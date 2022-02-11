An icon of appropriate resolution can be provided or linked to. Ideally, the provided file will be a vector file (e.g. SVG, EPS, AI) or a PDF with the vector file embedded. These files are all very easy to work with, and result in the most faithful reproductions of the icon. Altenatively, high resolution raster images (e.g. JPEG, PNG, GIF) can work, but only if the resolution is high enough that the underlying shapes can be reproduced. Icons made from raster images take much longer to prepare, and require hand drawing each component and figuring out the exact typeface used for any letters. This process can be rather tedious, and I will only do this if there is significant demand for the icon. Favicon files can be useful in conjunction with larger logos that have non-ideal aspect ratios—where they can indicate which part of the logo to strip down to—but they are pretty much useless by themselves. The only time I have made an icon from a favicon was for arXiv, and that was only because: (i) It was heavily requested, and (ii) I was able to get feedback on the new icon from Paul Ginsparg, who made the original icon. You can still submit the request, but it will likely be ignored until someone else comes along and provides the file we need.