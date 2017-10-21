openbase logo
accept-language

by Tingan Ho
3.0.18 (see all)

BCP47 language negotiation

Documentation
134K

GitHub Stars

77

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

accept-language Build Status

NPM

accept-language parses HTTP Accept-Language header and returns a matched defined language.

Installation:

npm install accept-language --save

Usage:

// var acceptLanguage = require('accept-language');
import acceptLanguage from 'accept-language';
acceptLanguage.languages(['en-US', 'zh-CN']);
console.log(acceptLanguage.get('en-GB,en;q=0.8,sv'));
/*

'en-US'

*/

Usage with Express:

If you are using Express server please use the middleware express-request-language.

API

acceptLanguage.languages(Array languageTags);

Define your language tags ordered in highest priority comes first fashion. The language tags must comply with BCP47 standard.

acceptLanguage.languages(['en-US', 'zh-CN']);

acceptLanguage.get(String acceptLanguageString);

Get the most likely language given an Accept-Language string. In order for it to work you must set all your languages first.

acceptLanguage.get('en-GB,en;q=0.8,sv');

Maintainer

Tingan Ho @tingan87

License

MIT

