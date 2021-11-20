node.js port of ableton Link with node-addon-api
see detail on node-gyp
npm install --global --production windows-build-tools)
npm install abletonlink
or
npm install 2bbb/node-abletonlink
const abletonlink = require('abletonlink');
const link = new abletonlink();
link.startUpdate(60, (beat, phase, bpm) => {
console.log("updated: ", beat, phase, bpm);
});
// callback is option.
// link.startUpdate(60); // correct!
function do_something() {
const beat = link.beat;
const phase = link.phase;
const bpm = link.bpm;
...
}
const abletonlink = require('abletonlink'): Thread Safe
abletonlink.Audio: Not Thread Safe (but on node.js/V8...??)
isLinkEnable:
bool [get/set]
isPlayStateSync:
bool [get/set]
numPeers:
number [get]
beat:
number [get/set]
bpm:
number [get/set]
phase:
number [get]
quantum:
number [get/set]
getNumPeers:
(void) -> number
[deprecated from v0.0.8. use
numPeers property]
get num peers.
setBeatForce:
(beat: number) -> void
set beat force.
on:
(key: string, callback: (number) -> void) -> void
set callback will call change event.
key is
'tempo' then argument of callback is new
tempo property.
key is
'numPeers' then argument of callback is new
numPeers property.
key is
'playState' then argument of callback is new
isPlaying property.
off :
(key: string) -> void
remove callback.
enable:
(void) -> void
disable:
(void) -> void
enablePlayStateSync:
(void) -> void
disablePlayStateSync:
(void) -> void
update:
(void) -> void
call update manually.
startUpdate:
(interval: number [, callback: (beat:number, phase:number, bpm:number, playState: bool) -> void]) -> void
start update timer with interval.
if given callback, it will call every interval with arguments
beat,
phase,
bpm,
playState.
stopUpdate:
(void) -> void
stop update timer.
MIT
If you get happy with using this addon, and you're rich, please donation for support continuous development.
Bitcoin:
17AbtW73aydfYH3epP8T3UDmmDCcXSGcaf