An implementation of WHATWG AbortController interface.

import AbortController from "abort-controller" const controller = new AbortController() const signal = controller.signal signal.addEventListener( "abort" , () => { console .log( "aborted!" ) }) controller.abort()

💿 Installation

Use npm to install then use a bundler.

npm install abort-controller

Or download from dist directory.

dist/abort-controller.mjs ... ES modules version.

dist/abort-controller.js ... Common JS version.

dist/abort-controller.umd.js ... UMD (Universal Module Definition) version. This is transpiled by Babel for IE 11.

📖 Usage

Basic

import AbortController from "abort-controller" const AbortController = require ( "abort-controller" ) const AbortController = window .AbortControllerShim

If your bundler recognizes browser field of package.json , the imported AbortController is the native one and it doesn't contain shim (even if the native implementation was nothing). If you wanted to polyfill AbortController for IE, use abort-controller/polyfill .

Polyfilling

Importing abort-controller/polyfill assigns the AbortController shim to the AbortController global variable if the native implementation was nothing.

import "abort-controller/polyfill" require ( "abort-controller/polyfill" )

API

AbortController

The AbortSignal object which is associated to this controller.

Notify abort event to listeners that the signal has.

📰 Changelog

See GitHub releases.

🍻 Contributing

Contributing is welcome ❤️

Please use GitHub issues/PRs.