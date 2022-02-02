openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

accepts

by jshttp
1.3.7 (see all)

Higher-level content negotiation

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

24.1M

GitHub Stars

228

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

accepts

NPM Version NPM Downloads Node.js Version Build Status Test Coverage

Higher level content negotiation based on negotiator. Extracted from koa for general use.

In addition to negotiator, it allows:

  • Allows types as an array or arguments list, ie (['text/html', 'application/json']) as well as ('text/html', 'application/json').
  • Allows type shorthands such as json.
  • Returns false when no types match
  • Treats non-existent headers as *

Installation

This is a Node.js module available through the npm registry. Installation is done using the npm install command:

$ npm install accepts

API

var accepts = require('accepts')

accepts(req)

Create a new Accepts object for the given req.

.charset(charsets)

Return the first accepted charset. If nothing in charsets is accepted, then false is returned.

.charsets()

Return the charsets that the request accepts, in the order of the client's preference (most preferred first).

.encoding(encodings)

Return the first accepted encoding. If nothing in encodings is accepted, then false is returned.

.encodings()

Return the encodings that the request accepts, in the order of the client's preference (most preferred first).

.language(languages)

Return the first accepted language. If nothing in languages is accepted, then false is returned.

.languages()

Return the languages that the request accepts, in the order of the client's preference (most preferred first).

.type(types)

Return the first accepted type (and it is returned as the same text as what appears in the types array). If nothing in types is accepted, then false is returned.

The types array can contain full MIME types or file extensions. Any value that is not a full MIME types is passed to require('mime-types').lookup.

.types()

Return the types that the request accepts, in the order of the client's preference (most preferred first).

Examples

Simple type negotiation

This simple example shows how to use accepts to return a different typed respond body based on what the client wants to accept. The server lists it's preferences in order and will get back the best match between the client and server.

var accepts = require('accepts')
var http = require('http')

function app (req, res) {
  var accept = accepts(req)

  // the order of this list is significant; should be server preferred order
  switch (accept.type(['json', 'html'])) {
    case 'json':
      res.setHeader('Content-Type', 'application/json')
      res.write('{"hello":"world!"}')
      break
    case 'html':
      res.setHeader('Content-Type', 'text/html')
      res.write('<b>hello, world!</b>')
      break
    default:
      // the fallback is text/plain, so no need to specify it above
      res.setHeader('Content-Type', 'text/plain')
      res.write('hello, world!')
      break
  }

  res.end()
}

http.createServer(app).listen(3000)

You can test this out with the cURL program:

curl -I -H'Accept: text/html' http://localhost:3000/

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial