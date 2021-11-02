This package provides 'About This App' window for Electron applications.
You can install this module via npm.
$ npm install about-window
Only one function is exported as default. Please see TypeScript type definition. The function can be called from both main process and renderer process.
export default function openAboutWindow(info: {
icon_path: string;
product_name?: string;
package_json_dir?: string;
about_page_dir?: string;
bug_report_url?: string;
bug_link_text?: string;
copyright?: string;
homepage?: string;
description?: string;
license?: string;
css_path?: string | string[];
adjust_window_size?: boolean;
win_options?: BrowserWindowOptions;
use_version_info?: boolean | [string, string][];
show_close_button?: string;
app?: Electron.App;
BrowserWindow?: typeof Electron.BrowserWindow;
ipcMain?: Electron.IpcMain;
}): BrowserWindow
Only
icon_path property is required, others are optional.
I recommend to specify as below to extract information from package.json as much as possible.
Path to package.json is also automatically detected if possible.
openAboutWindow({
icon_path: 'path/to/icon.png'
});
If
string value is passed to the first parameter, it is passed to
icon_path. So following is a shorthand of above code:
openAboutWindow('path/to/icon.png');
You can check an example app to know how to use this package.
$ git clone https://github.com/rhysd/about-window.git
$ cd about-window/example
$ npm install
$ npm start
# Or for debug
$ npm run debug
openAboutWindow()
|Name
|Description
|Type
icon_path
|Path to icon file of the application. The path is passed to
src property of
<img> element. Required
|string
package_json_dir
|Path to directory which contains package.json. If not specified, it will try to detect a path to package.json. If also failed, it gives up and show less information in 'About This App' window. Optional
|string
bug_report_url
|URL to bug report page. If not specified, 'bugs' entry in package.json is used. Optional
|string
copyright
|Copyright notice shown in window. If not specified, it is replaced with license description generated by 'license' entry of package.json. Optional
|string
homepage
|URL of application's web page. If not specified, 'homepage' entry of package.json is used instead. Optional
|string
description
|Description of the application. If not specified, 'description' entry of package.json is used instead. Optional
|string
license
|License of the application. If not specified, 'license' entry of package.json is used instead. This property is used when
copyright is not specified. Optional
|string
win_options
|Options of 'About This App' window. It is merged into default options. Optional
|BrowserWindow options object
css_path
|Path(s) to user-defined CSS file. It will be inserted to DOM of the window. Optional
|(array of) string
adjust_window_size
|Adjust the window size to its content not to show scroll bar. Optional
|boolean
open_devtools
|For debug purpose, Chrome DevTools will start when the window is opened. Optional
|boolean
use_inner_html
|If
true, set the value with
.innerHTML on copyright, license and description Default is
false. Optional
|boolean
bug_link_text
|Text for a bug report link. Optional
|string
product_name
|Name of the application Optional
|string
use_version_info
|If is
false, nothing will be displayed, if is
true, the versions of electron, chrome, node, and v8 will be displayed, if is an array of string tuple, its entries will be displayed. Default is
true. Optional
|boolean
show_close_button
|If this is a valid string, a close button with this string be displayed. Optional
|string
about_page_dir
|Directory path which contains
about.html which is rendered in 'About this app' window. Optional
|string
app
|app instance to use. This property is necessary only when using on renderer processes. Optional
|Electron.App
BrowserWindow
|Constructor of BrowserWindow to use. This property is necessary only when using on renderer processes. Optional
|Electron.BrowserWindow
ipcMain
|ipcMain instance to use. This property is necessary only when using on renderer processes. Optional
|Electron.IpcMain
Note: If you set
use_inner_html to
true, please ensure that contents don't contain any untrusted external input
in order to avoid XSS. Be careful.
Since
openAboutWindow() depends on several APIs only available on main process, they must be provided by caller when it is called on non-main process.
To mimic the APIs, use
@electron/remote module.
import {app, BrowserWindow, ipcMain} from '@electron/remote';
openAboutWindow({
icon_path: 'path/to/icon.png'
app,
BrowserWindow,
ipcMain,
});