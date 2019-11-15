Because I like my sockets like my Picasso paintings: abstract.

Abstract what?

Go read this: http://man7.org/linux/man-pages/man7/unix.7.html, I'll wait.

Examples

Server:

const abs = require ( './lib/abstract_socket' ); const server = abs.createServer( function ( c ) { console .log( 'client connected' ); c.on( 'end' , function ( ) { console .log( 'client disconnected' ); }); c.write( 'hello\r

' ); c.pipe(c); }); server.listen( '\0foo' );

Client:

const abs = require ( './lib/abstract_socket' ); var client = abs.connect( '\0foo' , function ( ) { console .log( 'client connected' ); }); client.on( 'data' , function ( data ) { console .log(data.toString()); }); process.stdin.setEncoding( 'utf8' ); process.stdin.on( 'readable' , function ( ) { const chunk = process.stdin.read(); if (chunk !== null ) client.write(chunk); });

API

Returns a new AbstractSocketServer object. listen can be called on it passing the name of the abstract socket to bind to and listen, it follows the API used for normal Unix domain sockets. NOTE: you must prepend the path with the NULL byte ('\0') to indicate it's an abstract socket.

Emits an error if the socket(2) system call fails.

Binds the server to the specified abstract socket name.

Emits an error if the bind(2) system call fails, or the given name is invalid.

This function is asynchronous. When the server has been bound, 'listening' event will be emitted. the last parameter callback will be added as an listener for the 'listening' event.

Creates a connection to the given path in the abstract domain. NOTE: you must prepend the path with the NULL byte ('\0') to indicate it's an abstract socket.

Returns a new net.Socket object.

Emits an error if the socket(2) or connect(2) system calls fail, or the given name is invalid.

Tests

Run tests with npm test .

Thanks

I borrowed massive amounts of inspiration/code from node-unix-dgram by @bnoordhuis :-)

@mmalecki taught me how to inherit like a pro. @randunel refactored it heavily in v2.