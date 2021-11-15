Absurdum is a Javascript utility library built with a focus on providing idempotent side-effect free functions and clear/readable modular source for tree shaking.

Features

Explores the flexibility of Reduce

Abstraction Free -> tree-shake friendly

Functional -> all operators are side-effect free

Polyfills -> includes operator polyfills for older browsers

Isomorphic -> works consistently across all JS runtimes

Typescript -> typings are provided for all operators

Intellisense -> supports code completions + inline documentation

Well Tested -> includes 600+ tests covering every aspect

Imports

This package works isomorphically in browsers and server-side JavaScript runtimes

Browsers

Import directly from the local path or a CDN

Top-level operator namespaces (ie [arrays, objects, strings] ) can be imported from the index

< script type = "module" > import { arrays, objects, strings } from 'path/to/absurdum/index.js' </ script >

The minified version can be imported from

< script type = "module" > import { arrays, objects, strings } from 'path/to/absurdum/index.min.js' </ script >

Node

Install the package

npm install @vanillaes/absurdum

Top-level operator namespaces are provided

import { arrays, objects, strings } from '@vanillaes/absurdum' ;

Individual operators can also be imported from their parent namespaces

import { chunk, find } from '@vanillaes/absurdum/arrays' ; import { assign, invert } from '@vanillaes/absurdum/objects' ; import { camelCase, repeat } from '@vanillaes/absurdum/strings' ;

Note: Webpack's tree-shaking algorithm doesn't work with multi-layered exports. To optimize bundle size, prefer individual operator imports.

Usage

Import an operator and feed it some inputs

const input = [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd' ]; const output = reverse(input); console .log(output);

Tip: For VSCode users. Input type-checking, intellisense, and inline documentation are all supported.

API Documentation

Arrays

Objects

Strings