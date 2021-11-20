node.js port of ableton Link with node-addon-api

Dependencies

Required

see detail on node-gyp

Common

python v2.7

Mac

Xcode

UNIX

make

Windows

Microsoft windows-build-tools ( npm install --global --production windows-build-tools )

Tested env

OSX 10.14.6 with Xcode / node.js 10.16.0

Windows 10 with windows-build-tools / node.js 10.16.0

Install

npm install abletonlink

or

npm install 2bbb/node-abletonlink

How to use

const abletonlink = require ( 'abletonlink' ); const link = new abletonlink(); link.startUpdate( 60 , (beat, phase, bpm) => { console .log( "updated: " , beat, phase, bpm); }); function do_something ( ) { const beat = link.beat; const phase = link.phase; const bpm = link.bpm; ... }

Example

API

const abletonlink = require('abletonlink') : Thread Safe abletonlink.Audio : Not Thread Safe (but on node.js/V8...??)

property

isLinkEnable : bool [get/set]

isPlayStateSync : bool [get/set]

numPeers : number [get]

beat : number [get/set]

bpm : number [get/set]

phase : number [get]

quantum : number [get/set]

method

getNumPeers : (void) -> number [deprecated from v0.0.8. use numPeers property]

get num peers.

setBeatForce : (beat: number) -> void

set beat force.

on : (key: string, callback: (number) -> void) -> void

set callback will call change event.

key is 'tempo' then argument of callback is new tempo property.

key is 'numPeers' then argument of callback is new numPeers property.

key is 'playState' then argument of callback is new isPlaying property.

off : (key: string) -> void

remove callback.

enable : (void) -> void

disable : (void) -> void

enablePlayStateSync : (void) -> void

disablePlayStateSync : (void) -> void

update : (void) -> void

call update manually.

startUpdate : (interval: number [, callback: (beat:number, phase:number, bpm:number, playState: bool) -> void]) -> void

start update timer with interval.

if given callback, it will call every interval with arguments beat , phase , bpm , playState .

stopUpdate : (void) -> void

stop update timer.

License

MIT

Author

ISHII 2bit [bufferRenaiss co., ltd.]

ishii[at]buffer-renaiss.com

Special Thanks

At last

