Higher level content negotiation based on negotiator. Extracted from koa for general use.
In addition to negotiator, it allows:
(['text/html', 'application/json'])
as well as
('text/html', 'application/json').
json.
false when no types match
*
This is a Node.js module available through the
npm registry. Installation is done using the
npm install command:
$ npm install accepts
var accepts = require('accepts')
Create a new
Accepts object for the given
req.
Return the first accepted charset. If nothing in
charsets is accepted,
then
false is returned.
Return the charsets that the request accepts, in the order of the client's preference (most preferred first).
Return the first accepted encoding. If nothing in
encodings is accepted,
then
false is returned.
Return the encodings that the request accepts, in the order of the client's preference (most preferred first).
Return the first accepted language. If nothing in
languages is accepted,
then
false is returned.
Return the languages that the request accepts, in the order of the client's preference (most preferred first).
Return the first accepted type (and it is returned as the same text as what
appears in the
types array). If nothing in
types is accepted, then
false
is returned.
The
types array can contain full MIME types or file extensions. Any value
that is not a full MIME types is passed to
require('mime-types').lookup.
Return the types that the request accepts, in the order of the client's preference (most preferred first).
This simple example shows how to use
accepts to return a different typed
respond body based on what the client wants to accept. The server lists it's
preferences in order and will get back the best match between the client and
server.
var accepts = require('accepts')
var http = require('http')
function app (req, res) {
var accept = accepts(req)
// the order of this list is significant; should be server preferred order
switch (accept.type(['json', 'html'])) {
case 'json':
res.setHeader('Content-Type', 'application/json')
res.write('{"hello":"world!"}')
break
case 'html':
res.setHeader('Content-Type', 'text/html')
res.write('<b>hello, world!</b>')
break
default:
// the fallback is text/plain, so no need to specify it above
res.setHeader('Content-Type', 'text/plain')
res.write('hello, world!')
break
}
res.end()
}
http.createServer(app).listen(3000)
You can test this out with the cURL program:
curl -I -H'Accept: text/html' http://localhost:3000/