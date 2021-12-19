ACCESSIBILITY

Add accessibility toolbar to your website with one line of code!

npm install accessibility

include script:

<script type="text/javascript" src="node_modules/accessibility/dist/accessibility.min.js"></script>

or import:

import { Accessibility } from 'accessibility/src/main';

initialize component:

window.addEventListener('load', function() { new Accessibility(); }, false);

Full Documentation here

We are proud to announce that Joomla! are now using this repo as there built-in accessibility tool.

Features:

increase text size

increase text size decrease text size

decrease text size invert colors

invert colors gray hues

gray hues underline links

underline links big cursor

big cursor reading guide

reading guide text to speech

text to speech speech to text

Does not depend any other directory (jQuery is not required).

Easy to use!

LIMITATIONS & KNOWN ISSUES:

Works with html5 browsers only (no IE8 and below)

Text to speech & speech to text works in supported browsers and languages only

Gray hues is disabled in firefox due to a bug in firefox browser and will be enabled when it will be fixed

MULTI LANGUAGE EXAMPLE:

var labels = {

resetTitle: 'reset (in my language)',

closeTitle: 'close (in my language)',

menuTitle: 'title (in my language)',

increaseText: 'increase text size (in my language)',

decreaseText: 'decrease text size (in my language)',

increaseTextSpacing: 'increase text spacing (in my language)',

decreaseTextSpacing: 'decrease text spacing (in my language)',

invertColors: 'invert colors (in my language)',

grayHues: 'gray hues (in my language)',

underlineLinks: 'underline links (in my language)',

bigCursor: 'big cursor (in my language)',

readingGuide: 'reading guide (in my language)',

textToSpeech: 'text to speech (in my language)',

speechToText: 'speech to text (in my language)'

};

var options = { labels: labels };

options.textToSpeechLang = 'en-US'; // or any other language

options.speechToTextLang = 'en-US'; // or any other language

new Accessibility(options);

DISABLE FEATURES EXAMPLE:

options.modules = {

increaseText: [true/false],

decreaseText: [true/false],

invertColors: [true/false],

increaseTextSpacing: [true/false],

decreaseTextSpacing: [true/false],

grayHues: [true/false],

underlineLinks: [true/false],

bigCursor: [true/false],

readingGuide: [true/false],

textToSpeech: [true/false],

speechToText: [true/false]

};

When the default is true

TEXT SIZE MANIPULATION APPROACHES:

If text increase / decrease isn't working for your size your probablly not using responsive font size units (sutch as em, rem etc.).

In that case you can initialize the accessibility tool like this:

new Accessibility({textPixelMode: true})

Cancel all buttons animations:

new Accessibility({animations: {buttons: false}})

You can position the accessibility icon in any place on the screen. The default position is bottom right:

var options = {

icon: {

position: {

bottom: { size: 50, units: 'px' },

right: { size: 0, units: 'px' },

type: 'fixed'

}

}

}

new Accessibility(options);

But you can also position the icon in the upper left corner of the screen and cancel the fixed positioning:

var options = {

icon: {

position: {

top: { size: 2, units: 'vh' },

left: { size: 2, units: '%' },

type: 'absolute'

}

}

}

new Accessibility(options);

ICON IMAGE:

You can change the default icon as described here

Maintainers