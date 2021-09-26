Abstruse CI is a lightweight, yet powerful distributed CI/CD written in Golang. Its default configuration uses single node cluster with n workers, however, this cluster can be easily extended with more nodes if necessary.
This is the branch for v2.0.0 or later. If you are looking for Node.JS based v1.x.x version please check here.
Go to https://ci.abstruse.cc and login with username
demo@bleenco.com and password
abstruse.
Note: A demo user has only read permissions and can't add new repositories.
If you are interested about the status of this project, the easiest way to get Abstruse 2.x running is:
$ docker-compose -f https://raw.githubusercontent.com/bleenco/abstruse/master/configs/demo/default/docker-compose.yml up -d
You can also build docker images locally:
$ make docker
$ docker-compose -f configs/demo/default/docker-compose.yml up -d
This command will run
abstruse-server with a single worker node
abstruse-worker and MySQL database.
You should be able to open up the installation wizard in your browser at http://localhost and finish the setup.
To build the project from source, first clone or download repository, then:
$ make install_dependencies
$ make
If you are interested in helping with the new release, you can get the development environment running like:
$ make install_dependencies
This will install all dependencies for building the project. Please note that you need
Node.JS,
yarn and
go installed, preferably latest releases.
For UI development run:
$ cd web/abstruse
$ yarn start
For
abstruse-server development with live-reload enabled run:
$ make dev
And for
abstruse-worker development with live-reload run:
$ make dev_worker
See the license.