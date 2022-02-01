An abstract prototype matching the
leveldownAPI. Useful for extending
levelupfunctionality by providing a replacement to
leveldown.
db = constructor(..)
db.status
db.supports
db.open([options, ]callback)
db.close(callback)
db.get(key[, options], callback)
db.getMany(keys[, options][, callback])
db.put(key, value[, options], callback)
db.del(key[, options], callback)
db.batch(operations[, options], callback)
db.batch()
db.iterator([options])
db.clear([options, ]callback)
chainedBatch
iterator
db = AbstractLevelDOWN([manifest])
db._open(options, callback)
db._close(callback)
db._serializeKey(key)
db._serializeValue(value)
db._get(key, options, callback)
db._getMany(keys, options, callback)
db._put(key, value, options, callback)
db._del(key, options, callback)
db._batch(operations, options, callback)
db._chainedBatch()
db._iterator(options)
db._clear(options, callback)
iterator = AbstractIterator(db)
chainedBatch = AbstractChainedBatch(db)
This module provides a simple base prototype for a key-value store. It has a public API for consumers and a private API for implementors. To implement a
abstract-leveldown compliant store, extend its prototype and override the private underscore versions of the methods. For example, to implement
put(), override
_put() on your prototype.
Where possible, the default private methods have sensible noop defaults that essentially do nothing. For example,
_open(callback) will invoke
callback on a next tick. Other methods like
_clear(..) have functional defaults. Each method listed below documents whether implementing it is mandatory.
The private methods are always provided with consistent arguments, regardless of what is passed in through the public API. All public methods provide argument checking: if a consumer calls
open() without a callback argument they'll get an
Error('open() requires a callback argument').
Where optional arguments are involved, private methods receive sensible defaults: a
get(key, callback) call translates to
_get(key, options, callback) where the
options argument is an empty object. These arguments are documented below.
If you are upgrading: please see UPGRADING.md.
Let's implement a simplistic in-memory
leveldown replacement:
var AbstractLevelDOWN = require('abstract-leveldown').AbstractLevelDOWN
var util = require('util')
// Constructor
function FakeLevelDOWN () {
AbstractLevelDOWN.call(this)
}
// Our new prototype inherits from AbstractLevelDOWN
util.inherits(FakeLevelDOWN, AbstractLevelDOWN)
FakeLevelDOWN.prototype._open = function (options, callback) {
// Initialize a memory storage object
this._store = {}
// Use nextTick to be a nice async citizen
this._nextTick(callback)
}
FakeLevelDOWN.prototype._serializeKey = function (key) {
// As an example, prefix all input keys with an exclamation mark.
// Below methods will receive serialized keys in their arguments.
return '!' + key
}
FakeLevelDOWN.prototype._put = function (key, value, options, callback) {
this._store[key] = value
this._nextTick(callback)
}
FakeLevelDOWN.prototype._get = function (key, options, callback) {
var value = this._store[key]
if (value === undefined) {
// 'NotFound' error, consistent with LevelDOWN API
return this._nextTick(callback, new Error('NotFound'))
}
this._nextTick(callback, null, value)
}
FakeLevelDOWN.prototype._del = function (key, options, callback) {
delete this._store[key]
this._nextTick(callback)
}
Now we can use our implementation with
levelup:
var levelup = require('levelup')
var db = levelup(new FakeLevelDOWN())
db.put('foo', 'bar', function (err) {
if (err) throw err
db.get('foo', function (err, value) {
if (err) throw err
console.log(value) // 'bar'
})
})
See
memdown if you are looking for a complete in-memory replacement for
leveldown.
db = constructor(..)
