.querySelector('main'),
maxResults: 5
});
axs.Audit.run(configuration);
Copyright 2013 Google Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.