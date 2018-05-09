Abraxas

A gearman client, worker and server module implemented on top of gearman-protocol for full end-to-end streaming support.

Synopsis

var Gearman = require ( 'abraxas' ); var client = Gearman.Client.connect({ servers : [ '127.0.0.1:4730' ], defaultEncoding : 'utf8' }); client.registerWorker( "toUpper" , function ( task ) { return task.payload.toUpperCase(); }); client.registerWorker( "toUpper" , function ( task ) { task.end(task.payload.toUpperCase()); }); var through = require ( 'through2' ); client.registerWorkerStream( "toUpper" , function ( task ) { task.pipe(through( function ( data,enc,done ) { this .push(data.toUpperCase(),enc); done() })).pipe(task); }); client.submitJob( 'toUpper' , 'test string' , function ( error, result ) { if (error) console .error(error); console .log( "Upper:" , result); }); client.submitJob( 'toUpper' , 'test string' ).then( function ( result ) { console .log( "Upper:" , result); }); client.submitJob( 'toUpper' , 'test string' ).pipe(process.stdout); process.stdin.pipe(client.submitJob( 'toUpper' )).pipe(process.stdout);

Purpose

Abraxas is aiming to be a streaming Gearman client/worker/server implementation for Node.js. It's built with an eye toward the ease of use of the API for end users. This means supporting streams and promises in an intuitive and transparent fashion, in addition to a traditional callback based API.

The Abraxas server implementation:

Aims to both provide a much easier to install Gearman server. (The C++ version requires recent versions of Boost.)

Allow for apps using Gearman for APIs to be entirely self contained when an external Gearman server is not provided.

Act as a test bed for experimental features-- Fully functional SUBMIT_JOB_EPOCH and SUBMIT_JOB_SCHED implementations Client streaming Background job queue replication to support redudency across servers



API

Connecting

var Gearman = require ( 'abraxas' ); var client = Gearman.Client.connect({ host : '127.0.0.1' , port : 4730 , defaultEncoding : 'utf8' }); var client = Gearman.Client.connect({ servers :[{ host : '127.0.0.1' , port : 4730 }], defaultEncoding : 'utf8' }); var client = Gearman.Client.connect({ servers :[ '127.0.0.1:4730' ], defaultEncoding : 'utf8' });

var client = Gearman.Client([options][,callback]) options (optional) is an object with properties of: Connection options: host (default: 127.0.0.1) port (default: 4730) OR servers -- An array of gearman servers to connect to. These can either be objects with host and port (and any of the other options below, to set them per-server), or a string of 'host:port'. streaming (default: false) -- Requests the Abraxas server's streaming mode. Makes workers streaming data back over WORK_DATA safe. If you request this with the C++ gearmand you'll get a connection error. defaultEncoding (default: buffer) -- The stream encoding to use for client and worker payloads, unless otherwise specified. maxJobs (default: 1) -- The maximum number of simultaneous jobs that workers on this connection will execute. This is the concurrency tuning paramter for registerWorker. This has no effect on the number of jobs handled via submitJob. submitTimeout (default: ∞) Default time to wait for a gearman server to become available when submitting a job. Jobs who fail with this timeout are guaranteed to not have been submitted to any servers or workers. responseTimeout (default: ∞) Default time to wait for a job to complete. debug -- If true, unknown or unexpected packets will be logged with console.error. You can achieve the same result by listening for the 'unknown-packet' event. trafficDump -- If true, emits read and write events for the raw buffers being sent over the wire. If no listeners for these events are configured the buffers will be printed with console.error. packetDump -- If true, behaves the same as trafficDump but instead emits the parsed packets. callback (optional) will be called once a connection is established to any of the servers. There is, however, no requirement that you wait for the connection-- any commands issued prior to the connection being established will be buffered.

Reconnection and Multiple Servers

Abraxas will begin attempting to connect to the servers its started with immediately. If a connection drops, it will attempt to reconnect automatically. Connections back off following the fibonacci sequence with a maximum delay of 10 seconds between retries and a randomization factor of 15%.

Details on how each command handles multiple server connections is detailed in the command's documentation. Generally however, worker related commands go to ALL available servers and all future servers. As such, worker related commands return immediately. By contrast, client related commands go to ANY ONE server and if no server is available they'll wait for a connection to be established.

