accept-language parses HTTP Accept-Language header and returns a matched defined language.

npm install accept- language

import acceptLanguage from 'accept-language' ; acceptLanguage.languages([ 'en-US' , 'zh-CN' ]); console .log(acceptLanguage.get( 'en-GB,en;q=0.8,sv' ));

Usage with Express:

If you are using Express server please use the middleware express-request-language.

API

Define your language tags ordered in highest priority comes first fashion. The language tags must comply with BCP47 standard.

acceptLanguage.languages([ 'en-US' , 'zh-CN' ]);

Get the most likely language given an Accept-Language string. In order for it to work you must set all your languages first.

acceptLanguage.get( 'en-GB,en;q=0.8,sv' );

Maintainer

Tingan Ho @tingan87

License

MIT