Constructors typically take a
location argument pointing to a location on disk where the data will be stored. Since not all implementations are disk-based and some are non-persistent, implementors are free to take zero or more arguments in their constructor.
db.status
A read-only property. An
abstract-leveldown compliant store can be in one of the following states:
'new' - newly created, not opened or closed
'opening' - waiting for the store to be opened
'open' - successfully opened the store, available for use
'closing' - waiting for the store to be closed
'closed' - store has been successfully closed, should not be used.
db.supports
A read-only manifest. Might be used like so:
if (!db.supports.permanence) {
throw new Error('Persistent storage is required')
}
if (db.supports.bufferKeys && db.supports.promises) {
await db.put(Buffer.from('key'), 'value')
}
db.open([options, ]callback)
Open the store. The
callback function will be called with no arguments when the store has been successfully opened, or with a single error argument if the open operation failed for any reason.
The optional
options argument may contain:
createIfMissing (boolean, default:
true): If
true and the store doesn't exist it will be created. If
false and the store doesn't exist,
callback will receive an error.
errorIfExists (boolean, default:
false): If
true and the store exists,
callback will receive an error.
Not all implementations support the above options.
db.close(callback)
Close the store. The
callback function will be called with no arguments if the operation is successful or with a single
error argument if closing failed for any reason.
db.get(key[, options], callback)
Get a value from the store by
key. The optional
options object may contain:
asBuffer (boolean, default:
true): Whether to return the
value as a Buffer. If
false, the returned type depends on the implementation.
The
callback function will be called with an
Error if the operation failed for any reason, including if the key was not found. If successful the first argument will be
null and the second argument will be the value.
db.getMany(keys[, options][, callback])
Get multiple values from the store by an array of
keys. The optional
options object may contain:
asBuffer (boolean, default:
true): Whether to return the
value as a Buffer. If
false, the returned type depends on the implementation.
The
callback function will be called with an
Error if the operation failed for any reason. If successful the first argument will be
null and the second argument will be an array of values with the same order as
keys. If a key was not found, the relevant value will be
undefined.
If no callback is provided, a promise is returned.
db.put(key, value[, options], callback)
Store a new entry or overwrite an existing entry. There are no
options by default but implementations may add theirs. The
callback function will be called with no arguments if the operation is successful or with an
Error if putting failed for any reason.
db.del(key[, options], callback)
Delete an entry. There are no
options by default but implementations may add theirs. The
callback function will be called with no arguments if the operation is successful or with an
Error if deletion failed for any reason.
db.batch(operations[, options], callback)
Perform multiple put and/or del operations in bulk. The
operations argument must be an
Array containing a list of operations to be executed sequentially, although as a whole they are performed as an atomic operation.
Each operation is contained in an object having the following properties:
type,
key,
value, where the
type is either
'put' or
'del'. In the case of
'del' the
value property is ignored.
There are no
options by default but implementations may add theirs. The
callback function will be called with no arguments if the batch is successful or with an
Error if the batch failed for any reason.
db.batch()
Returns a
chainedBatch.
db.iterator([options])
Returns an
iterator. Accepts the following range options:
gt (greater than),
gte (greater than or equal) define the lower bound of the range to be iterated. Only entries where the key is greater than (or equal to) this option will be included in the range. When
reverse=true the order will be reversed, but the entries iterated will be the same.
lt (less than),
lte (less than or equal) define the higher bound of the range to be iterated. Only entries where the key is less than (or equal to) this option will be included in the range. When
reverse=true the order will be reversed, but the entries iterated will be the same.
reverse (boolean, default:
false): iterate entries in reverse order. Beware that a reverse seek can be slower than a forward seek.
limit (number, default:
-1): limit the number of entries collected by this iterator. This number represents a maximum number of entries and may not be reached if you get to the end of the range first. A value of
-1 means there is no limit. When
reverse=true the entries with the highest keys will be returned instead of the lowest keys.
Note Zero-length strings, buffers and arrays as well as
null and
undefined are invalid as keys, yet valid as range options. These types are significant in encodings like
bytewise and
charwise as well as some underlying stores like IndexedDB. Consumers of an implementation should assume that
{ gt: undefined } is not the same as
{}. An implementation can choose to:
If you are an implementor, a final note: the abstract test suite does not test these types. Whether they are supported or how they sort is up to you; add custom tests accordingly.