Streaming Mode The Abraxas server supports "streaming" mode which modifies the semantics to support streaming clients. (See the included SEMANTICS document.) Specifically, when the worker is in streaming mode: If it disconnects in the middle of a job, the server will send a WORK_FAIL response instead of requeing the job. Writes are not buffered and are immediately sent with WORK_DATA packets. (Ordinarily writes are buffered and only sent when the worker ends with a WORK_COMPLETE packet.) When the client is in streaming mode: Submitting uniqueid foreground jobs is an error and your job will immediately fail without being submitted.

client.on('connect', function(client) { ... }) Called after a connection is established. NOTE: This can and will be called more than once.

client.on('disconnect', function(client) { ... }) Called after the connection drops for any reason.

client.on('connection-error', function(error,client) { ... }) Called any time there's an error in one of the connections. This is not fatal and connections will be automatically reestablished.

client.disconnect() Disconnects the client after flushing the current buffer.

var task = client.echo([options][,data][,callback]) Sends data to the server which the server then sends back. This is useful as a "ping" type utility to verify that the connection is still live and the server responding. options (optional) is an object with properties of: encoding (default: client.options.defaultEncoding) -- This is the stream encoding to use for the data and the response. accept -- This is the options to pass to the response stream constructor. transmit -- This is the options to pass to the payload stream constructor. data (optional) is a buffer or string to get echoed back to you by the server. If data is passed in then the task cannot be written to. callback (optional) is a function (err, data) that will be called with the result from the server. If the callback is passed in then the task cannot be read from.

var task = client.getStatus(jobid[,callback]) Fetches the status of a running job. This task is read only-- if you read from it as a stream, it will emit the status object. This runs against all connected servers. callback (optional) is a function (err, status) that will be called with the result from the server; see details on the status object below. If the callback is passed in then the task cannot be read from. The status object has the following properties: known Number of servers that know about the job, typically 1 or 0. running Number of servers that are running the job, typically 1 or 0. complete Percent job completion, if the job has been updating its status.

client.setClientId(id) Sets the id for this connection to the arbitrary string you provide. This is returned by the workers command.

Tasks

Client API calls return Task objects and Workers are passed Tasks when new work is acquired. Tasks are duplex streams. Tasks also proxy to bluebird Promises.

With client Tasks, data written to the stream is sent as the payload of the job. When reading from a stream, the result from the worker is read.

With worker Tasks, this is reversed-- data read from the stream is the payload, data written to the stream is the result.

Tasks have a jobid property. On client Tasks this won't be set until the created event is emitted.

When a task is the result of submitting a job, it will emit a created event when we've been notified that the server has accepted the job.

Exceptions / failures from the worker will be emitted as error events.

Warnings from the worker will be emitted as warn events with a single string argument containing the warning.

Status updates from the worker will be emitted as status events with percentage completion as the argument.

Using a task as a promise will result in the promise being resolved with the concatenated value of the stream. Exceptions and job failures will result in the promise being rejected.

Client

var task = client.submitJob(func[,options][,data][,callback]) Submit a job to the gearman server-- write to the task to send your payload. As described above, the task can be read from as a stream to retreive your result, or you can use it as a promise with .then to get its value. Tasks can also emit error , warn and status events, see the tasks section for details. Jobs are submitted to only one server. The server to use is selected on a round-robin basis amongst active connections. func The name of the function you want to call. options (optional) is an object with properties of: priority (default: null; normal priority) -- Can be high or low , these effect the priority of this item in the job queue when there's a backlog. (Note: Exact semantics are determined by the gearman server, so you'll need to check its documentation.) encoding (default: client.options.defaultEncoding) -- The stream encoding to use for the response stream. accept -- This is the options to pass to the response stream constructor. transmit -- This is the options to pass to the payload stream constructor. data (optional) is the payload to be submitted to the func worker. If it is passed in the task cannot be written to. callback (optional) is a function (err, data) that will be called with the result from the worker.

var task = client.submitJobBg(func[,options][,data][,callback]) Submit a background job to the gearman server. This is a job where you don't care about the result. You can disconnect from the server and the job will still be executed. The result of the task is the jobid the task was created with. Jobs are submitted to only one server. The server to use is selected on a round-robin basis amongst active connections. func The name of the function you want to call. options (optional) is an object with properties of: priority (default: null; normal priority) -- Can be high or low , these effect the priority of this item in the job queue when there's a backlog. (Note: Exact semantics are determined by the gearman server, so you'll need to check its documentation.) encoding (default: client.options.defaultEncoding) -- The stream encoding to use for the response stream. accept -- This is the options to pass to the response stream constructor. transmit -- This is the options to pass to the payload stream constructor. data (optional) is the payload to be submitted to the func worker. If it is passed in the task cannot be written to. callback (optional) is a function (err, jobid) that will be called with the jobid.

