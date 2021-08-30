© 2019, Onur Yıldırım (@onury).
Many RBAC (Role-Based Access Control) implementations differ, but the basics is widely adopted since it simulates real life role (job) assignments. But while data is getting more and more complex; you need to define policies on resources, subjects or even environments. This is called ABAC (Attribute-Based Access Control).
With the idea of merging the best features of the two (see this NIST paper); this library implements RBAC basics and also focuses on resource and action attributes.
In order to build on more solid foundations, this library (v1.5.0+) is completely re-written in TypeScript.
with npm:
npm i accesscontrol --save
with yarn:
yarn add accesscontrol
const AccessControl = require('accesscontrol');
// or:
// import { AccessControl } from 'accesscontrol';
Define roles and grants one by one.
const ac = new AccessControl();
ac.grant('user') // define new or modify existing role. also takes an array.
.createOwn('video') // equivalent to .createOwn('video', ['*'])
.deleteOwn('video')
.readAny('video')
.grant('admin') // switch to another role without breaking the chain
.extend('user') // inherit role capabilities. also takes an array
.updateAny('video', ['title']) // explicitly defined attributes
.deleteAny('video');
const permission = ac.can('user').createOwn('video');
console.log(permission.granted); // —> true
console.log(permission.attributes); // —> ['*'] (all attributes)
permission = ac.can('admin').updateAny('video');
console.log(permission.granted); // —> true
console.log(permission.attributes); // —> ['title']
Check role permissions for the requested resource and action, if granted; respond with filtered attributes.
const ac = new AccessControl(grants);
// ...
router.get('/videos/:title', function (req, res, next) {
const permission = ac.can(req.user.role).readAny('video');
if (permission.granted) {
Video.find(req.params.title, function (err, data) {
if (err || !data) return res.status(404).end();
// filter data by permission attributes and send.
res.json(permission.filter(data));
});
} else {
// resource is forbidden for this user/role
res.status(403).end();
}
});
You can create/define roles simply by calling
.grant(<role>) or
.deny(<role>) methods on an
AccessControl instance.
// user role inherits viewer role permissions
ac.grant('user').extend('viewer');
// admin role inherits both user and editor role permissions
ac.grant('admin').extend(['user', 'editor']);
// both admin and superadmin roles inherit moderator permissions
ac.grant(['admin', 'superadmin']).extend('moderator');
// case #1
ac.grant('admin').extend('user') // assuming user role already exists
.grant('user').createOwn('video');
// case #2
ac.grant('user').createOwn('video')
.grant('admin').extend('user');
// below results the same for both cases
const permission = ac.can('admin').createOwn('video');
console.log(permission.granted); // true
Notes on inheritance:
ac.grant('user').extend('admin').grant('admin').extend('user') will throw.
ac.grant('baseRole').grant('role').extend('baseRole')
CRUD operations are the actions you can perform on a resource. There are two action-attributes which define the possession of the resource: own and any.
For example, an
admin role can
create,
read,
update or
delete (CRUD) any
account resource. But a
user role might only
read or
update its own
account resource.
|Action
|Possession
|
Create
Read
Update
Delete
|Own
|The C|R|U|D action is (or not) to be performed on own resource(s) of the current subject.
|Any
|The C|R|U|D action is (or not) to be performed on any resource(s); including own.
ac.grant('role').readOwn('resource');
ac.deny('role').deleteAny('resource');
Note that own requires you to also check for the actual possession. See this for more.
Multiple roles can have access to a specific resource. But depending on the context, you may need to limit the contents of the resource for specific roles.
This is possible by resource attributes. You can use Glob notation to define allowed or denied attributes.
For example, we have a
video resource that has the following attributes:
id,
title and
runtime.
All attributes of any
video resource can be read by an
admin role:
ac.grant('admin').readAny('video', ['*']);
// equivalent to:
// ac.grant('admin').readAny('video');
But the
id attribute should not be read by a
user role.
ac.grant('user').readOwn('video', ['*', '!id']);
// equivalent to:
// ac.grant('user').readOwn('video', ['title', 'runtime']);
You can also use nested objects (attributes).
ac.grant('user').readOwn('account', ['*', '!record.id']);
You can call
.can(<role>).<action>(<resource>) on an
AccessControl instance to check for granted permissions for a specific resource and action.
const permission = ac.can('user').readOwn('account');
permission.granted; // true
permission.attributes; // ['*', '!record.id']
permission.filter(data); // filtered data (without record.id)
See express.js example.
You can pass the grants directly to the
AccessControl constructor.
It accepts either an
Object:
// This is actually how the grants are maintained internally.
let grantsObject = {
admin: {
video: {
'create:any': ['*', '!views'],
'read:any': ['*'],
'update:any': ['*', '!views'],
'delete:any': ['*']
}
},
user: {
video: {
'create:own': ['*', '!rating', '!views'],
'read:own': ['*'],
'update:own': ['*', '!rating', '!views'],
'delete:own': ['*']
}
}
};
const ac = new AccessControl(grantsObject);
... or an
Array (useful when fetched from a database):
// grant list fetched from DB (to be converted to a valid grants object, internally)
let grantList = [
{ role: 'admin', resource: 'video', action: 'create:any', attributes: '*, !views' },
{ role: 'admin', resource: 'video', action: 'read:any', attributes: '*' },
{ role: 'admin', resource: 'video', action: 'update:any', attributes: '*, !views' },
{ role: 'admin', resource: 'video', action: 'delete:any', attributes: '*' },
{ role: 'user', resource: 'video', action: 'create:own', attributes: '*, !rating, !views' },
{ role: 'user', resource: 'video', action: 'read:any', attributes: '*' },
{ role: 'user', resource: 'video', action: 'update:own', attributes: '*, !rating, !views' },
{ role: 'user', resource: 'video', action: 'delete:own', attributes: '*' }
];
const ac = new AccessControl(grantList);
You can set grants any time...
const ac = new AccessControl();
ac.setGrants(grantsObject);
console.log(ac.getGrants());
...unless you lock it:
ac.lock().setGrants({}); // throws after locked
You can read the full API reference with lots of details, features and examples.
And more at the F.A.Q. section.
