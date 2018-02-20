A CLI, JsDom and PhantomJs library for HTML_CodeSniffer
Install this plugin with
npm install access-sniff --save
var AccessSniff = require('access-sniff');
AccessSniff
.default(['**/*.html'], options)
.then(function(report) {
AccessSniff.report(report, reportOptions);
});
import AccessSniff, { reports as AccessReports } from 'access-sniff';
AccessSniff(['**/*.html'], options)
.then(report => AccessReports(report, reportOptions));
npm install access-sniff -g
sniff test/**/*.html -r json -l reports
AccessSniff can test both locally hosted files and websites.
sniff http://statamic.com/ -r json -l reports
You can pass the following options
accessibilityLevel is a string
options: {
accessibilityLevel: 'WCAG2A'
}
Levels are
WCAG2A,
WCAG2AA,
WCAG2AAA, and
Section508
You can create an .accessibilityrc file in your project to set options:
{
"ignore": [
"WCAG2A.Principle2.Guideline2_4.2_4_2.H25.1.NoTitleEl",
"WCAG2A.Principle3.Guideline3_1.3_1_1.H57.2"
]
}
ignore is an array
You can ignore rules by placing them in an array outlined below.
options: {
ignore: [
'WCAG2A.Principle2.Guideline2_4.2_4_2.H25.1.NoTitleEl'
'WCAG2A.Principle3.Guideline3_1.3_1_1.H57.2'
]
}
Rules will also match to remove and entire set.
WCAG2A.Principle2.Guideline2_4.2_4_2.H25.1 will ignore
WCAG2A.Principle2.Guideline2_4.2_4_2.H25.1.NoTitleEl
verbose is a boolean
options: {
verbose: false
}
Output messages to console, set to true by default
force is a boolean, defaults to
false
options: {
force: true
}
Continue running in the event of failures. You can catch failures from the promise as below:
AccessSniff(['**/*.html'], options)
.then(report => AccessReports(report, reportOptions));
.catch(error => console.error(error))
browser is a boolean, defaults to
false
options: {
browser: false
}
AccessSniff uses jsDom as the default, setting this to true will use PhantomJs instead
maxBuffer is a number, defaults to
500*1024
In certain situations you might have to increase the memory allocated to render a page.
options: {
maxBuffer: 500*1024
}
You can pass the following options to the report generator
You can use the inbuilt system or create your own
AccessSniff.report(report, reportOptions)
reportType is a string
options: {
reportType: 'json'
}
Text, CSV or JSON format output
txt will output text files
json will output .json files
csv will output csv
reportLocation is a string
options: {
reportLocation: 'reports'
}
Set the value to where you want reports created
reportLevels is an object
options: {
reportLevels: {
notice: true,
warning: true,
error: true
}
}
Set a value to
false to limit output
You can use the CLI component by installing it globally with
npm install -g access-sniff
sniff test/**/*.html -r json -l reports
sniff test/**/*.html -r csv -l reports
sniff test/**/*.html -r txt -l reports
-r or
-reportType
txt, csv, json.
-r or
-reportLocation
-f or
-force
-q or
-quiet