var task = client.submitJobAt(func,date[,options][,data][,callback]) EXPERIMENTAL. Submit a background job to happen at a specific time. Jobs are submitted to only one server. The server to use is selected on a round-robin basis amongst active connections. func The name of the function you want to call. date Either a Date object or a unix epoch time (seconds since 1970). options (optional) is an object with properties of: encoding (default: client.options.defaultEncoding) -- The stream encoding to use for the response stream. accept -- This is the options to pass to the response stream constructor. transmit -- This is the options to pass to the payload stream constructor. data (optional) is the payload to be submitted to the func worker. If it is passed in the task cannot be written to. callback (optional) is a function (err, jobid) that will be called with the jobid.

var task = client.submitJobSched(func,schedule[,options][,data][,callback]) WARNING: Not implemented in any existing gearman server, but in the protocol documentation. Submit a background job to happen on a schedule Jobs are submitted to only one server. The server to use is selected on a round-robin basis amongst active connections. func The name of the function you want to call. schedule is an object with properties of: minute hour day month dow options (optional) is an object with properties of: encoding (default: client.options.defaultEncoding) -- The stream encoding to use for the response stream. accept -- This is the options to pass to the response stream constructor. transmit -- This is the options to pass to the payload stream constructor. data (optional) is the payload to be submitted to the func worker. If it is passed in the task cannot be written to. callback (optional) is a function (err, jobid) that will be called with the jobid.



Worker

var worker = client.registerWorkerStream(func[,options],workercb)

var worker = client.registerWorker(func[,options],workercb) Register a handler for func . workercb is passed a task when a client submits a job. With registerWorker , the task will have a payload property. With registerWorkerStream the task a stream that can be read from in the usual ways to get the payload. See the section on Tasks for details. Writing to the task will send that as the response to the client. What's written will be buffered and sent as a WORK_COMPLETE packet, unless you connected with the streaming option, in which case WORK_DATA packets will be sent as data is written. Functions will be registered on ALL servers. Any servers connected or reconnected to later will have functions reregistered with them. If you emit an error event this will result in a WORK_EXCEPTION packet if supported by the server, otherwise it will emit a WORK_WARNING followed by a WORK_FAIL. If you throw an exception, it will result in a WORK_EXCEPTION packet. If you return a value, the job will be completed with that value. If you return a stream, that stream will be piped to the client as the result. If you return a promise, that promise will be resolved and its resolved value will be treated as above. If you don't return anything then you're expected to have written to the task yourself. func The name of the function that we'll handle. options (optional) is an object with properties of: timeout (default: none) If included, instructs the server that if more then timeout seconds pass without the work completing then it should give up and resubmit the work for processing by a different worker. encoding (default: client.options.defaultEncoding) -- The stream encoding to use for the response stream. accept -- This is the options to pass to the response stream constructor. transmit -- This is the options to pass to the payload stream constructor. workercb is a function (task) that's called when there's new work to do. The task object has following additional methods: task.status(percent) A float that represents how much work has been completed so far (as a decimal, eg, .25 = 25%). task.warn(msg) Where msg is a buffer, string or a stream. This warning will be sent to the client. (Clients interpret msg as strings.) task.end(data) Completes the task, sending a WORK_COMPLETE packet with data . data can be a buffer, string or stream. task.error(data) Fails the task, sending a WORK_FAIL packet with data . data can be a buffer, string or stream. Also sends either a WORK_EXCEPTION or WORK_WARNING with he same data before WORK_FAIL depending on wether the server supports the exception extension. The worker object returned has the property: function (value) The name of the funciton this worker object is tied to. And methods: var task = worker.unregister() Short cut for client.unregisterWorker(worker.function) var task = worker.maxqueue([maxsize][,callback]) Short cut for client.maxqueue(worker.function,maxsize,callback) var task = worker.status() Resolves with a status object with the properties: inqueue The number of jobs in queue for this function. running How many of those jobs are currently running. workers How many workers are available to run jobs. (Sometimes low, due to workers being able to handle multiple jobs simultaneously.)

var task = client.maxqueue(func[,maxsize][,callback]) Sets the maximum number of jobs that may be queued at one time for a specific function. Like other worker functions, this is sent to all server connections, current and future. func is the function to set or clear this limit of. maxsize (default: unlimited) is the maximum number of jobs to be queued at a time for this funciton. callback (optional) is a function (err)

client.unregisterWorker(func) Notifies all servers that we are no longer handling requests for the func job. func The name of the function unregister.

client.forgetAllWorkers() Tells all the server that we are no longer handling any functions at all.

