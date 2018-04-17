openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
am

accesscontrol-middleware

by pawan
1.0.3 (see all)

> config your express routes to have role and attribute based access control.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.5K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

accesscontrol-middleware

config your express routes to have role and attribute based access control.

This middleware helps to config express routes to check permission granted with accesscontol.

Installing / Getting started

Install via npm

npm install accesscontrol-middleware --save

Now define roles and grants via accesscontol.

const ac = new AccessControl();
ac.grant('user')                    // define new or modify existing role. also takes an array.
    .createOwn('profile')             // equivalent to .createOwn('profile', ['*'])
    .deleteOwn('profile')
    .readAny('profile')
  .grant('admin')                   // switch to another role without breaking the chain
    .extend('user')                 // inherit role capabilities. also takes an array
    .updateAny('profile')
    .deleteAny('profile');

Initialize AccessControlMiddleware

const AccessControlMiddleware = require('accesscontrol-middleware');

const accessControlMiddleware = new AccessControlMiddleware(ac);

config any express route


route.put('/profile/:userId',
  accessControlMiddleware.check({ 
    resource : 'profile',
    action : 'update',
    checkOwnerShip : true, // optional if false or not provided will check any permission of action
    operands : [
      { source : 'user', key : '_id' },  // means req.user._id (use to check ownership)
      { source : 'params', key : 'userId' } // means req.params.userId (use to check ownership)
    ]
  }),
  controller.updateProfile);

Tests

npm test

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial