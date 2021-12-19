Add accessibility toolbar to your website with one line of code!
npm install accessibility
include script:
<script type="text/javascript" src="node_modules/accessibility/dist/accessibility.min.js"></script>
or import:
import { Accessibility } from 'accessibility/src/main';
initialize component:
window.addEventListener('load', function() { new Accessibility(); }, false);
We are proud to announce that Joomla! are now using this repo as there built-in accessibility tool.
Features:
Does not depend any other directory (jQuery is not required).
Easy to use!
var labels = {
resetTitle: 'reset (in my language)',
closeTitle: 'close (in my language)',
menuTitle: 'title (in my language)',
increaseText: 'increase text size (in my language)',
decreaseText: 'decrease text size (in my language)',
increaseTextSpacing: 'increase text spacing (in my language)',
decreaseTextSpacing: 'decrease text spacing (in my language)',
invertColors: 'invert colors (in my language)',
grayHues: 'gray hues (in my language)',
underlineLinks: 'underline links (in my language)',
bigCursor: 'big cursor (in my language)',
readingGuide: 'reading guide (in my language)',
textToSpeech: 'text to speech (in my language)',
speechToText: 'speech to text (in my language)'
};
var options = { labels: labels };
options.textToSpeechLang = 'en-US'; // or any other language
options.speechToTextLang = 'en-US'; // or any other language
new Accessibility(options);
options.modules = {
increaseText: [true/false],
decreaseText: [true/false],
invertColors: [true/false],
increaseTextSpacing: [true/false],
decreaseTextSpacing: [true/false],
grayHues: [true/false],
underlineLinks: [true/false],
bigCursor: [true/false],
readingGuide: [true/false],
textToSpeech: [true/false],
speechToText: [true/false]
};
When the default is true
If text increase / decrease isn't working for your size your probablly not using responsive font size units (sutch as em, rem etc.).
In that case you can initialize the accessibility tool like this:
new Accessibility({textPixelMode: true})
Cancel all buttons animations:
new Accessibility({animations: {buttons: false}})
You can position the accessibility icon in any place on the screen. The default position is bottom right:
var options = {
icon: {
position: {
bottom: { size: 50, units: 'px' },
right: { size: 0, units: 'px' },
type: 'fixed'
}
}
}
new Accessibility(options);
But you can also position the icon in the upper left corner of the screen and cancel the fixed positioning:
var options = {
icon: {
position: {
top: { size: 2, units: 'vh' },
left: { size: 2, units: '%' },
type: 'absolute'
}
}
}
new Accessibility(options);
You can change the default icon as described here
|
Ran Buchnik
|
Omar Flórez