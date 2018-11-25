abstract-things is a JavaScript library that provides a simple base for
building libraries that interact with physical things, such as IoT-devices, and virtual things.
This library provides a base class named
Thing that supports mixins of
various types. Things are described using two types of tags, one describing
the type of the thing and one describing its capabilities. Things are also
expected to describe their public API, to make remote use easier.
Types and capabilities are designed to be stable and to be combined. When combined they describe a thing and what it can do.
Detailed documentation is available at: http://abstract-things.readthedocs.io/en/latest/
npm install abstract-things
A basic thing might look a bit like this:
const { Thing } = require('abstract-things');
class SimpleThing extends Thing {
// Define the type of the thing
static get type() {
return 'simple-thing';
}
// Quick way to define actions available for this thing
static get availableAPI() {
return [ 'hello' ];
}
constructor() {
super();
// An identifier of the thing should always be set - with a namespace
this.id = 'thing:example-1';
}
hello() {
return 'Cookies are tasty';
}
}
console.log(new SimpleThing());
Identifiers are required when bulding a thing. They should uniquelly identify
the thing and if possible remain stable over time. In addition that that a
thing should also belong to a namespace. Namespaces are used to make ids unique
when several thing-libraries are used. Namespaces should be short and related
to the type of thing, such as
hue for Philips Hue lights or
bluetooth
for Bluetooth peripherals.
Types are used to describe what a thing is and capabilities describe what a thing can do. A thing can have many capabilities but usually its only a few types.
This library includes a set of capabilities and types that are intended to cover many common appliances and devices. Information about these can be found in the detailed documentation.
Pre-defined capabilities can simply be mixed in when creating a thing:
const { Thing, State } = require('abstract-things');
class MyThing extends Thing.with(State) {
constructor() {
super();
this.updateState('key', 'value');
}
}
To create a reusable capability you can create a mixin using the
Thing.capability
function:
const { Thing } = require('abstract-things');
module.exports = Thing.capability(BaseThing => class extends BaseThing {
// Tell clients about this capability
static get capability() {
return 'cookie-monster';
}
// Tell clients about our API
static availableAPI(builder) {
builder.action('nom')
.description('Eat a cookie')
.argument('string', false, 'The type of cookie to eat')
.done();
}
constructor(...args) {
super(...args);
}
nom(cookieType) {
return 'Ate cookie of type ' + cookieType;
}
});