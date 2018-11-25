openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

abstract-things

by tinkerhub
0.9.0 (see all)

JavaScript base for building libraries that interact with physical things, such as IoT-devices

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

924

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

abstract-things

abstract-things is a JavaScript library that provides a simple base for building libraries that interact with physical things, such as IoT-devices, and virtual things.

This library provides a base class named Thing that supports mixins of various types. Things are described using two types of tags, one describing the type of the thing and one describing its capabilities. Things are also expected to describe their public API, to make remote use easier.

Types and capabilities are designed to be stable and to be combined. When combined they describe a thing and what it can do.

Detailed documentation is available at: http://abstract-things.readthedocs.io/en/latest/

Building a simple thing

npm install abstract-things

A basic thing might look a bit like this:

const { Thing } = require('abstract-things');

class SimpleThing extends Thing {
  // Define the type of the thing
  static get type() {
    return 'simple-thing';
  }

  // Quick way to define actions available for this thing
  static get availableAPI() {
    return [ 'hello' ];
  }

  constructor() {
    super();

    // An identifier of the thing should always be set - with a namespace
    this.id = 'thing:example-1';
  }

  hello() {
    return 'Cookies are tasty';
  }
}

console.log(new SimpleThing());

Identifiers and namespaces

Identifiers are required when bulding a thing. They should uniquelly identify the thing and if possible remain stable over time. In addition that that a thing should also belong to a namespace. Namespaces are used to make ids unique when several thing-libraries are used. Namespaces should be short and related to the type of thing, such as hue for Philips Hue lights or bluetooth for Bluetooth peripherals.

Types and capabilities

Types are used to describe what a thing is and capabilities describe what a thing can do. A thing can have many capabilities but usually its only a few types.

This library includes a set of capabilities and types that are intended to cover many common appliances and devices. Information about these can be found in the detailed documentation.

Using a capability

Pre-defined capabilities can simply be mixed in when creating a thing:

const { Thing, State } = require('abstract-things');

class MyThing extends Thing.with(State) {
  constructor() {
    super();

    this.updateState('key', 'value');
  }
}

Defining a capability

To create a reusable capability you can create a mixin using the Thing.capability function:

const { Thing } = require('abstract-things');

module.exports = Thing.capability(BaseThing => class extends BaseThing {
  
  // Tell clients about this capability
  static get capability() {
    return 'cookie-monster';
  }

  // Tell clients about our API
  static availableAPI(builder) {
    builder.action('nom')
      .description('Eat a cookie')
      .argument('string', false, 'The type of cookie to eat')
      .done();
  }
  
  constructor(...args) {
    super(...args);
  }

  nom(cookieType) {
    return 'Ate cookie of type ' + cookieType;
  }
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial