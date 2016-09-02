Absolutify

Replace relative URLs in a string with absolute URLs. This library is extremely small and lightweight, and requires no external dependencies.

The primary motivation of this library is to be concise and performant, when searching for this functionality, the common solution is to use actual DOM manipulation for finding and replacing URLs, using jQuery , cheerio , and/or jsdom .

Install

npm install absolutify

Usage

var absolutify = require ( 'absolutify' ) var html = '<html><a href="/sorensen">Home</a></html>' var site = 'https://github.com' var parsed = absolutify(html, site) var byFunction = absolutify(html, function ( url, attrName ) { return site + url })

Supported Attributes

This library searches a given HTML string for the following attribute values that start with either / or any form of ../ pathing.

Attribute href src codebase cite background action profile formaction icon manifest archive

License