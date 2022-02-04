AbpNgxLibrary

This library was generated with Angular CLI version 9.0.7.

Code scaffolding

Run ng generate component component-name --project abp-ng2-module to generate a new component. You can also use ng generate directive|pipe|service|class|guard|interface|enum|module --project abp-ng2-module .

Note: Don't forget to add --project abp-ng2-module or else it will be added to the default project in your angular.json file.

Build

Run ng build abp-ng2-module to build the project. The build artifacts will be stored in the dist/ directory.

Publishing

After building your library with ng build abp-ng2-module , go to the dist folder cd dist/abp-ng2-module and run npm publish .

Running unit tests

Run ng test abp-ng2-module to execute the unit tests via Karma.

Further help