openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
abs

absolutify

by Beau Sorensen
0.1.0 (see all)

Replace relative URLs with absolute in a given HTML string.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

602

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Absolutify

Build Status devDependency Status NPM version

Replace relative URLs in a string with absolute URLs. This library is extremely small and lightweight, and requires no external dependencies.

The primary motivation of this library is to be concise and performant, when searching for this functionality, the common solution is to use actual DOM manipulation for finding and replacing URLs, using jQuery, cheerio, and/or jsdom.

Install

npm install absolutify

Usage

var absolutify = require('absolutify')

var html = '<html><a href="/sorensen">Home</a></html>'
var site = 'https://github.com'

var parsed = absolutify(html, site)
// '<html><a href="https://github.com/sorensen">Home</a></html>'

var byFunction = absolutify(html, function(url, attrName) {
  // url === '/sorensen'
  // attr === 'href'
  return site + url
})

Supported Attributes

This library searches a given HTML string for the following attribute values that start with either / or any form of ../ pathing.

Attribute
href
src
codebase
cite
background
action
profile
formaction
icon
manifest
archive

License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial