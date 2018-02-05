A React component for optionally skipping server side rendering of components outside above-the-fold (or outside of the viewport). This component helps render your components on the server that are above the fold and the remaining components on the client.
AboveTheFoldOnlyServerRender helps increase performance both by decreasing the load on
renderToString and sending the end user a smaller amount of markup.
The following table outlines a clear performance increase in the
example app by skipping server rendering on the Walmart.com
Footer component and several other below the fold zones:
|HTML Size
|renderToString Time
|before
|452 kB
|249 ms
|after
|315 kB
|177 ms
|diff
|-137 kB (-30%)
|-72 ms (-29%)
npm install above-the-fold-only-server-render
By default, the
AboveTheFoldOnlyServerRender component simply returns the child component. You can tell the component to skip server rendering either by passing a prop
skip={true} or setting up
aboveTheFoldOnlyServerRender in your app context and passing the component a
contextKey prop.
You can skip server side rendering by passing a skip prop:
import { AboveTheFoldOnlyServerRender } from "above-the-fold-only-server-render";
const SomeComponent = () => {
return (
<AboveTheFoldOnlyServerRender skip={true}>
<div>This will not be server side rendered.</div>
</AboveTheFoldOnlyServerRender>
);
};
You can also skip server side rendering by setting context and passing a contextKey prop:
import { AboveTheFoldOnlyServerRender } from "above-the-fold-only-server-render";
const SomeComponent = () => {
return (
<AboveTheFoldOnlyServerRender contextKey="aboveTheFoldOnlyServerRender.SomeComponent">
<div>This will not be server side rendered based on the context.</div>
</AboveTheFoldOnlyServerRender>
);
};
class SomeApp extends React.Component {
getChildContext() {
return {
aboveTheFoldOnlyServerRender: {
SomeComponent: true
}
};
}
render() {
return (
<SomeComponent />
);
}
}
SomeApp.childContextTypes = {
aboveTheFoldOnlyServerRender: React.PropTypes.shape({
AnotherComponent: React.PropTypes.bool
})
};
We have an ever-green guide to our development practices with this archetype. Click here before starting development on a component library.
To run the demo:
gulp demo
To view the demo, navigate to
http://localhost:4000
To view the demo with hot reload enabled, navigate to
http://localhost:4000/webpack-dev-server/
To run tests:
gulp test
To build /lib:
gulp build
When using npm link, you must delete react from
zeus-components-layout/node_modules/. This is because npm link is just a symlink, not a proper
npm install.
You must also run
gulp build
Built with ❤️ by Team Electrode @WalmartLabs.