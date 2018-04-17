config your express routes to have role and attribute based access control.

This middleware helps to config express routes to check permission granted with accesscontol.

Installing / Getting started

Install via npm

npm install accesscontrol-middleware --save

Now define roles and grants via accesscontol.

const ac = new AccessControl(); ac.grant( 'user' ) .createOwn( 'profile' ) .deleteOwn( 'profile' ) .readAny( 'profile' ) .grant( 'admin' ) .extend( 'user' ) .updateAny( 'profile' ) .deleteAny( 'profile' );

Initialize AccessControlMiddleware

const AccessControlMiddleware = require ( 'accesscontrol-middleware' ); const accessControlMiddleware = new AccessControlMiddleware(ac);

config any express route

route.put( '/profile/:userId' , accessControlMiddleware.check({ resource : 'profile' , action : 'update' , checkOwnerShip : true , operands : [ { source : 'user' , key : '_id' }, { source : 'params' , key : 'userId' } ] }), controller.updateProfile);

Tests