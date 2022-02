Important

Issues of this repository are tracked on https://github.com/aspnetboilerplate/aspnetboilerplate. Please create your issues on https://github.com/aspnetboilerplate/aspnetboilerplate/issues.

Bower package for ASP.NET Boilerplate web script and style resources.

Installation

npm:

npm install abp-web-resources --save

bower:

bower install abp-web-resources --save

Contribution

Please send PRs to https://github.com/aspnetboilerplate/aspnetboilerplate repository since this is a copy of this folder: https://github.com/aspnetboilerplate/aspnetboilerplate/tree/dev/src/Abp.Web.Resources/Abp/Framework