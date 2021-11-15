Absurdum is a Javascript utility library built with a focus on providing idempotent side-effect free functions and clear/readable modular source for tree shaking.
This package works isomorphically in browsers and server-side JavaScript runtimes
Import directly from the local path or a CDN
Top-level operator namespaces (ie
[arrays, objects, strings]) can be imported from the index
<script type="module">
import { arrays, objects, strings } from 'path/to/absurdum/index.js'
</script>
The minified version can be imported from
<script type="module">
import { arrays, objects, strings } from 'path/to/absurdum/index.min.js'
</script>
Install the package
npm install @vanillaes/absurdum
Top-level operator namespaces are provided
import { arrays, objects, strings } from '@vanillaes/absurdum';
Individual operators can also be imported from their parent namespaces
import { chunk, find } from '@vanillaes/absurdum/arrays';
import { assign, invert } from '@vanillaes/absurdum/objects';
import { camelCase, repeat } from '@vanillaes/absurdum/strings';
Note: Webpack's tree-shaking algorithm doesn't work with multi-layered exports. To optimize bundle size, prefer individual operator imports.
Import an operator and feed it some inputs
const input = ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd'];
const output = reverse(input);
console.log(output);
// > ['d', 'c', 'b', 'a']
Tip: For VSCode users. Input type-checking, intellisense, and inline documentation are all supported.
|Operator
|Lodash
|Polyfills
|chunk
|_.chunk
|compact
|_.compact
|difference
|_.difference
|drop
|_.drop
|dropRight
|_.dropRight
|fill
|_.fill
|Array.prototype.fill
|filter
|_.filter
|find
|_.find
|Array.prototype.find
|findIndex
|_.findIndex
|Array.prototype.findIndex
|findLastIndex
|_.findLastIndex
|flat
|_.flatten
|Array.prototype.flat
|frequency
|intersection
|_.intersection
|map
|_.map
|pull
|_.pull
|take
|_.take
|takeRight
|_.takeRight
|union
|_.union
|unique
|_.uniq
|unzip
|_.unzip
|without
|_.without
|xor
|_.xor
|zip
|_.zip
|Operator
|Lodash
|Polyfills
|assign
|_.assign
|Object.assign
|at
|_.at
|defaults
|_.defaults
|defaultsDeep
|_.defaultsDeep
|entries
|_.toPairs
|Object.entries
|filter
|_.filter
|findKey
|_.findKey
|findLastKey
|_.findLastKey
|forIn
|_.forIn
|fromEntries
|_.fromPairs
|Object.fromEntries
|get
|_.get
|has
|_.has
|invert
|_.invert
|mapKeys
|_.mapKeys
|mapValues
|_.mapValues
|merge
|_.merge
|pick
|_.pick
|result
|_.result
|transform
|_.transform
|values
|_.values
|Object.values
|Operator
|Lodash
|Polyfills
|camelCase
|_.camelCase
|chomp
|deburr
|_.deburr
|endsWith
|_.endsWith
|String.prototype.endsWith
|includes
|String.prototype.includes
|kebabCase
|_.kebabCase
|pad
|_.pad
|padEnd
|_.padEnd
|String.prototype.padEnd
|padStart
|_.padStart
|String.prototype.padStart
|pascalCase
|_.startCase
|repeat
|_.repeat
|String.prototype.repeat
|reverse
|snakeCase
|_.snakeCase
|startsWith
|_.startsWith
|String.prototype.startsWith
|trimEnd
|_.trimEnd
|String.prototype.trimEnd
|trimStart
|_.trimStart
|String.prototype.trimStart
|truncate
|_.truncate
|words
|_.words