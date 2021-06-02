openbase logo
acs

abstract-chunk-store

by Mathias Buus
1.5.0 (see all)

A test suite and interface you can use to implement a chunk based storage backend

Readme

A test suite and interface you can use to implement a chunk based storage backend

Install

npm install abstract-chunk-store

Some modules that use this

Recommended chunk stores:

Recommended chunk store utilities:

Other modules that follow the chunk store spec:

Send a PR adding yours if you write a new one.

API

chunkStore = new ChunkStore(chunkLength)

Create a new chunk store. Chunks must have a length of chunkLength.

chunkStore.put(index, chunkBuffer, [cb])

Add a new chunk to the storage. Index should be an integer.

chunkStore.get(index, [options], cb)

Retrieve a chunk stored. Index should be an integer. Options include:

{
  offset: chunkByteOffset,
  length: byteLength
}

If the index doesn't exist in the storage an error should be returned.

chunkStore.close([cb])

Close the underlying resource, e.g. if the store is backed by a file, this would close the file descriptor.

chunkStore.destroy([cb])

Destroy the file data, e.g. if the store is backed by a file, this would delete the file from the filesystem.

chunkStore.chunkLength

Expose the chunk length from the constructor so that code that receives a chunk store can know what size of chunks to write.

Test Suite

Publishing a test suite as a module lets multiple modules all ensure compatibility since they use the same test suite.

To use the test suite from this module you can require('abstract-chunk-store/tests').

An example of this can be found in the memory-chunk-store test suite.

To run the tests simply pass your test module (tap or tape or any other compatible modules are supported) and your store's constructor (or a setup function) in:

var tests = require('abstract-chunk-store/tests')
tests(require('tape'), require('your-custom-chunk-store'))

Badge

If you make a new module that uses the abstract-chunk-store API, include this badge in your readme!

[![abstract chunk store](https://cdn.rawgit.com/mafintosh/abstract-chunk-store/master/badge.svg)](https://github.com/mafintosh/abstract-chunk-store)

Background

An abstract chunk store is a binary data store that allows you to interact with individual chunks of a larger blob (a.k.a. binary file). A chunk can be thought of as a small partial blob that fits in memory.

Related:

License

MIT

