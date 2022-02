AbsurdJS

Overview

Javascript based preprocessor. No new language, no new syntax. Write everything in plain JavaScript.

Installation

npm install -g absurd

< script src = "absurd.min.js" > </ script >

About

AbsurdJS was started as CSS preprocessor, but later it was expanded to a HTML preprocessor. So, at the moment you could transform:

JavaScript, JSON, YAML, CSS to CSS

JavaScript, JSON, YAML to HTML

Usage

var api = Absurd(); api.add({ body : { marginTop : "20px" , p : { color : "#000" } } }); api.compile( function ( err, css ) { });

Official site, documentation and online compilator

http://absurdjs.com/

Contribution and feedback

Issues

IRC channel at freenode.net: #absurdjs

Extended

Middleware

Grunt-Absurd Compile Absurd with the Grunt Javascript Task Runner

Gulp-Absurd Compile Absurd with the Gulp Streaming Build System

Broccoli-Absurd-Filter Compile 1 to 1 Absurd with the Broccoli Asset Pipeline

Seeds

Absurd-Express-Seed An absurd express seed made from the seed generated by express-generator

Generators

None avaliable yet

Mixins

AbsurdHat A proof of concept wrapper for the LessHat set of Mixins

Frameworks

DadaJS Go even more absurd with Array Zero Selectors, an inbuilt vocabulary and a grid system utilising PocketGrid

CMSs

Techy Super-Simple Flat CMS utilising Markdown as the geeky way of writing articles

Misc

AbsurdJS support for JS Transformers - jstransformer-absurd by Charlike Mike Reagent

Contributors

