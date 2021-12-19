openbase logo
Readme

ACCESSIBILITY

Add accessibility toolbar to your website with one line of code!

Alt text

USAGE:

npm install accessibility

include script:
<script type="text/javascript" src="node_modules/accessibility/dist/accessibility.min.js"></script>

or import:
import { Accessibility } from 'accessibility/src/main';

initialize component:
window.addEventListener('load', function() { new Accessibility(); }, false);

Full Documentation here

We are proud to announce that Joomla! are now using this repo as there built-in accessibility tool.

DESCRIPTION:

Features:

  • increase text size
  • decrease text size
  • invert colors
  • gray hues
  • underline links
  • big cursor
  • reading guide
  • text to speech
  • speech to text

Does not depend any other directory (jQuery is not required).
Easy to use!

LIMITATIONS & KNOWN ISSUES:

  • Works with html5 browsers only (no IE8 and below)
  • Text to speech & speech to text works in supported browsers and languages only
  • Gray hues is disabled in firefox due to a bug in firefox browser and will be enabled when it will be fixed

MULTI LANGUAGE EXAMPLE:

var labels = {
   resetTitle: 'reset (in my language)',
   closeTitle: 'close (in my language)',
   menuTitle: 'title (in my language)',
   increaseText: 'increase text size (in my language)',
   decreaseText: 'decrease text size (in my language)',
   increaseTextSpacing: 'increase text spacing (in my language)',
   decreaseTextSpacing: 'decrease text spacing (in my language)',
   invertColors: 'invert colors (in my language)',
   grayHues: 'gray hues (in my language)',
   underlineLinks: 'underline links (in my language)',
   bigCursor: 'big cursor (in my language)',
   readingGuide: 'reading guide (in my language)',
   textToSpeech: 'text to speech (in my language)',
   speechToText: 'speech to text (in my language)'
};

var options = { labels: labels };
options.textToSpeechLang = 'en-US'; // or any other language
options.speechToTextLang = 'en-US'; // or any other language
new Accessibility(options);

DISABLE FEATURES EXAMPLE:

options.modules = {
   increaseText: [true/false],
   decreaseText: [true/false],
   invertColors: [true/false],
   increaseTextSpacing: [true/false],
   decreaseTextSpacing: [true/false],
   grayHues: [true/false],
   underlineLinks: [true/false],
   bigCursor: [true/false],
   readingGuide: [true/false],
   textToSpeech: [true/false],
   speechToText: [true/false]
};

When the default is true

TEXT SIZE MANIPULATION APPROACHES:

If text increase / decrease isn't working for your size your probablly not using responsive font size units (sutch as em, rem etc.).
In that case you can initialize the accessibility tool like this:
new Accessibility({textPixelMode: true})

ANIMATIONS:

Cancel all buttons animations:
new Accessibility({animations: {buttons: false}})

POSITIONING:

You can position the accessibility icon in any place on the screen. The default position is bottom right:
var options = {
   icon: {
       position: {
           bottom: { size: 50, units: 'px' },
           right: { size: 0, units: 'px' },
           type: 'fixed'
       }
   }
}
new Accessibility(options);
But you can also position the icon in the upper left corner of the screen and cancel the fixed positioning:
var options = {
   icon: {
       position: {
           top: { size: 2, units: 'vh' },
           left: { size: 2, units: '%' },
           type: 'absolute'
       }
   }
}
new Accessibility(options);

ICON IMAGE:

You can change the default icon as described here

Maintainers


Ran Buchnik
Omar Flórez

LICENSE:

MIT License

