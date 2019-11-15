openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
as

abstract-socket

by Saúl Ibarra Corretgé
2.1.1 (see all)

Abstract namespace socket support for Node

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.3K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-abstractsocket

Because I like my sockets like my Picasso paintings: abstract.

NPM

Abstract what?

Go read this: http://man7.org/linux/man-pages/man7/unix.7.html, I'll wait.

Examples

Server:

// abstract echo server
const abs = require('./lib/abstract_socket');

const server = abs.createServer(function(c) { //'connection' listener
  console.log('client connected');
  c.on('end', function() {
    console.log('client disconnected');
  });
  c.write('hello\r\n');
  c.pipe(c);
});
server.listen('\0foo');

Client:

const abs = require('./lib/abstract_socket');

var client = abs.connect('\0foo', function() { //'connect' listener
    console.log('client connected');
});

client.on('data', function(data) {
    console.log(data.toString());
});

process.stdin.setEncoding('utf8');
process.stdin.on('readable', function() {
    const chunk = process.stdin.read();
    if (chunk !== null)
        client.write(chunk);
});

API

abs.createServer(connectionListener)

Returns a new AbstractSocketServer object. listen can be called on it passing the name of the abstract socket to bind to and listen, it follows the API used for normal Unix domain sockets. NOTE: you must prepend the path with the NULL byte ('\0') to indicate it's an abstract socket.

Emits an error if the socket(2) system call fails.

AbstractSocketServer.listen(name, [callback]

Binds the server to the specified abstract socket name.

Emits an error if the bind(2) system call fails, or the given name is invalid.

This function is asynchronous. When the server has been bound, 'listening' event will be emitted. the last parameter callback will be added as an listener for the 'listening' event.

abs.connect(name, connectListener)

Creates a connection to the given path in the abstract domain. NOTE: you must prepend the path with the NULL byte ('\0') to indicate it's an abstract socket.

Returns a new net.Socket object.

Emits an error if the socket(2) or connect(2) system calls fail, or the given name is invalid.

Tests

Run tests with npm test.

Thanks

I borrowed massive amounts of inspiration/code from node-unix-dgram by @bnoordhuis :-)

@mmalecki taught me how to inherit like a pro. @randunel refactored it heavily in v2.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial