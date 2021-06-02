A test suite and interface you can use to implement a chunk based storage backend

Install

npm install abstract -chunk-store

API

chunkStore = new ChunkStore(chunkLength)

Create a new chunk store. Chunks must have a length of chunkLength .

Add a new chunk to the storage. Index should be an integer.

Retrieve a chunk stored. Index should be an integer. Options include:

{ offset : chunkByteOffset, length : byteLength }

If the index doesn't exist in the storage an error should be returned.

Close the underlying resource, e.g. if the store is backed by a file, this would close the file descriptor.

Destroy the file data, e.g. if the store is backed by a file, this would delete the file from the filesystem.

Expose the chunk length from the constructor so that code that receives a chunk store can know what size of chunks to write.

Test Suite

Publishing a test suite as a module lets multiple modules all ensure compatibility since they use the same test suite.

To use the test suite from this module you can require('abstract-chunk-store/tests') .

An example of this can be found in the memory-chunk-store test suite.

To run the tests simply pass your test module ( tap or tape or any other compatible modules are supported) and your store's constructor (or a setup function) in:

var tests = require ( 'abstract-chunk-store/tests' ) tests( require ( 'tape' ), require ( 'your-custom-chunk-store' ))

Background

An abstract chunk store is a binary data store that allows you to interact with individual chunks of a larger blob (a.k.a. binary file). A chunk can be thought of as a small partial blob that fits in memory.

