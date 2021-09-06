

The first developer-oriented translation tool

True asynchronous flow between translators and your team.



Demo • Website • GraphiQL

Accent provides a powerful abstraction around the process maintaining translations in a web/native app.

History . Full history control and actions rollback. Who did what, when.

. Full history control and actions rollback. Who did what, when. UI . Simple yet powerful UI to enable translator and developer to be productive.

. Simple yet powerful UI to enable translator and developer to be productive. CLI . Command line tool to easily add Accent to your developer flow.

. Command line tool to easily add Accent to your developer flow. Collaboration . Centralize your discussions around translations.

. Centralize your discussions around translations. GraphQL. The API that powers the UI is open and documented. It’s easy to build a plugin/cli/library around Accent.

Contents

🚀 Getting started

Easiest way to run an instance of Accent is by using the offical docker image: https://hub.docker.com/r/mirego/accent

The only external dependancy is a PostgreSQL database. Create a .env file. Example:

DATABASE_URL =postgresql://postgres@docker.for.mac.host.internal/accent_development DUMMY_LOGIN_ENABLED = 1

Run the image

docker run --env-file .env -p 4000:4000 mirego/accent

This will start the webserver on port 4000, migrate the database to have an up and running Accent instance!

🚧 Requirements

erlang ~> 23.1

elixir ~> 1.11

postgres >= 9.4

node.js >= 10.16.0

libyaml >= 0.1.7

gleam ~> 0.11

🎛 Executing mix commands

The app is modeled with the Twelve-Factor App architecture, all configurations are stored in the environment.

When executing mix commands, you should always make sure that the required environment variables are present. You can source , use nv or a custom l33t bash script.

Every following steps assume you have this kind of system.

But Accent can be run with default environment variables if you have a PostgreSQL user named postgres listening on port 5432 on localhost .

Example

With nv you inject the environment keys in the context with:

nv .env mix <mix command >

🏎 Quickstart

This is the full development setup. To simply run the app, see the Getting started instructions

If you don’t already have it, install nodejs with brew install nodejs If you don’t already have it, install elixir with brew install elixir If you don’t already have it, install libyaml with brew install libyaml If you don’t already have it, install postgres with brew install postgres or the Docker setup as described below. Install dependencies with make dependencies Create and migrate your database with mix ecto.setup Start Phoenix endpoint with mix phx.server

That’s it! You should now be able to open the app at http://localhost:4000

Makefile

The Makefile should be the main entry for common tasks such as tests, linting, Docker, etc. This simplifies the development process since you don’t have to search for which service provides which command. mix , npm , prettier , docker , stylelint , etc are all used in the Makefile.

Docker

For the production setup, we use Docker to build an OTP release of the app. With docker-compose, you can run the image locally. Here are the steps to have a working app running locally with Docker:

When running the production env, you need to provide a valid GOOGLE_API_CLIENT_ID in the docker-compose.yml file.

Run make build to build the OTP release with Docker Run make dev-start-postgresql to start an instance of Postgresql. The instance will run on port 5432 with the postgres user. You can change those values in the docker-compose.yml file. Run make dev-start-application to start the app! The release hook of the release will execute migrations and seeds before starting the webserver on port 4000 (again you can change the settings in docker-compose.yml )

That’s it! You now have a working Accent instance without installing Elixir or Node!

🌳 Environment variables

Accent provides a default value for every required environment variable. This means that with the right PostgreSQL setup, you can just run mix phx.server .

Variable Default Description DATABASE_URL postgres://localhost/accent_development A valid database URL PORT 4000 A port to run the app on

Production setup

Variable Default Description RESTRICTED_PROJECT_CREATOR_EMAIL_DOMAIN none If specified, only authenticated users from this domain name will be able to create new projects. FORCE_SSL false If the app should always be served by https (and wss for websocket) SENTRY_DSN none The secret Sentry DSN used to collect API runtime errors WEBAPP_SENTRY_DSN none The public Sentry DSN used to collect Webapp runtime errors CANONICAL_URL none The URL of the app. Used in sent emails and to redirect from external services to the app in the authentication flow. WEBAPP_SKIP_SUBRESOURCE_INTEGRITY none Remove integrity attributes on link and script tag. Useful when using a proxy that compress resources before serving them. DATABASE_SSL false If SSL should be used to connect to the database DATABASE_POOL_SIZE 10 The size of the pool used by the database connection module

Authentication setup

Various login providers are included in Accent using Ueberauth to abstract services.

Variable Default Description DUMMY_LOGIN_ENABLED none If specified, the password-less authentication (with only the email) will be available. GITHUB_CLIENT_ID none GITHUB_CLIENT_SECRET none GOOGLE_API_CLIENT_ID none GOOGLE_API_CLIENT_SECRET none SLACK_CLIENT_ID none SLACK_CLIENT_SECRET none SLACK_TEAM_ID none DISCORD_CLIENT_ID none DISCORD_CLIENT_SECRET none MICROSOFT_CLIENT_ID none MICROSOFT_CLIENT_SECRET none MICROSOFT_TENANT_ID none

Email setup

If you want to send emails, you’ll have to configure the following environment variables:

Variable Default Description MAILER_FROM none The email address used to send emails. SENDGRID_API_KEY none Use SendGrid to send emails MANDRILL_API_KEY none Use Mandrill to send emails MAILGUN_API_KEY none Use Mailgun to send emails SMTP_ADDRESS none Use an SMTP server to send your emails. SMTP_API_HEADER none An optional API header that will be added to sent emails. SMTP_PORT none The port ex: (25, 465, 587). SMTP_PASSWORD none The password for authentification. SMTP_USERNAME none The username for authentification.

Kubernetes helm chart setup

You can setup the project with a helm chart like this one. This project uses a fork by andreymaznyak and not this canonical repository. The specs and values may need to be updated if you use this repo.

✅ Tests

API

Accent provides a default value for every required environment variable. This means that with the right PostgreSQL setup (and a few setup commands), you can just run mix test .

npm --prefix webapp run build mix run ./priv/repo/seeds.exs mix test

The full check that runs in the CI environment can be executed with ./priv/scripts/ci-check.sh .

🚀 Deploy on Heroku

An Heroku-compatible app.json makes it easy to deploy the application on Heroku.

Using Heroku CLI

Based on this guide

$> heroku create Creating app... done, ⬢ peaceful-badlands-85887 https://peaceful-badlands-85887.herokuapp.com/ | https://git.heroku.com/peaceful-badlands-85887.git $> heroku addons:create heroku-postgresql:hobby-dev --app peaceful-badlands-85887 Creating heroku-postgresql:hobby-dev on ⬢ peaceful-badlands-85887... free Database has been created and is available $> heroku config:set FORCE _SSL=true DUMMY_ LOGIN _ENABLED=true --app peaceful-badlands-85887 Setting FORCE_ SSL, DUMMY _LOGIN_ ENABLED and restarting ⬢ peaceful-badlands-85887... done $> heroku container:push web --app peaceful-badlands-85887 === Building web Your image has been successfully pushed. You can now release it with the 'container:release' command. $> heroku container:release web --app peaceful-badlands-85887 Releasing images web to peaceful-badlands-85887... done

🌎 Contribute

Before opening a pull request, please open an issue first.

Once you’ve made your additions and the test suite passes, go ahead and open a PR!

Don’t forget to run the ./priv/scripts/ci-check.sh script to make sure that the CI build will pass :)

License

Accent is © 2015-2019 Mirego and may be freely distributed under the New BSD license. See the LICENSE.md file.

