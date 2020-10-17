openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
al

abstract-logging

by James Sumners
2.0.1 (see all)

A noop logger interface for Node.js modules

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

480K

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

abstract-logging

This module provides an interface for modules to include so that they can support logging via an external logger that conforms to the standard Log4j interface. One such logger is Pino. This module is intended for modules that are meant to be used by other modules.

Example:

'use strict'

function AwesomeLibrary (options) {
  this.log = (options.logger) ? options.logger : require('abstract-logging')
}

AwesomeLibrary.prototype.coolMethod = function () {
  this.log.trace('AwesomeLibrary.coolMethod was invoked')
  return {}
}

module.exports = AwesomeLibrary

Interface

Available methods:

  • fatal
  • error
  • warn
  • info
  • debug
  • trace

All methods are no operation functions.

Some loggers, like Pino, implement a child() method. This method can be easily added to an abstract-logging instance when stubbing out such loggers:

const logger = require('abstract-logging')
logger.child = () => logger

License

MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial