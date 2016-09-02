Replace relative URLs in a string with absolute URLs. This library is extremely small and lightweight, and requires no external dependencies.
The primary motivation of this library is to be concise and performant, when
searching for this functionality, the common solution is to use actual DOM
manipulation for finding and replacing URLs, using
jQuery,
cheerio, and/or
jsdom.
npm install absolutify
var absolutify = require('absolutify')
var html = '<html><a href="/sorensen">Home</a></html>'
var site = 'https://github.com'
var parsed = absolutify(html, site)
// '<html><a href="https://github.com/sorensen">Home</a></html>'
var byFunction = absolutify(html, function(url, attrName) {
// url === '/sorensen'
// attr === 'href'
return site + url
})
This library searches a given HTML string for the following attribute values that
start with either
/ or any form of
../ pathing.
|Attribute
|href
|src
|codebase
|cite
|background
|action
|profile
|formaction
|icon
|manifest
|archive