In addition to range options,
iterator() takes the following options:
keys (boolean, default:
true): whether to return the key of each entry. If set to
false, calls to
iterator.next(callback) will yield keys with a value of
undefined.
values (boolean, default:
true): whether to return the value of each entry. If set to
false, calls to
iterator.next(callback) will yield values with a value of
undefined.
keyAsBuffer (boolean, default:
true): Whether to return the key of each entry as a Buffer. If
false, the returned type depends on the implementation.
valueAsBuffer (boolean, default:
true): Whether to return the value of each entry as a Buffer.
Lastly, an implementation is free to add its own options.
db.clear([options, ]callback)
This method is experimental. Not all implementations support it yet.
Delete all entries or a range. Not guaranteed to be atomic. Accepts the following range options (with the same rules as on iterators):
gt (greater than),
gte (greater than or equal) define the lower bound of the range to be deleted. Only entries where the key is greater than (or equal to) this option will be included in the range. When
reverse=true the order will be reversed, but the entries deleted will be the same.
lt (less than),
lte (less than or equal) define the higher bound of the range to be deleted. Only entries where the key is less than (or equal to) this option will be included in the range. When
reverse=true the order will be reversed, but the entries deleted will be the same.
reverse (boolean, default:
false): delete entries in reverse order. Only effective in combination with
limit, to remove the last N records.
limit (number, default:
-1): limit the number of entries to be deleted. This number represents a maximum number of entries and may not be reached if you get to the end of the range first. A value of
-1 means there is no limit. When
reverse=true the entries with the highest keys will be deleted instead of the lowest keys.
If no options are provided, all entries will be deleted. The
callback function will be called with no arguments if the operation was successful or with an
Error if it failed for any reason.
chainedBatch
chainedBatch.put(key, value[, options])
Queue a
put operation on this batch. This may throw if
key or
value is invalid. There are no
options by default but implementations may add theirs.
chainedBatch.del(key[, options])
Queue a
del operation on this batch. This may throw if
key is invalid. There are no
options by default but implementations may add theirs.
chainedBatch.clear()
Clear all queued operations on this batch.
chainedBatch.write([options, ]callback)
Commit the queued operations for this batch. All operations will be written atomically, that is, they will either all succeed or fail with no partial commits.
There are no
options by default but implementations may add theirs. The
callback function will be called with no arguments if the batch is successful or with an
Error if the batch failed for any reason.
After
write has been called, no further operations are allowed.
chainedBatch.db
A reference to the
db that created this chained batch.
iterator
An iterator allows you to iterate the entire store or a range. It operates on a snapshot of the store, created at the time
db.iterator() was called. This means reads on the iterator are unaffected by simultaneous writes. Most but not all implementations can offer this guarantee.
Iterators can be consumed with
for await...of or by manually calling
iterator.next() in succession. In the latter mode,
iterator.end() must always be called. In contrast, finishing, throwing or breaking from a
for await...of loop automatically calls
iterator.end().
An iterator reaches its natural end in the following situations:
iterator.seek() was out of range.
An iterator keeps track of when a
next() is in progress and when an
end() has been called so it doesn't allow concurrent
next() calls, it does allow
end() while a
next() is in progress and it doesn't allow either
next() or
end() after
end() has been called.
for await...of iterator
Yields arrays containing a
key and
value. The type of
key and
value depends on the options passed to
db.iterator().
try {
for await (const [key, value] of db.iterator()) {
console.log(key)
}
} catch (err) {
console.error(err)
}
Note for implementors: this uses
iterator.next() and
iterator.end() under the hood so no further method implementations are needed to support
for await...of.
iterator.next([callback])
Advance the iterator and yield the entry at that key. If an error occurs, the
callback function will be called with an
Error. Otherwise, the
callback receives
null, a
key and a
value. The type of
key and
value depends on the options passed to
db.iterator(). If the iterator has reached its natural end, both
key and
value will be
undefined.
If no callback is provided, a promise is returned for either an array (containing a
key and
value) or
undefined if the iterator reached its natural end.
Note: Always call
iterator.end(), even if you received an error and even if the iterator reached its natural end.
iterator.seek(target)
Seek the iterator to a given key or the closest key. Subsequent calls to
iterator.next() (including implicit calls in a
for await...of loop) will yield entries with keys equal to or larger than
target, or equal to or smaller than
target if the
reverse option passed to
db.iterator() was true.
If range options like
gt were passed to
db.iterator() and
target does not fall within that range, the iterator will reach its natural end.
Note: At the time of writing,
leveldown is the only known implementation to support
seek(). In other implementations, it is a noop.
iterator.end([callback])
End iteration and free up underlying resources. The
callback function will be called with no arguments on success or with an
Error if ending failed for any reason.
If no callback is provided, a promise is returned.
iterator.db
A reference to the
db that created this iterator.
The following applies to any method above that takes a
key argument or option: all implementations must support a
key of type String and should support a
key of type Buffer. A
key may not be
null,
undefined, a zero-length Buffer, zero-length string or zero-length array.
The following applies to any method above that takes a
value argument or option: all implementations must support a
value of type String or Buffer. A
value may not be
null or
undefined due to preexisting significance in streams and iterators.
Support of other key and value types depends on the implementation as well as its underlying storage. See also
db._serializeKey and
db._serializeValue.
Each of these methods will receive exactly the number and order of arguments described. Optional arguments will receive sensible defaults. All callbacks are error-first and must be asynchronous.
If an operation within your implementation is synchronous, be sure to invoke the callback on a next tick using
queueMicrotask,
process.nextTick or some other means of microtask scheduling. For convenience, the prototypes of
AbstractLevelDOWN,
AbstractIterator and
AbstractChainedBatch include a
_nextTick method that is compatible with node and browsers.
db = AbstractLevelDOWN([manifest])
The constructor. Sets the
.status to
'new'. Optionally takes a manifest object which
abstract-leveldown will enrich:
AbstractLevelDOWN.call(this, {
bufferKeys: true,
snapshots: true,
// ..
})
db._open(options, callback)
Open the store. The
options object will always have the following properties:
createIfMissing,
errorIfExists. If opening failed, call the
callback function with an
Error. Otherwise call
callback without any arguments.
The default
_open() is a sensible noop and invokes
callback on a next tick.
db._close(callback)
Close the store. If closing failed, call the
callback function with an
Error. Otherwise call
callback without any arguments.
The default
_close() is a sensible noop and invokes
callback on a next tick.
db._serializeKey(key)
Convert a
key to a type supported by the underlying storage. All methods below that take a
key argument or option - including
db._iterator() with its range options and
iterator._seek() with its
target argument - will receive serialized keys. For example, if
_serializeKey is implemented as:
FakeLevelDOWN.prototype._serializeKey = function (key) {
return Buffer.isBuffer(key) ? key : String(key)
}
Then
db.get(2, callback) translates into
db._get('2', options, callback). Similarly,
db.iterator({ gt: 2 }) translates into
db._iterator({ gt: '2', ... }) and
iterator.seek(2) translates into
iterator._seek('2').
If the underlying storage supports any JavaScript type or if your implementation wraps another implementation, it is recommended to make
_serializeKey an identity function (returning the key as-is). Serialization is irreversible, unlike encoding as performed by implementations like
encoding-down. This also applies to
_serializeValue.
The default
_serializeKey() is an identity function.
db._serializeValue(value)
Convert a
value to a type supported by the underlying storage. All methods below that take a
value argument or option will receive serialized values. For example, if
_serializeValue is implemented as:
FakeLevelDOWN.prototype._serializeValue = function (value) {
return Buffer.isBuffer(value) ? value : String(value)
}
Then
db.put(key, 2, callback) translates into
db._put(key, '2', options, callback).
The default
_serializeValue() is an identity function.
db._get(key, options, callback)
Get a value by
key. The
options object will always have the following properties:
asBuffer. If the key does not exist, call the
callback function with a
new Error('NotFound'). Otherwise call
callback with
null as the first argument and the value as the second.
