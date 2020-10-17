This module provides an interface for modules to include so that they can support logging via an external logger that conforms to the standard Log4j interface. One such logger is Pino. This module is intended for modules that are meant to be used by other modules.

Example:

function AwesomeLibrary ( options ) { this .log = (options.logger) ? options.logger : require ( 'abstract-logging' ) } AwesomeLibrary.prototype.coolMethod = function ( ) { this .log.trace( 'AwesomeLibrary.coolMethod was invoked' ) return {} } module .exports = AwesomeLibrary

Interface

Available methods:

fatal

error

warn

info

debug

trace

All methods are no operation functions.

Some loggers, like Pino, implement a child() method. This method can be easily added to an abstract-logging instance when stubbing out such loggers:

const logger = require ( 'abstract-logging' ) logger.child = () => logger

License

MIT License