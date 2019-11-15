Because I like my sockets like my Picasso paintings: abstract.
Go read this: http://man7.org/linux/man-pages/man7/unix.7.html, I'll wait.
Server:
// abstract echo server
const abs = require('./lib/abstract_socket');
const server = abs.createServer(function(c) { //'connection' listener
console.log('client connected');
c.on('end', function() {
console.log('client disconnected');
});
c.write('hello\r\n');
c.pipe(c);
});
server.listen('\0foo');
Client:
const abs = require('./lib/abstract_socket');
var client = abs.connect('\0foo', function() { //'connect' listener
console.log('client connected');
});
client.on('data', function(data) {
console.log(data.toString());
});
process.stdin.setEncoding('utf8');
process.stdin.on('readable', function() {
const chunk = process.stdin.read();
if (chunk !== null)
client.write(chunk);
});
Returns a new
AbstractSocketServer object.
listen can be called on
it passing the name of the abstract socket to bind to and listen, it follows
the API used for normal Unix domain sockets. NOTE: you must prepend the path with
the NULL byte ('\0') to indicate it's an abstract socket.
Emits an error if the
socket(2) system call fails.
Binds the server to the specified abstract socket name.
Emits an error if the
bind(2) system call fails, or the given
name
is invalid.
This function is asynchronous. When the server has been bound, 'listening' event will be emitted. the last parameter callback will be added as an listener for the 'listening' event.
Creates a connection to the given
path in the abstract domain. NOTE: you must
prepend the path with the NULL byte ('\0') to indicate it's an abstract
socket.
Returns a new net.Socket object.
Emits an error if the
socket(2) or
connect(2) system calls fail,
or the given
name is invalid.
Run tests with
npm test.
I borrowed massive amounts of inspiration/code from node-unix-dgram by @bnoordhuis :-)
@mmalecki taught me how to inherit like a pro. @randunel refactored it heavily in v2.