An implementation of WHATWG AbortController interface.
import AbortController from "abort-controller"
const controller = new AbortController()
const signal = controller.signal
signal.addEventListener("abort", () => {
console.log("aborted!")
})
controller.abort()
Use npm to install then use a bundler.
npm install abort-controller
Or download from
dist directory.
import AbortController from "abort-controller"
// or
const AbortController = require("abort-controller")
// or UMD version defines a global variable:
const AbortController = window.AbortControllerShim
If your bundler recognizes
browser field of
package.json, the imported
AbortController is the native one and it doesn't contain shim (even if the native implementation was nothing).
If you wanted to polyfill
AbortController for IE, use
abort-controller/polyfill.
Importing
abort-controller/polyfill assigns the
AbortController shim to the
AbortController global variable if the native implementation was nothing.
import "abort-controller/polyfill"
// or
require("abort-controller/polyfill")
The AbortSignal object which is associated to this controller.
Notify
abort event to listeners that the
signal has.
Contributing is welcome ❤️
Please use GitHub issues/PRs.
npm install installs dependencies for development.
npm test runs tests and measures code coverage.
npm run clean removes temporary files of tests.
npm run coverage opens code coverage of the previous test with your default browser.
npm run lint runs ESLint.
npm run build generates
dist codes.
npm run watch runs tests on each file change.