Admin

var task = client.status([callback]) Fetches the current status of all functions that all connected gearman servers are aware of. If no gearman servers are connected then it will immediately return an empty object. It is resolved with a functionstatus object. callback (optional) is a function (functionstatus) . The functionstatus object is keyed on function name and has values that are objects with the properties: function - The name of a function. inqueue The number of jobs in queue for this function. running How many of those jobs are currently running. workers How many worker connections are available to run jobs. (Sometimes lower than running, due to workers being able to handle multiple jobs per connection.)

var task = client.workers([callback]) Fetches a list of all connections and what workers, if any, they have registered. It is resolved with a workerlist array. callback (optional) is a function (workerlist) . The workerlist array is made up of objects with the properties: server An object with either host and port properties or a path property describing how we connected to the server this worker is associated with. fd The file descriptor of this connection on the server. ip The ip address that the connection came from. clientid The client id of the connection, if any. Defaults to null. functions An array of all of the function names.

var task = client.shutdown([gracefully][,callback]) Requests that all connected servers shutdown. If you wanted to shutdown a bunch of gearman servers you might do this:

[ 'server1:port' , 'server2:port' , 'server3:port' ].forEach( function ( server ) { Gearman.Client.connect({ servers :[server]}, function ( err,client ) { client.shutdown( true , function ( err ) { if (err) console .error(err); client.disconnect(); }); }); });

gracefully (default: false) If true, stops listening for new connections but waits for running jobs to complete before shutting down. callback (optional) is a function (err)

var task = client.getpid([callback])

TO BE IMPLEMENTED

var task = client.createfunction(func,[callback])

TO BE IMPLEMENTED

var task = client.dropfunction(func,[callback])

TO BE IMPLEMENTED

var task = client.canceljob(jobid)

TO BE IMPLEMENTED

var task = client.getjobs()

TO BE IMPLEMENTED

var task = client.getuniquejobs()

TO BE IMPLEMENTED

Server

var Gearman = require ( 'abraxas' ); Gearman.Server.listen({ port : 4730 });

WARNING

The server is known to have memory leaks.

TO BE DOCUMENTED

But really, that above is about all there is to it right now. It takes the same types of debugging options as the client, eg, trafficDump, packetDump. It should work, but see TODO.md.

Glossary

server - A Gearman server instance. This is responsible for queueing jobs from client s, dispatching them to worker s and sending results back to client s.

- A Gearman server instance. This is responsible for queueing jobs from s, dispatching them to s and sending results back to s. function - A kind of work that the Gearman is aware of that workers may do. It can become aware of a new function in three ways, first, a worker could register to handle one, second a client could request one be run or third via the createfunction admin command.

- A kind of work that the Gearman is aware of that workers may do. It can become aware of a new in three ways, first, a could register to handle one, second a could request one be run or third via the createfunction admin command. payload - Functions only receive one argument, the payload, and this is it. The protocol leaves it an unspecified blob, it's up to you to impose more structure. With this library, setting an encoding will get you strings.

- Functions only receive one argument, the payload, and this is it. The protocol leaves it an unspecified blob, it's up to you to impose more structure. With this library, setting an encoding will get you strings. job - Jobs are the record in the server that work needs to be done.

- Jobs are the record in the that work needs to be done. task - Tasks the client and worker side representation of work to be completed. They hold job information and provide stream and promise interfaces.

It's worth noting that all other gearman libraries I'm aware of run client and worker commands through their own classes and via their own connections. There's no technical reason for this, and this library does not make that distinction-- you can submit jobs and register workers from the same connection and so one program cn be both client and worker.

client - Any program that connects to the gearman server and submits jobs.

- Any program that connects to the gearman server and submits jobs. worker - Any program that connects to the gearman server and registers workers.

What's not here

The various undocumented extensions to the protocol that the C++ gearmand (from gearman.org) has introduced. That is, the TO BE IMPLEMENTED admin commands, fetching status by unique id and the explicit support for reduce jobs. The last, I'm dubious about the utility of. You could already implement map/reduce with gearman trivially and extending the protocol doesn't seem to gain anything other than complexity.

See the TODO document for details on other things I'd like to add.