The default
_get() invokes
callback on a next tick with a
NotFound error. It must be overridden.
db._getMany(keys, options, callback)
This new method is optional for the time being. To enable its tests, set the
getMany option of the test suite to
true.
Get multiple values by an array of
keys. The
options object will always have the following properties:
asBuffer. If an error occurs, call the
callback function with an
Error. Otherwise call
callback with
null as the first argument and an array of values as the second. If a key does not exist, set the relevant value to
undefined.
The default
_getMany() invokes
callback on a next tick with an array of values that is equal in length to
keys and is filled with
undefined. It must be overridden to support
getMany() but this is currently an opt-in feature. If the implementation does support
getMany() then
db.supports.getMany must be set to true via the constructor.
db._put(key, value, options, callback)
Store a new entry or overwrite an existing entry. There are no default options but
options will always be an object. If putting failed, call the
callback function with an
Error. Otherwise call
callback without any arguments.
The default
_put() invokes
callback on a next tick. It must be overridden.
db._del(key, options, callback)
Delete an entry. There are no default options but
options will always be an object. If deletion failed, call the
callback function with an
Error. Otherwise call
callback without any arguments.
The default
_del() invokes
callback on a next tick. It must be overridden.
db._batch(operations, options, callback)
Perform multiple put and/or del operations in bulk. The
operations argument is always an
Array containing a list of operations to be executed sequentially, although as a whole they should be performed as an atomic operation. Each operation is guaranteed to have at least
type and
key properties. There are no default options but
options will always be an object. If the batch failed, call the
callback function with an
Error. Otherwise call
callback without any arguments.
The default
_batch() invokes
callback on a next tick. It must be overridden.
db._chainedBatch()
The default
_chainedBatch() returns a functional
AbstractChainedBatch instance that uses
db._batch(array, options, callback) under the hood. The prototype is available on the main exports for you to extend. If you want to implement chainable batch operations in a different manner then you should extend
AbstractChainedBatch and return an instance of this prototype in the
_chainedBatch() method:
var AbstractChainedBatch = require('abstract-leveldown').AbstractChainedBatch
var inherits = require('util').inherits
function ChainedBatch (db) {
AbstractChainedBatch.call(this, db)
}
inherits(ChainedBatch, AbstractChainedBatch)
FakeLevelDOWN.prototype._chainedBatch = function () {
return new ChainedBatch(this)
}
db._iterator(options)
The default
_iterator() returns a noop
AbstractIterator instance. It must be overridden, by extending
AbstractIterator (available on the main module exports) and returning an instance of this prototype in the
_iterator(options) method.
The
options object will always have the following properties:
reverse,
keys,
values,
limit,
keyAsBuffer and
valueAsBuffer.
db._clear(options, callback)
This method is experimental and optional for the time being. To enable its tests, set the
clear option of the test suite to
true.
Delete all entries or a range. Does not have to be atomic. It is recommended (and possibly mandatory in the future) to operate on a snapshot so that writes scheduled after a call to
clear() will not be affected.
The default
_clear() uses
_iterator() and
_del() to provide a reasonable fallback, but requires binary key support. It is recommended to implement
_clear() with more performant primitives than
_iterator() and
_del() if the underlying storage has such primitives. Implementations that don't support binary keys must implement their own
_clear().
Implementations that wrap another
db can typically forward the
_clear() call to that
db, having transformed range options if necessary.
The
options object will always have the following properties:
reverse and
limit.
iterator = AbstractIterator(db)
The first argument to this constructor must be an instance of your
AbstractLevelDOWN implementation. The constructor will set
iterator.db which is used to access
db._serialize* and ensures that
db will not be garbage collected in case there are no other references to it.
iterator._next(callback)
Advance the iterator and yield the entry at that key. If nexting failed, call the
callback function with an
Error. Otherwise, call
callback with
null, a
key and a
value.
The default
_next() invokes
callback on a next tick. It must be overridden.
iterator._seek(target)
Seek the iterator to a given key or the closest key. This method is optional.
iterator._end(callback)
Free up underlying resources. This method is guaranteed to only be called once. If ending failed, call the
callback function with an
Error. Otherwise call
callback without any arguments.
The default
_end() invokes
callback on a next tick. Overriding is optional.
chainedBatch = AbstractChainedBatch(db)
The first argument to this constructor must be an instance of your
AbstractLevelDOWN implementation. The constructor will set
chainedBatch.db which is used to access
db._serialize* and ensures that
db will not be garbage collected in case there are no other references to it.
chainedBatch._put(key, value, options)
Queue a
put operation on this batch. There are no default options but
options will always be an object.
chainedBatch._del(key, options)
Queue a
del operation on this batch. There are no default options but
options will always be an object.
chainedBatch._clear()
Clear all queued operations on this batch.
chainedBatch._write(options, callback)
The default
_write method uses
db._batch. If the
_write method is overridden it must atomically commit the queued operations. There are no default options but
options will always be an object. If committing fails, call the
callback function with an
Error. Otherwise call
callback without any arguments.
To prove that your implementation is
abstract-leveldown compliant, include the abstract test suite in your
test.js (or similar):
const test = require('tape')
const suite = require('abstract-leveldown/test')
const YourDOWN = require('.')
suite({
test: test,
factory: function () {
return new YourDOWN()
}
})
This is the most minimal setup. The
test option must be a function that is API-compatible with
tape. The
factory option must be a function that returns a unique and isolated database instance. The factory will be called many times by the test suite.
If your implementation is disk-based we recommend using
tempy (or similar) to create unique temporary directories. Your setup could look something like:
const test = require('tape')
const tempy = require('tempy')
const suite = require('abstract-leveldown/test')
const YourDOWN = require('.')
suite({
test: test,
factory: function () {
return new YourDOWN(tempy.directory())
}
})
As not every implementation can be fully compliant due to limitations of its underlying storage, some tests may be skipped. For example, to skip snapshot tests:
suite({
// ..
snapshots: false
})
This also serves as a signal to users of your implementation. The following options are available:
bufferKeys: set to
false if binary keys are not supported by the underlying storage
seek: set to
false if your
iterator does not implement
_seek
clear: defaults to
false until a next major release. Set to
true if your implementation either implements
_clear() itself or is suitable to use the default implementation of
_clear() (which requires binary key support).
getMany: defaults to
false until a next major release. Set to
true if your implementation implements
_getMany().
snapshots: set to
false if any of the following is true:
createIfMissing and
errorIfExists: set to
false if
db._open() does not support these options.
This metadata will be moved to manifests (
db.supports) in the future.
To perform (a)synchronous work before or after each test, you may define
setUp and
tearDown functions:
suite({
// ..
setUp: function (t) {
t.end()
},
tearDown: function (t) {
t.end()
}
})
testCommon
The input to the test suite is a
testCommon object. Should you need to reuse
testCommon for your own (additional) tests, use the included utility to create a
testCommon with defaults:
const test = require('tape')
const suite = require('abstract-leveldown/test')
const YourDOWN = require('.')
const testCommon = suite.common({
test: test,
factory: function () {
return new YourDOWN()
}
})
suite(testCommon)
The
testCommon object will have all the properties describe above:
test,
factory,
setUp,
tearDown and the skip options. You might use it like so:
test('setUp', testCommon.setUp)
test('custom test', function (t) {
var db = testCommon.factory()
// ..
})
test('another custom test', function (t) {
var db = testCommon.factory()
// ..
})
test('tearDown', testCommon.tearDown)
If you'd like to share your awesome implementation with the world, here's what you might want to do:
README:
![level badge](https://leveljs.org/img/badge.svg)
With npm do:
npm install abstract-leveldown
Level/abstract-leveldown is an OPEN Open Source Project. This means that:
Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit. This project is more like an open wiki than a standard guarded open source project.
See the Contribution Guide for more details.
Cross-browser Testing Platform and Open Source ♥ Provided by Sauce Labs.
Support us with a monthly donation on Open Collective and help us continue our work.